Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Harris Aide Confirms Policies to Support the Growth of the Crypto Industry
Crypto News

Harris Aide Confirms Policies to Support the Growth of the Crypto Industry

Yi Ping Bao
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Harris’ team has expressed interest in implementing safeguards on the crypto industry.
  • Harris’ senior policy adviser Brian Nelson highlighted that the crypto industry seeks ‘stable rules, rules of the road.’ 
  • With speculation that crypto may not be a top priority for Harris, her stance on digital assets is likely to align with Joe Biden’s.

Harris Aide Confirms Policies to Support the Growth of the Crypto Industry

Vice President Kamala Harris will support policies that drive the growth of the crypto sector. Read on to discover more about Harris’ stance on crypto.

The First Clear Signal of Harris’ Crypto Endorsement

After witnessing the collapse of numerous major crypto companies, Harris’ team expressed interest in implementing safeguards on the crypto industry.

Harris’ senior campaign adviser Brian Nelson referenced her recent speech emphasizing the need for ‘stable rules, rules of the road’ in the crypto sector.

She’s going to support policies that ensure that emerging technologies and that sort of industry can continue to grow.Brian Nelson, Harris’ senior campaign adviser

Previously, Harris had not officially expressed support for the crypto industry. However, her recent actions show a more favorable attitude toward the crypto sector.

Moreover, advisors to Harris’ campaign have been meeting key industry players, including Coinbase, Ripple Labs, and Circle, which could potentially influence future crypto policies.

Will Harris’ Stance Differ Much From Biden’s?

Crypto industry players, like former Uphold CEO J.P. Thieriot, have been actively supporting the Democratic nominee, suggesting Harris could introduce more favorable crypto regulations than the Biden administration.

Before Biden’s election, his administration had shown a more conservative regulatory stance. However, Biden’s executive order on crypto, outlining recommendations for financial stability and consumer protections, suggests his administration wasn’t utterly against digital assets.

After the Biden-Harris administration created some tension with the tech industry, the public expects a wait-and-see approach and possibly a reset of the current crypto policies from Harris’ campaign.

Moving Forward

With less than three months left until the US presidential elections, we’ll have to wait and see whether Harris’ positive stance on crypto is sincere.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yi Ping Bao

Yi Ping Bao

Yi Ping Bao, also known as Belinda, is a UK-based journalist. Her areas of interest are web3, tech, startups and crypto with a special focus on fast growth businesses. She started from freelance and has written for Nottingham Post, Greatest Hits Radio and Quantum Bits Magazine.

Most Popular News

1 Harris Aide Confirms Policies to Support the Growth of the Crypto Industry
2 Bitcoin Processed $36.6T Transactions in 2023, TradFi Is Underestimating $BTC
3 The UAE Unveils Its First Central-Bank Licensed Crypto – A Tether Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin
4 Franklin Templeton Is Planning a Merged Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF, and It’s Big for the Industry
5 OpenAI Strikes a Multiyear Deal With Vogue Magazine Owner Conde Nast

Latest News

Bitcoin Processed $36.6T Transactions in 2023, TradFi Is Underestimating $BTC
Crypto News

Bitcoin Processed $36.6T Transactions in 2023, TradFi Is Underestimating $BTC

Alex Popa
The UAE Unveils Its First Central-Bank Licensed Crypto – A Tether Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin
Crypto News

The UAE Unveils Its First Central-Bank Licensed Crypto – A Tether Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin

Leah Alger

The world’s largest stablecoin provider, Tether (behind $USDT), is launching a new coin pegged to the AED.  As the first-ever cryptocurrency licensed under the UAE Central Bank’s new Payment Token...

Franklin Templeton Is Planning a Merged Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF, and It’s Big for the Industry
Crypto News

Franklin Templeton Is Planning a Merged Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF, and It’s Big for the Industry

Alex Popa

Franklin Templeton is planning a merged Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF, the Franklin Crypto Index ETF, or $EZPZ for short. It’s the first ETF in the world to combine the two most dominant...

OpenAI Strikes a Multiyear Deal With Vogue
News

OpenAI Strikes a Multiyear Deal With Vogue Magazine Owner Conde Nast

Krishi Chowdhary
11-Day-Old Memecoin Deployer on Tron Generates Over $1.1 Million in Revenue
Crypto News

11-Day-Old Memecoin Deployer on Tron Generates Over $1.1 Million in Revenue

Rida Fatima
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Gain Aggregate Inflow of $88 Million Over the Past 8 Days
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Gain Aggregate Inflow of $88 Million Over the Past 8 Days

Rida Fatima
Goldman Sachs Claims US Job Report Could Overstate Weakness; More Crypto Downturn Underway?
Crypto News

Goldman Sachs Claims US Job Report Could Overstate Weakness; More Crypto Downturn Underway?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.