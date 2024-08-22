Harris Aide Confirms Policies to Support the Growth of the Crypto Industry

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

With speculation that crypto may not be a top priority for Harris, her stance on digital assets is likely to align with Joe Biden's.

Vice President Kamala Harris will support policies that drive the growth of the crypto sector. Read on to discover more about Harris’ stance on crypto.

The First Clear Signal of Harris’ Crypto Endorsement

After witnessing the collapse of numerous major crypto companies, Harris’ team expressed interest in implementing safeguards on the crypto industry.

Harris’ senior campaign adviser Brian Nelson referenced her recent speech emphasizing the need for ‘stable rules, rules of the road’ in the crypto sector.

Brian Nelson, Harris’ senior campaign adviser She’s going to support policies that ensure that emerging technologies and that sort of industry can continue to grow.

Previously, Harris had not officially expressed support for the crypto industry. However, her recent actions show a more favorable attitude toward the crypto sector.

Moreover, advisors to Harris’ campaign have been meeting key industry players, including Coinbase, Ripple Labs, and Circle, which could potentially influence future crypto policies.

Will Harris’ Stance Differ Much From Biden’s?

Crypto industry players, like former Uphold CEO J.P. Thieriot, have been actively supporting the Democratic nominee, suggesting Harris could introduce more favorable crypto regulations than the Biden administration.

Before Biden’s election, his administration had shown a more conservative regulatory stance. However, Biden’s executive order on crypto, outlining recommendations for financial stability and consumer protections, suggests his administration wasn’t utterly against digital assets.

After the Biden-Harris administration created some tension with the tech industry, the public expects a wait-and-see approach and possibly a reset of the current crypto policies from Harris’ campaign.

Moving Forward

With less than three months left until the US presidential elections, we’ll have to wait and see whether Harris’ positive stance on crypto is sincere.

