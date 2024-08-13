Countries
Harris' Odds of Winning the US Presidential Election Surpasses Trump's On Polymarket Predictions
Crypto News

Harris’ Odds of Winning the US Presidential Election Surpasses Trump’s On Polymarket Predictions

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Anticipation for who will become the next US president has heightened as the upcoming election approaches. Data shows the US 2024 presidential election winner is the Polymarket’s biggest prediction market, with bet volume exceeding $574 million.

The Latest Polymarket US 2024 election forecast shows that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s winning odds are now higher than Donald Trump’s.

After leading at 70% in mid-July, Trump’s winning odds dropped to 45%, while Harris’s rose to 52% over the weekend.

The Harris VS. Trump US Presidential Elections Race

Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have won the hearts of many following her subtle pro-crypto campaign moves. Harris’s team reached out to industry leaders as the crypto industry became a pivotal part of ongoing election discussions and campaign promises. 

Observers believed this move aimed to mend fences with the crypto industry while gaining their support in the November elections

Notably, Harris’s Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, has gained significant support from the industry. This support came after Trump, on multiple occasions, pledged to support Bitcoin and create a pro-crypto environment if he won the election. 

Harris has yet to address crypto or declare openly her support for the industry. However, given the incumbent administration’s sceptical approach to crypto, many believe Harris is anti-crypto since she is the Vice President.

Therefore, the Democrats’ recent move to mend fences with the industry was surprising. Some believe the massive support from top crypto executives for Donald Trump spurred the switch in Harris’s campaign move. 

Moreover, Harris’s running mate and Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, has enacted some anti-crypto legislation. On May 20, Walz endorsed legislation to tighten oversight on crypto kiosk operators to prevent fraud.

This law mandates all crypto kiosks in the state to register with the government and imposes a daily transaction limit of $1,000. The legislation also bans the installation of new kiosks until July 2025.

Who is Supporting Crypto for the Next US President: Harris or Trump?

It is still uncertain whether the latest rise in Harris’ Polymarket odds is due to her newly adopted pro-crypto campaign stance.

However, the move to gain crypto support for Harris continues. Crypto4Harris, a grassroots organization advocating the crypto community’s support for Harris, will host a town hall meeting on Wednesday. 

Many crypto industry figureheads, including pro-crypto billionaire Mark Cuban and CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, Shiela Warren, will speak during this town hall gathering. 

In a recent X post, Crypto4Harrus said the crypto community is establishing a movement to support Harris. The post also claimed that some policy experts, industry leaders, and regular crypto enthusiasts are backing Harris.

Further, it noted that the move aims to advocate favorable policies that will position America as a leader in the digital assets sector.

On the other hand, Trump remains vocal about his pro-crypto stance. During an August 5 interview, Donald Trump advised the American government not to sell Bitcoin. Trump said bitcoin is a novel currency and the government should build it instead of selling it.

Trump’s remarks coincided with last Monday’s broader market downturn when Bitcoin slipped below the $50,000 threshold

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an August 12 tweet that he will have a live conversation with Trump on X. The live session will be held tomorrow, August 13, at 8:00 PM ET.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

