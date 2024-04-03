Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home High-Risk Cryptocurrencies with Potential for Rapid 100X Returns
Crypto News

High-Risk Cryptocurrencies with Potential for Rapid 100X Returns

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

High-risk crypto with potential for 100x returns

Cryptocurrencies can have drastic price swings – they can skyrocket one minute and crash the next. But for a well-prepared investor who does their own research responsibly, that volatility can mean huge returns

Today, we’re sharing high-risk cryptocurrencies with the potential to 100X your investment. 

Dogecoin20

Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) is a new ERC-20 meme token inspired by the famous Dogecoin. The project has already raised over $10 million on presale

The token’s first listing on Uniswap DEX is planned for April 20th, International DOGE Day.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

However, investors can still buy DOGE20 at a discounted price of $0.00022/token on the official presale website.

Based on the previous years’ data, meme coins tend to go bullish during Doge Day, as community members strive to support their favorite projects, especially those of the canine persuasion. 

Dogecoin20 meme coin presale

Of the total 140 billion token supply, 25% were sold during presale. The project continues to trade tokens from the 25% marketing allocation to increase adoption before launch on DEXs

Another 25% of tokens go toward long-term development, 15% for staking rewards, and 10% for exchange liquidity. The DOGE20 tokenomics show commitment to sustainability and building a strong community

However, meme coins are typically a high-risk investment because their value largely depends on social media hype. It’s easy to get caught up by FOMO and make an emotional investment. 

On the upside, unlike many other meme coins with no utility, DOGE20 offers staking rewards with up to 170% APY. The coin’s limited supply also contributes to its non-inflationary nature, a step forward from the old Doge.

Slothana

Slothana (SLOTH) is the newest Solana (SOL) meme coin that pays homage to Slerf, another successful sloth-themed project. The project raised over $500k within eight hours of its presale going live and now stands at nearly $6 million.  

Slothana, a high-risk cryptocurrency with a potential for high returns

Unlike Dogecoin20, Slothana doesn’t currently have any utility. This fact alone makes it a high-risk investment because it mostly relies on speculation and FOMO. 

However, there are rumors of Slothana being related to Smog, another successful Solana meme coin that has already launched on the Raydium and Uniswap DEXs, and offers high staking rewards. Smog has also actively supported Slothana on X, formerly Twitter. 

 

Smog actively supports Slothana on X

 

While we’re still awaiting information on SLOTH tokenomics and allocation, you can already take advantage of the early opportunity and get 10,000 SLOTH for 1 SOL (currently about $180). 

Visit the official presale website to learn more.

DogWifHat

DogWifHat (WIF) uses an adorable Shiba Inu in a knitted hat as its mascot. According to the developers, WIF is ‘literally just a dog with a hat’ – no staking rewards, no governance right, no utility whatsoever. This means WIF’s price depends solely on its community

DogWifHat, one of the most popular meme coins

The good news is WIF managed to gain over 75k followers on X and a market cap of over $3.8 billion, which makes it the third meme coin by market cap, only outpaced by DOGE and SHIB. 

DOGE, SHIB, and WIF market cap

Currently, one WIF trades at $3.84, as its price surged an enormous 2,184% year to date.

Nevertheless, sentiment surrounding WIF can change at any moment, so timing is everything when it comes to meme coins

Closing Thoughts 

The meme coin market thrives on community, hype, and a bit of unpredictability. While Dogecoin20, Slothana, and DogWifHat all offer the potential for high returns, they also carry significant risks. 

Remember, this is no financial advice, and it’s important you DYOR responsibly and only invest as much as you’re prepared to lose.  

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 200+ Musicians Including Katy Perry and Billie Eilish Sign an Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools from the Industry
2 High-Risk Cryptocurrencies with Potential for Rapid 100X Returns
3 UK and US Announce Joint Collaboration for AI Safety Testing
4 Bitcoin NFT Sales Hit $514 Million in March Following Highest Price Increase since May 2022
5 Cardano (ADA) Lost 6.7% Price Value in 24 Hours – Is Bullish Trend Over?

Latest News

200+ Musicians Sign Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools
News

200+ Musicians Including Katy Perry and Billie Eilish Sign an Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools from the Industry

Krishi Chowdhary
UK and US Announce Joint Collaboration For AI Safety Testing 
News

UK and US Announce Joint Collaboration for AI Safety Testing

Krishi Chowdhary

On Monday, the US and the UK signed an agreement announcing their partnership to test the most powerful AI models. The agreement was signed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce,...

Bitcoin NFT Sales Hit $514 Million in March Following Highest Price Increase since May 2022
Crypto News

Bitcoin NFT Sales Hit $514 Million in March Following Highest Price Increase since May 2022

Asad Gilani

Bitcoin ended March recording $514 million as the total value of NFT sales for the month. At 12:30 p.m. EST on April 1, Bitcoin recorded a massive $9.8 million inflow...

ADA Lost 6.7% Price Value in 24 Hours – Is Bullish Trend Over, or this Is Just a Minor Correction (Price Analysis)
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Lost 6.7% Price Value in 24 Hours – Is Bullish Trend Over?

Nick Dunn
XRP Price Dipped After Ripple Relocked 800M Following Its 500M Escrow Unlock
Crypto News

XRP Price Dips After Ripple Relocked 800M Following 500M Escrow Unlock

Asad Gilani
A SHIB Whale Missed Out on $10M Gain for Only $800K Due to Hasty Selloff
Crypto News

A SHIB Whale Missed Out on $10M Gain for Only $800K Due to Hasty Selloff

Rida Shah
Massive Investments Flood Meme Coins - Upturning the Bitcoin Halving
Crypto News

Massive Investments Flood Meme Coins – Upturning the Bitcoin Halving

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.