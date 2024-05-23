Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Hong Kong Ether ETFs Hit Highest Daily Inflow as US Anticipate SEC Approval
Crypto News

Hong Kong Ether ETFs Hit Highest Daily Inflow as US Anticipate SEC Approval

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Hong Kong Ether ETFs have seen their highest daily inflow since launch. This week’s rise in trade volumes caused the price of crypto products to surge by over 18%.

The sudden increase in the HK Ethereum ETFs comes amid heightened anticipation of the US SEC approval of a similar product in the United States. Notably, the US SEC will decide its stance on the first Ether ETF application on its desk this week.

Hong Kong Spot ETFs Record Highest Daily Inflows

Hong Kong’s spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded their peak daily inflow since launch. 

As of midday Wednesday, May 22, ChinaAMC’s Ether ETF recorded an inflow of over HK$5 million (approximately $640,780), marking the highest daily inflow for the ETF since its emergence.

Further, the three Hong Kong Ether ETFs witnessed a net inflow of HK$3.77 million, reflecting growing investors’ interest. Hong Kong Bitcoin ETFs have not been left out of the recent impressive performance. As of Monday, May 20, the BTC ETFs saw a positive net inflow of $6.62 million. 

Following their latest increase, the Bitcoin ETFs currently hold a total of 3,660 BTC tokens after trading for 13 days. Additionally, the ETFs’ cumulative assets amount to almost $246 million, with a total trade value of $2.78 million. 

Bosera & HashKey spot Bitcoin ETF leads the inflows with $6.29 million, equivalent to 95 BTC. China AMC’s ETF follows with $7,090 (0.11 BTC) and Harvest’s ETF with $321,000 (4.85 BTC).

The spikes in ETF inflows account for the rising institutional interest in the Hong Kong crypto markets. However, it’s worth noting that Hong Kong spot ETFs have indicated low turnover on most days since their inception. 

In comparison, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, approved in January this year, have larger trade volumes. Hong Kong’s similar products only have modest volumes.

ETFs remain vital to attracting mainstream investors into the dynamic crypto landscape. Amid the volatility of digital assets, they drive demand in the underlying crypto asset, potentially boosting prices. 

However, due to their lackluster performance, Hong Kong ETFs have not significantly impacted the broader crypto market. Some crypto professionals rate Hong Kong’s ETF market very low compared to the US ETF market.

Potential US SEC’s Approval For ETH ETFs

Tensions are high as the crypto community awaits the US SEC’s decisions on some Ether ETF applications this week. According to its schedule, the agency will either approve or reject one of the spot Ether ETFs on May 23.

Further, Bloomberg Senior ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart speculated on the potential outcome on Tuesday. Per the duo, the possibility of the SEC approving the ETFs increased to 75% from the previous 25%.

The analysts also noted that the US securities regulator could reverse course and reject the applications. Such a turnaround would indicate the agency’s increasing hostility towards the crypto product.

Ethereum trades at $3,711, showing a 1.74% decrease over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, BTC’s rally has slightly stalled, with its price hovering around $69,883, following a drop of 1.71% over the past day.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Hong Kong Ether ETFs Hit Highest Daily Inflow as US Anticipate SEC Approval
2 Ripple Joins the Tech Against Scam Coalition to Dismantle Scammers
3 Bitcoin Whales Accumulate $636 Million Worth of BTC; Will It Break Its All-Time High?
4 Cardano (ADA) Seems Bearish, But Analysts Remain Optimistic – What’s Next?
5 2024 Neuroeducation Statistics: Unveiling Key Facts and Trends

Latest News

Ripple Joins the Tech Against Scam Coalition to Dismantle Scammers
Crypto News

Ripple Joins the Tech Against Scam Coalition to Dismantle Scammers

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Whales Accumulate $636 Million Worth of BTC; Will It Break Its All-Time High?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Whales Accumulate $636 Million Worth of BTC; Will It Break Its All-Time High?

Rida Fatima

On Tuesday, Bitcoin whales entered an aggressive accumulation phase, scooping up $636 million worth of BTC tokens. This massive whale activity came following a price surge for Bitcoin, which rose above...

Cardano ADA Seems Bearish, but Analysts Remain Optimistic - What’s Next?
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Seems Bearish, But Analysts Remain Optimistic – What’s Next?

Rida Fatima

Since the price of ADA crossed above $0.50 yesterday, May 21, 2024, it’s been struggling to sustain its momentum. In the past 24 hours, the coin has decreased by 3.43%,...

2024 Neuroeducation Statistics Unveiling Key Insights
Statistics

2024 Neuroeducation Statistics: Unveiling Key Facts and Trends

Jeff Beckman
fax broadcasting
Community Contributions

How to Send a Fax Broadcast

Renee Johnson
$PEPE Up 25%, $DOGEVERSE 100x Potential Say Analysts
Crypto News

$PEPE Up 25%, $DOGEVERSE 100x Potential Say Analysts

Lora Pance
Microsoft’s ‘Recall’ Feature Will Record Everything You Do on Your PC - It's A Privacy Nightmare
News

Microsoft’s New ‘Recall’ Feature Will Record Everything You Do on Your PC – It’s A Privacy Nightmare

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.