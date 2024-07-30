Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Hong Kong Lawmaker Pushes to Include Bitcoin in State Financial Reserves
Crypto News

Hong Kong Lawmaker Pushes to Include Bitcoin in State Financial Reserves

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

A Hong Kong Legislative Council member, Johnny Ng, says Bitcoin is worth considering as a country’s reserve asset

In an X post, Ng disclosed plans to collaborate with various stakeholders to explore the possibility of adding Bitcoin to Hong Kong’s financial reserves.

These remarks come after former US President Donald Trump’s speech at the Just-concluded Bitcoin Conference in Nashville. 

Bitcoin: Is it Worth Including in a Nation’s Financial Reserves

The lawmaker highlighted Bitcoin’s growing popularity and global recognition. It is often seen as digital gold and a potential hedge against inflation.

Ng noted that including Bitcoin in Hong Kong’s strategic financial reserves could be beneficial, especially given the region’s growing Web3 ecosystem. He said Hong Kong can smoothly incorporate Bitcoin into its fiscal reserves under the proper regulatory framework.

Johnny Ng’s remarks come amid the growing global adoption of Web3 and digital assets. Moreover, due to Bitcoin’s decentralized nature, limited supply, and financial ethos, many see it as a haven against government control and economic instability.

The Hong Kong legislator said this growing popularity makes it reasonable to consider weaving Bitcoin with the existing financial system. Moreover, Johnny Ng has strongly advocated Web3, Bitcoin, and the broader digital assets industry. He has been vocal in supporting Hong Kong’s push to become a hub for digital assets. 

In an April X post, Ng welcomed the launch of Bitcoin ETFs in Hong Kong. He believes the Hong Kong BTC ETFs will significantly impact the region’s position as an international virtual asset center. 

In his latest post, Ng noted that Web3 represents technological and application innovation. He highlighted Hong Kong’s effort to attract global talents, crypto exchanges, and other blockchain and crypto projects to foster innovation and technological development

Ng’s latest proposal is part of a broader initiative to expand and bolster Hong Kong’s Web3 ecosystem. However, he acknowledges that thorough research and regulatory compliance are necessary to achieve it. 

Trump Promises to Adopt a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Policy

Former US president Donald Trump made a bold declaration during his speech on Saturday at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville. If he wins the upcoming election, Trump promised to create a friendly crypto regulatory environment, starting with firing SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. 

Notably, Gensler has become an enemy of the crypto industry due to his stringent enforcement approach, which many view as unlawful. Industry leaders view Gensler’s classification of most crypto assets as securities as an unnecessary hostility that could stifle innovation in the United States.

Therefore, Trump’s declaration pleased crypto enthusiasts, earning him a loud cheer from those present at the event.

Also, Trump said he would create a strategic Bitcoin reserve and stop the United States from selling off its Bitcoin holdings. This initiative could see the US Federal Reserve acquiring and holding Bitcoin rather than selling it, a move aimed at strengthening the economy.

The United States holds approximately 213,000 Bitcoin tokens acquired from various enforcement actions.  

Trump said: “It will be the policy of my administration…to keep 100% of all the bitcoin the US government currently holds or acquires into the future.”

Further, the US Republican presidential candidate promised to end anti-crypto policies and provide an enabling environment for the growth of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 The DoJ Accuses TikTok of Transferring Sensitive US Data to China
2 Hong Kong Lawmaker Pushes to Include Bitcoin in State Financial Reserves
3 Bitcoin Post-Halving Surge Countdown: Will Day 100 Ignite the Next Bull Run?
4 BlackRock Issues Warning Against Scammers Targeting Crypto ETF Investors
5 Crypto Lawyer Urges Kamala Harris to Push Gary Gensler’s Resignation as Proof; But Why?

Latest News

The DoJ Accuses TikTok of Transferring Sensitive US Data to China
News

The DoJ Accuses TikTok of Transferring Sensitive US Data to China

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Post-Halving Surge Countdown: Will Day 100 Ignite the Next Bull Run?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Post-Halving Surge Countdown: Will Day 100 Ignite the Next Bull Run?

Rida Fatima

Today, July 29, marks 100 days since Bitcoin BTC’s fourth halving. Historical data suggests that the bullish impacts of past halvings become profound after 100 days.  So, André Dragosch, Head...

BlackRock Issues Warning Against Scammers Targeting Crypto ETF Investors
Crypto News

BlackRock Issues Warning Against Scammers Targeting Crypto ETF Investors

Rida Fatima

In a recent X post, BlackRock, the prominent New York-based asset management firm, warned about a troubling surge in crypto scams. These scams specifically target investors in BlackRock’s iShares spot...

Crypto Lawyer Urges Kamala Harris to Push Gary Gensler’s Resignation as Proof; But Why?
Crypto News

Crypto Lawyer Urges Kamala Harris to Push Gary Gensler’s Resignation as Proof; But Why?

Rida Fatima
Crypto Unlocks to Reach $1.5 Billion in August After Recent $600 Million XRP Release
Crypto News

Crypto Unlocks to Reach $1.5 Billion in August Following the Recent $600 Million XRP Release

Rida Fatima
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Can XRP Break $0.634 Resistance as Ripple VS. SEC Case Nears Conclusion?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Can XRP Break $0.634 Resistance as Ripple VS. SEC Case Nears Conclusion?

Rida Fatima
$WAI AI project
Crypto News

Pro-Crypto Advocacy & Policies Boost Innovative AI Projects – $WAI Presale Ends in 1 Day, Raising Over $8M

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.