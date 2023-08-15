How an AI Platform That Can Unearth the Next Pepe is the Future of Crypto – $3.4M Raised in Presale

Getting advanced knowledge of the next big crypto pump has been a privilege for those few big players that could manipulate the market and make millions out of their insider information.

Now the rest of us can enjoy access to such info, but in a completely legal way, without breaking any rules. The new AI-powered crypto platform yPredict (YPRED) can help us unearth tomorrow’s Pepe with its deep analysis based on intel collected from various sources all over the net.

The app represents the future of crypto in 2023 and will become an essential tool for any crypto trader looking to discover the next big thing in crypto.

The yPredict’s native token YPRED, which will serve as an entry ticket for the entire ecosystem, is currently in presale. The token is expected to explode once the app goes live, which is the reason why it has already raised $3.4 million and is rapidly approaching its hard cap goal.

Analysts agree that once it hits the open market, it will go straight to the Moon, making it one of the best crypto investments of 2023.

yPredict – AI Platform That Unearths Tomorrow’s Pepe

Staying on top of the crypto market has always been a difficult task. With so much volatility and instability, even the most experienced traders had trouble making accurate trading decisions.

Add in the fact that new tokens appear daily, and it becomes clear that it is almost impossible to get a clear reading on where the market is headed next, except in broadest strikes. Singling out a token that will be the next big thing becomes a futile endeavor unless you have insider information about what is going on behind the curtains.

That is why we rarely see ordinary traders and casual investors join the club of crypto millionaires, regardless of how smart their trades are or how good their instincts are. The privileged minority that has access to inner circles or the ability to manipulate the market seems to be the only group that benefits from various tokens suddenly pumping. The rest of us are always one step behind. But now that is about to change.

yPredict is an AI-powered app that gathers information from a myriad of sources and presents them in a curated way that helps you predict market trends before they become obvious to everyone. This will give their users an edge over the competition and help them make correct calls every time. In short, it will completely change the way we approach crypto trading.

How Does yPredict Work?

The heart of the yPredict system is a powerful AI that interprets all the data that pours into the system from various sources. It powers the tool called the Backlink Estimator, which is the main point of interaction between the system and its users.

The AI uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to correctly determine the buyers’ interest in a selected token, thus providing a strong baseline for gauging its future growth. It will analyze trading signals and use its cutting-edge predictive models to make accurate assumptions of the future market direction.

Users can ask questions through an intuitive UI and base their trading decisions on the answers they get. Currently in the beta phase, queries are priced at 99c each, and there are more than 5,000 queries daily. This is an excellent indicator of how much popularity the app will enjoy once it goes live and becomes fully functional.

Later on, the query price will be pegged on YPRED’s value, allowing holders privileged access and even exclusive content unavailable to ordinary users. This is a great way to ensure huge demand for the app’s native token and create upward pressure on its price.

YPRED’s Presale Raises $3.4 Million

yPredict’s utility token YPRED is currently on presale and is enjoying massive interest from investors. The token has raised $3.4 million so far and is fast approaching the goal line. The token provides not only exclusive access at discounted prices to the yPredict platform but also staking income which can be significant, considering the YPRED price predictions.

Tokens holders are entitled to 10% of every new subscription on the platform, enticing them to spread the word of mouth and attract new users. They will also receive 15% of all swap fees, creating a strong passive income source.

YPRED’s Growth Potential Is Off the Charts

When you consider all the benefits for YPRED holders, it is easy to see why so many experts predict that the token will skyrocket as soon as it appears on crypto exchanges.

Not only because it will represent a one-of-a-kind revolutionary app, but also in its own right as both an investment opportunity and a utility token. The advantages of YPRED over other tokens are beyond comparison.

The ambitious roadmap reveals what is in stock for this amazing token and what investors can expect in the future. The presale is expected to end by Q3 2023, after which we can expect the first listings on crypto exchanges. In Q4 we will see several key partnerships announced, as well as a host of new listings targeting major exchanges.

By the end of 2023, the app should launch almost all key components, like yPredict Analytics, Repository, and Marketplace. At this time, it is expected that YPRED will already make some serious gains, justifying the investors’ trust.

Conclusion

Suffering from FOMO is probably the worst condition for any self-respecting crypto trader. Fortunately, we will soon have a platform at our disposal that will prevent FOMO from ever rearing its ugly head.

yPredict is one of the most anticipated crypto platforms of the year, and its native token YPRED is well on its way to becoming the biggest sensation of 2023.