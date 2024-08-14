How DePINs End Range Anxiety and Transform EV Charging

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) expand the accessibility of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations .

Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) . DePIN projects like Minima and PowerPod prioritize security, scalability, and decentralization.

DePIN projects like Minima and PowerPod prioritize security, scalability, and decentralization. PowerPod uses the peaq layer-1 blockchain to build real-world applications.

EVs are crucial for sustainable transportation as they significantly reduce greenhouse emissions. However, potential buyers remain hesitant due to inadequate charging infrastructure, particularly for long-distance travel.

A recent Shell report found that the top three criteria for increasing EV adoption are improved battery range, increased charger availability, and lower initial purchase costs.

Read on to discover how DePIN changes the EV charging ecosystem.

A Game-Changer for EV Adoption

DePINs can unify the current fragmented EV charging network and accelerate EV adoption. Companies are combining the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain to decentralize EV charging management.

The concept of an efficient, accessible EV charging network isn’t new. Around seven years ago, BlockCharge introduced a blockchain-based prototype to create a global charging and billing system. This system would allow EV owners to use any electric charging point with a unique identification code.

One initiative to drive EV adoption is the peaq blockchain. In February, tech startup PowerPod began developing a community-owned EV charging DePIN with peaq as its backbone.

The peaq layer-1 blockchain allows anyone to build DePINs and dApps for real-world applications. Peaq proposed car sharing and community Wi-Fi hotspots as initial examples.

On August 12, PowerPod announced a partnership with e-motorbike company Mamotor to launch an innovative real-world asset NFT. NFT holders can earn utility $PT tokens from electricity consumed by Mamotor charging stations.

Ting, Singapore-based co-founder at PowerPod The DePIN-focused functionalities and economic framework offered by peaq will expedite our development and deployment significantly.​

Transforming EV Charging Networks

Minima, a layer-1 blockchain focused on DePINs, aims to speed up EV adoption by decentralizing charging service management. Its blockchain protocol is designed to run on IoT devices and smartphones.

Minima achieves security and scalability with over 50K node operators. It safeguards the network with a quantum-resistant cryptography algorithm. Minima also partnered with Online Payment Platform (OPP) to enable peer-to-peer (P2P) interactions.

Final Thoughts

DePIN might become a part of daily life, providing potential EV owners with a more convenient and seamless driving experience. We’ll see what happens in the coming months and whether these DePIN projects will drive the EV revolution.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now