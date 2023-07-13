How Shiba Inu Price Trading Catapulted an Investor to Crypto Millionaire Status

Making an accurate prediction on the next crypto to explode and investing in the token early can result in massive gains with a little luck.

Most people think that only big crypto projects such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have the power to result in high yields, but the reality is that the highest gainers in the past few years are altcoins and especially meme coin platforms.

Like many other markets, cryptocurrency trading is riddled with risk and volatility. Still, there are a few incredible success stories of people investing $100 turning into millionaires by holding on to meme coins.

So, let’s look at how some Shiba Inu investors turned a small investment into millions and review the next high-gain meme coins, such as Wall Street Memes, Thug Life Token, and Chimpzee.

Unknown Shiba Inu Trader Turned Millionaire

As you may know, Shiba Inu is the crypto with the highest gains in the past few years. The Shiba Inu token went live in 2021, but the official presale launched in late 2020, allowing early investors to buy the coin at a super-low price of just $0.0000000001.

Shiba Inu was dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” even though it didn’t surpass the most popular crypto by market cap, Shiba Inu led to one of the biggest bull runs ever recorded on the market.

The story follows an anonymous trader who invested only $17 in SHIB tokens in October 2020. According to Etherscan data that tracked his wallet, the investor bought the tokens at the lowest price possible and decided to hold on indefinitely.

Just one year after the SHIB token presale, their price exploded to $0.00008854, at around the same time BTC and ETH reached their all-time highs of $69,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Let’s compare the starting price and the token’s value one year after. Early investors got 885,400 times what they invested in presale. Or in other words, those who invested just $1 got $885,400 in return.

Therefore, the investor who spent $17 on SHIB tokens in October 2022 had over $15 million worth of tokens in his wallet just one year later. However, since it’s impossible to cash out at the exact moment the markets hit the highest point, by the time the investor sold his SHIB tokens, he made a profit of around $6.5 million.

Warehouse Manager Turned Crypto Millionaire

The New York Post released another incredible success story of a small-time crypto investor who used to be a supermarket warehouse manager who became a millionaire after investing $8,000 in SHIB tokens.

He bought the tokens soon after they became available for trade, and after sitting on them for a few months, he cashed out over $500,000. He left a portion of the tokens in his wallet and cashed another half a million a few months later.

There are countless success stories like these, and according to the same New York Post article, one investor managed to turn $7,850 into $1 billion by investing in SHIB tokens early.

The bottom line is that emerging meme coins are often extremely popular among crypto investors and have turned hundreds of them into millionaires in the past few years.

Investing In Cryptos Early Is The Key

There are many ways to make money trading cryptocurrencies, but if you’re looking for the highest gains, investing in emerging tokens during presale events is the most important thing.

Yes, that’s risky since you can’t know if the crypto will succeed, but since you’re investing at the lowest price possible, you have the highest return potential.

That’s exactly what happened to investors who placed their money into SHIB, PEPE, WOJAK, SPONGE, and other meme coins in 2023. The good news is that even more meme coins are available in presale right now, so if you invest immediately, you can expect to get massive gains. So, let’s look at some of the newest meme coins you should add to your crypto portfolio.

Wall Street Memes – Super Popular Meme Coin Backed By a 1-Million Strong Community

Wall Street Memes is a new meme coin project that has the potential to become the next “King of Memes” in the following months. It’s entirely designed and run by the Wall St. Bulls Reddit stocks movement that managed to push one of the largest hedge funds out of business over the GameStop stock controversy in 2021.

The same team also released the Wall St. Bulls NFT collection that sold in 30 minutes for over 2.5 million dollars. As you can imagine, the official $WSM token presale exploded as soon as it went live, raising hundreds of thousands in the first 24 hours.

The presale is a few weeks in, and Wall Street Memes has raised over $14.2 million. The hard cap is set at just over $30 million, so you don’t have a lot of time to get $WSM tokens at the lowest price they’ll ever be.

Thug Life Token – Meme Coin Inspired By a Popular Online Joke

Like many other meme coins, the Thug Life Token is also inspired by a popular internet joke – Thug Life. The first news about the token spread like wildfire throughout the crypto community, allowing the platform to raise over 50% of the planned hard cap in just over a week.

Thug Life Token is much more than a worthless meme coin. Its primary goal is to reach a 100 million dollar market cap, achieved through periodical token burns.

The $THUG token could be the high-growth investment option you are looking for, and if it repeats the success of other memes such as PEPE and WOJAK, you will get at least 1000x returns after the first CEX/DEX listings. Visit the official site to learn more about the newest meme coin designed to help you “get gangsta in the crypto market.”

Chimpzee – Eco-Friendly Crypto Platform With Multiple Earning Mechanisms

Chimpzee is not a meme coin, but it’s got the potential of one. It’s an eco-friendly platform with high token utilization and multiple coin-earning mechanisms, including Shop-2-Earn, Play-2-Earn, Trade-2-Earn, and others.

The platform’s primary goal is to spread awareness about carbon pollution and help reduce its effects by funding green projects all over the planet.

Apart from giving users a wide range of token-earning options, Chimpzee has an anti-dump system, excellent tokenomics, and many new features that will be added by 2025.

If you invest right now, you will secure your spot among the earliest investors looking at the highest gains, so visit the official site and read more about this amazing new crypto project.

Wrapping Up

Meme coins are back in the game, and 2023 is turning out to be one of the best years for the niche. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are about to get a few dozen contenders to replace them as the best meme coins on the market, with Wall Street Memes, Thug Life Token, and Chimpzee leading the way.

With a little luck, these cryptos could help you become a millionaire, so don’t miss your chance to invest early to enjoy the highest gains.