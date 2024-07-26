India’s NCB Monitors Crypto Payments to Combat Drug Trafficking

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

During a recent Parliamentary discussion on July 24, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, outlined India’s new drug strategy to curb trafficking.

According to the minister, India is intensifying its crackdown on drug trafficking by focusing on the use of digital assets on the dark net. This strategy aims to reduce the import and interstate movement of narcotic drugs.

This approach highlights the critical role of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in combating these crimes.

Crack Down on India’s Crypto Drug

The use of digital assets in drug crimes has shown inconsistency over the past five years. However, data from the NCB indicates a steady increase in cases involving drug seizures on the darknet since 2022.

Rai presented a comprehensive 13-point action plan aimed at tackling the twin problems of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism in India. Among these measures, two specifically target the misuse of cryptocurrencies.

Rai emphasized the establishment of a Special Task Force dedicated to monitoring suspicious transactions related to drugs on the darknet and involving crypto assets.

This task force is a critical component of the broader strategy to enhance the NCB’s capabilities in the digital age. To support these efforts, the NCB is implementing various training programs focused on the darknet, digital forensics, and virtual currencies.

These programs primarily equip law enforcement officials with the necessary skills to track and combat drug-related activities facilitated through digital means effectively.

Meanwhile, statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau revealed that Punjab has recorded the highest number of drug trafficking cases in India. This is particularly true between 2020 and 2022. This data highlights the country’s regional challenges in its battle against narcotics.

In a parallel development, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2024 Union Budget speech on July 23 omitted any mention of cryptocurrencies.

This omission means that despite the sector’s growing scrutiny, the existing tax regulations on these assets will remain unchanged for another year.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Finance’s Financial Intelligence Unit took significant action against Binance and several other offshore cryptocurrency exchanges. This is regarding their failure to comply with India’s Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The unit eventually blocked these exchanges. However, the Indian government has given Binance a path to resume its services, provided it pays a $2 million fine for non-compliance.

Before its ban, Binance accounted for over 90% of Indian crypto trading volume. The exchange now plans to reenter the Indian market after obtaining approval from Indian financial regulators.

Meanwhile, India’s multifaceted strategy to combat drug trafficking reflects a functional approach that combines traditional law enforcement with modern digital surveillance techniques.

The focus on crypto tracking is particularly noteworthy, as it addresses the evolving methods traffickers use to evade detection.

India aims to create a more secure environment by enhancing the capabilities of the NCB and other enforcement agencies. It also plans to disrupt the sophisticated networks that facilitate drug trafficking.

