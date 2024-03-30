Countries
Institutional Players Invested $86 Billion in Bitcoin in 6 Months, Details Unveiled
Crypto News

Institutional Players Invested $86 Billion in Bitcoin in 6 Months, Details Unveiled

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
Bitcoin has witnessed a remarkable surge in institutional investment, with a staggering $86 billion pouring into the market over the past six months. 

This influx of capital, as revealed by CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, signals a significant shift toward mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Unlike previous market cycles, the current wave of institutional investment marks a departure from the past and indicates a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, according to the CryptoQuant founder. 

Bitcoin Resurgence: Soaring Prices and ETF Approval

Bitcoin’s resurgence has been nothing short of phenomenal, with the digital currency experiencing a staggering 151% increase in value over the past year. This remarkable rally culminated in an all-time high of $73,737 on March 14, 2024, marking a significant turnaround from the slump observed in 2022. 

A pivotal catalyst for Bitcoin’s meteoric price rise has been the approval of Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. 

These ETFs have opened the doors for institutional investors and traditional financial institutions to gain exposure to Bitcoin, fueling demand and driving prices upward.

In addition to the ETF approval, significant accumulation by institutional investors and whales has contributed to Bitcoin’s long-term potential, further propelling the market’s bullish momentum.

The upcoming halving event in April could be another significant factor driving Bitcoin’s price upwards.

However, despite the bullish momentum, the Bitcoin market has experienced a temporary pause in its upward trajectory over the past week, entering a consolidation phase. Bitcoin’s price dipped to $60,770 before rebounding to $71,400, exhibiting patterns reminiscent of previous market cycles.

This consolidation phase is a natural occurrence in financial markets, allowing for a temporary pause and potential price correction before the next leg of the rally. Historical data suggests that such consolidation periods are often followed by continued upward momentum as the market stabilizes and prepares for the next wave of investment.

On-Chain Insights: Profit-Taking and Resistance Levels

On-chain indicators have highlighted increased profit-taking activities as the Bitcoin market approached resistance levels. According to data from Glassnodes, over $2.1 billion in realized profits were recorded as of March 27.

This indicates that some investors chose to cash out their gains as Bitcoin neared key resistance points.

Metrics such as the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio and the Age Weighted Value (AVIV) Ratio have signaled deviations from their long-term averages. This suggests potential points of resistance and profit realization by investors.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin’s price has experienced an increase of 1.5% over the past 24 hours, settling at $70,961, representing a 3.8% drop from its recent all-time high. 

However, this temporary consolidation is viewed by many analysts as a healthy correction. This will allow the market to consolidate and potentially attract fresh capital before resuming its upward trajectory.

As institutional investors continue to pour billions into the Bitcoin market, the stage is set for further growth and mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. 

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

