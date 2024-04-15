Introducing the First Multichain Doge Meme Coin – Coming Soon to BASE and Solana

We saw surprisingly few Doge-related tokens amidst this year’s meme coin craze, but the ones loyal to the Doge lineage have gained massive community support – take Dogecoin20, for example.

However, the reason for Dogeverse’s (DOGEVERSE) early success lies deeper than its association with Elon Musk’s favorite meme coin.

It’s the first-ever multichain meme project, already running on Ethereum, BSC Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon.

But Dogeverse isn’t stopping here – soon, the token will launch on Base and Solana.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?

Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Why Is Dogeverse Gaining Community Attention?

Anyone can buy and trade DOGEVERSE without switching ecosystems.

While other meme coins vie for dominance on their respective blockchains, Dogeverse aims to conquer them all.

Dogeverse caters to different audiences (like multichain enthusiasts and meme degen investors), positioning itself for wider adoption.

What’s more, multi-chain flexibility allows Dogeverse to seamlessly integrate with dApps built on any of the supported networks.

Typically, meme coins have a hard time reigniting audience interest once the initial hype fades. Older projects, like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, introduce new projects and use cases, trying to re-spark community sentiment.

For Dogeverse, this may not be a problem because it strives to dominate through choice, not limitation (through multichain interoperability).

Finally, the multi-chain approach future-proofs Dogeverse because it doesn’t rely on the success of any single platform. It can adapt and expand to new blockchains as they gain traction, ensuring the project’s long-term viability.

Strategic Expansion for Long-Term Growth

Following a surge in Base meme coin prices, Dogeverse is planning to expand its reach to this new thriving ecosystem.

Base is a relatively young blockchain (launched in August 2023) that has experienced explosive growth. Recently, it surpassed Ethereum Layer 1 in transactions per second and hit a record high in TVL.

This strategic expansion allows Dogeverse to capitalize on a potential gold rush.

Bridging to Solana is another calculated move from Dogeverse. As an established ecosystem with high transaction speed and low gas fees, Solana attracts a massive number of investors and developers.

Specifically, Solana boasts a rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem that could unlock new applications for DOGEVERSE.

Dogeverse Raises $4.5m+ on Presale

Given its unique functionality, it’s no wonder DOGEVERSE’s presale raised nearly $5 million only days after going live.

Currently, DOGEVERSE trades at $0.000295 per token, with a final presale price of $0.00030500.

With such a pace, it might reach its fundraising target of $8.8 million in no time, but that remains to be seen, as the meme crypto community is a fickle one.

Visit the official presale website to find out more about Dogeverse’s utility and goals.

Final Thoughts

Dogeverse’s explosive presale launch and multi-chain expansion make it one of the most interesting meme tokens to watch this year.

But while the project shows potential for sustained growth, we want to highlight the importance of doing your own research. The crypto market is volatile, so don’t invest more than you’re prepared to lose.