Investor Who Minted Over $5B In SHIB Investment Shares Strategy to Reap Such Gains

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the popular crypto assets that earned high investment returns for many of its early investors. One of Shiba Inu’s investors, who gained over $5.7 billion with an initial investment of $8,000 worth of SHIB, finally shared the strategy that prompted his explosive ROI.

SHIB Investor Narrates His Journey To Billionaire With Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu investor’s story came through an interview with a famous crypto YouTuber, Bad Anthony. But the identity of the Shiba Inu billionaire was kept anonymous. The investment journey started in August 2020.

The investor dedicated $8,000 to purchase Shiba Inu, never envisaging such a small amount yielding a massive return for him over time. Through the interview, the investor revealed that his exposure to the cryptocurrency world kicked off in 2011.

Fortunately, some of his peers within the crypto community later introduced Shiba Inu to him, proposing SHIB as a great competitor and killer to Dogecoin (DOGE). According to the investor, he hadn’t invested in Dogecoin when he discovered Shiba Inu.

But, after accessing the SHIB market, the investor committed huge funds to the asset, which later recorded explosive growth. Notably, he mentioned that the profit from his $8k investment didn’t manifest at once. It was accrued over time from the time of the investment.

Shiba Inu Explosive Rally Was The Boom For The Billionaire

Shiba Inu recorded an explosive price rally in October 2021, hitting an all-time high of $0.00008845. The price boom changed things for early investors, as many amassed huge investment returns.

According to the anonymous investor, he patiently left the SHIB investment for 400 days. Surprisingly, his wallet recorded a whopping 712,487,400% gain from the initial investment price as SHIB reached its ATH.

These gains increased the investor’s holdings, making him one of the few billionaires of Shiba Inu. Also, during the interview, the investor disclosed that the investment journey had its bits of risks and fears.

One of the outstanding challenges was the Telegram Group disruption related to Shiba Inu. During the period, his friends suspected SHIB could be a rug pull and quickly sold out their investments to reduce losses.

However, the billionaire maintained an unwavering confidence in Shiba Inu and left his investment.

The anonymous investor stated:

There were so many different projects that I jumped into taking chances on, and most of them did well. It’s all about being willing to take the chance and willing to stick it. Because in this game, early investors and long-term holders always make the money.

Notably, the investor’s experience is one of the many that helped crypto investors amass a fortune from asset price volatility.

Even though Shiba Inu price is currently down by 91.45% from its ATH in Oct 2021, a sudden market boom could create more billionaires. On the other hand, a market slump can lead to losses, emphasizing the need to remain vigilant while investing in crypto.