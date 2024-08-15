Will Investors Keep Diamond Hands Steady As $BTC Falls Below 60K?

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

$BTC fell below a key $60K barrier even after better-than-expected CPI data.

$BTC even after better-than-expected CPI data. Investors exhibit concerns about the broader global economy.

Investors exhibit concerns about the broader global economy. 45% of $BTC’s supply hasn’t moved in six months, indicating the persistence of ‘diamond hands’ crypto investors.

A Death Cross pattern shadowed $BTC investors last week. This week, positive CPI data prompted a negative turn, as $BTC dropped over 5% in the wake of the news.

Bitcoin’s recent price fluctuations hint at something more than typical crypto volatility; they reflect serious investor concerns over global economic conditions.

Time for a closer look at these movements, market sentiment, and potential future trends and see why investors keep diamond hands as $BTC falls below $60K.



What’s Next for Investors After CPI Drama?

In the wake of better-than-expected CPI data, $BTC plunged. What made investors so nervous?

The CPI data showed slowing inflation (below 3%), but that wasn’t enough to overcome broader market fears. Investors are increasingly worried about macroeconomic issues such as inflation and central bank policies.

Against those concerns, even the potential for interest rate cuts has contributed to the bearish sentiment.

Adding to the concern, $BTC’s current price (currently $58,490) is balanced precariously between two potential price movements.

Bitcoin Balanced Between Two Extremes

Analysts foresee two scenarios:

$BTC reaching new all-time highs near $70K (even pushing to $100K) $BTC plunging to $48K

Currently, $BTC trades below key resistance levels around $60K to $61K.

Technical analysis highlights the importance of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which currently stands at a neutral 43, indicating market indecision. Breaking through key resistance levels could signal a bullish trend, while failure might lead to a bearish outcome.

Taking a step back, we notice that $BTC last peaked near $70K on July 29. Since then, it briefly fell to below $50K, then rebounded against market headwinds to its current levels.

Investors seem less concerned about $BTC itself and more worried about global market trends. The Bank of Japan’s decision in early August to raise interest rates triggered a global sell-off and left investors jittery and nervous.

The Return of Diamond Hands

One positive indicator might come from the investors themselves. There’s a lot of disruption in the market, but most investors are neither buying nor selling; they’re simply holding.

As Cointelegraph reports, nearly half of $BTC’s supply has barely moved in months.

45% of #Bitcoin’s supply hasn’t moved in 6 months, and long-term holders seem unfazed by market swings, reinforcing their commitment to $BTC. pic.twitter.com/FveEmLAnDs — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) August 14, 2024

And recent infusions of Bitcoin from Mt. Gox haven’t moved the market in a meaningful way.



Both factors indicate that a near-majority of Bitcoin investors keep diamond hands as $BTC falls below $60K. They’re content to HODL their $BTC and push through ongoing market turbulence.

Seen in that light, $BTC’s recent moves make more sense. The question remains – will $BTC rebound, buoyed by CPI data and calmer global market waters? Or will ongoing concerns push $BTC lower still? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

