Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Investors Turn To Bitcoin As A Hedge Against Devaluations, Says ARK Invest CEO
Crypto News

Investors Turn To Bitcoin As A Hedge Against Devaluations, Says ARK Invest CEO

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The renowned Bitcoin investor and CEO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, throws more light on the hedging function of Bitcoin. According to Wood, several fiat currencies face devaluations, with Bitcoin as a strong alternative hedge. 

Moreover, the CEO noted that many people do not openly acknowledge the potential of Bitcoin, even though it has performed remarkably well. The recent impressive price surge in Bitcoin indicates that the token offers protection against loss of wealth.

Cathie Wood Highlights Reasons For The Rising Price Of BTC

Cathie Wood revealed the hedging potential of Bitcoin during a CNBC interview with Andrew Sorkin on Wednesday, April 3. When asked about Bitcoin’s recent rally to a new ATH of $73,750 in March, Wood said the asset has become a hedge against high inflation for nations with less stable fiat currencies. 

Further, Wood noted that though currency devaluation is eating deep into several countries, it has received little discussion.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

To bolster her point, the CEO cited some countries with significant inflation rates, including Nigeria, Egypt, and Argentina. 

Wood stated:

The Nigerian naira is down fifty, sixty per cent in the last nine months.” Also, she mentioned that Egypt saw a 40% devaluation while Argentina has been battling a long-running devaluation.

Additionally, the asset manager emphasized that citizens from such countries are adopting Bitcoin as a hedge against fiat currency devaluation. Such a massive grab for BTC contributed to its recent explosive surge to over $73,000, according to Wood.

“I think this is a flight to safety, believe it or not, taking place. A hedge against devaluation. A hedge against loss of purchasing power and wealth,”

Said Cathie Wood.

She cited how BTC surged 40% last year following the implosion of major banks in the United States. According to Wood, BTC is both a risk-off and risk-on asset without counterparty risk.

ARK Invest As A Major Bitcoin Investor

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has been a prominent investor in Bitcoin. During the interview, she traced her company’s history with Bitcoin. According to Wood, ARK purchased its first BTC holding at $250 per token in mid-2010, when Greece threatened to exit the European Union to tackle its debt crisis. 

Ark Invest is among the entities that received SEC approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF trading as ARKB. According to data from BitMEX Research, ARKB is the third-largest BTC ETF in inflows, trailing behind BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity FBTC.

As of April 3, Ark Invest’s ARKB holds almost $3 million in assets, translating to approximately 42,873 BTC tokens. The ETF only faced a higher outflow than Grayscale on April 2. ARKB saw an outflow of $87.5 million in Bitcoin, compared to Grayscale’s $81.9 million.

BTC has posted notable strides over the past few weeks. The flagship crypto asset has soared. Though it reclined from its all-time high, BTC is still nearly 134% higher than its price in the past year. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geet but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Investors Turn To Bitcoin As A Hedge Against Devaluations, Says ARK Invest CEO
2 Bitcoin Pseudonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Turns 49
3 Meta Decides To Broaden Its Content Moderation Policy On AI-generated Content
4 35+ Alarming Hacking Statistics [Recently Updated Data]
5 80+ Blogging Statistics: Actionable 2024 Blog Planning Insights

Latest News

Bitcoin Pseudonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Hits 49 Years Today, Details
Crypto News

Bitcoin Pseudonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Turns 49

Rida Shah
Meta To Broaden Its AI-Content Moderation Policy
News

Meta Decides To Broaden Its Content Moderation Policy On AI-generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary

On Friday, just ahead of the US elections, Meta posted a blog announcing new changes to its policies about AI-generated and altered content. Meta’s current policy only applies to videos...

Alarming Hacking Statistics and Facts [2024 Updated Data]
Statistics

35+ Alarming Hacking Statistics [Recently Updated Data]

Jeff Beckman

Every day, billions of attempts are made to break into your digital space. It’s like an ongoing hide-and-seek game. Concerning the number of people hacked yearly, around 2,220 cyberattacks are...

Blogging Statistics A Guide to Your Blog Planning 2024
Statistics

80+ Blogging Statistics: Actionable 2024 Blog Planning Insights

Susan Laborde
Microsoft Warns That China Will Use AI-Generated Content to Disrupt Elections in the US, India, and South Korea
News

Microsoft Warns That China Will Use AI-Generated Content to Disrupt Elections in the US, India, and South Korea

Krishi Chowdhary
Tesla Will Unveil a ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8, Says Elon Musk
News

Tesla Will Unveil a ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8, Says Elon Musk

Krishi Chowdhary
Must Know Sitting Statistics and Facts
Statistics

15+ Invaluable Sitting Statistics: 2024 Data Reloaded for You

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.