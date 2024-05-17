Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M From Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy

An anonymous trader recently earned over $46.3M on Pepe ($PEPE) with only a $3K initial investment, representing a gain of 15,433x. The viral meme coin now stands at #9 by monthly trading volume, outperforming established meme tokens like $DOGE and $SHIB.

While original Doge-themed coins are losing ground to $PEPE, new contenders like Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) may challenge the frog dominance.

With less than 3% of tokens left on presale, $DOGEVERSE merges memes with real utility, appealing to both degen and risk-averse investors.

A 15,433x Gain on Zero-Utility Token

On April 15, 2023, a degen investor spent $3K on 4.9T of the just-launched $PEPE tokens, which were worth $0.000000001 at the time. He then sold 1.41T $PEPE for $7.4M and continued to hold 3.5T $PEPE.

A year later, in May 2024, the investor sold his remaining share of $PEPE for $38.9M, raising his total profit to a whopping $46.3M.

This enormous gain can be attributed to nothing more than luck and dedication.

$PEPE price hovered below $0.0000020 for almost a year before surging to $0.0000099, a 539% increase year-to-date.

Despite being a meme token with no utility beyond trading, $PEPE was committed to ‘making meme coins great again.’ The mission was successful, and now we see growing investor interest in new meme tokens like $DOGEVERSE.

Why $DOGEVERSE May Be the Next $PEPE

$DOGEVERSE is the first multichain meme token, offering seamless interoperability with Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Base.

This approach has multiple advantages, potentially positioning $DOGEVERSE for sustained growth.

Increased adoption

$DOGEVERSE appeals to investors on six chains, dominating through choice rather than limitations.

Future-proofing

Dogeverse doesn’t rely on a single network, which may experience security vulnerabilities or scalability issues. The multichain design allows it to distribute workloads to handle the growing user base.

Development opportunities

$DOGEVERSE’s potential applications are endless because developers can integrate it into dApps on any of the six networks.

Given that $DOGEVERSE is the first meme coin to attempt such a feat, crypto analysts predict it will replicate $PEPE’s success post-listing.

Moreover, early investors can stake $DOGEVERSE on Ethereum with a 55% dynamic APY to earn passive rewards. The rate will decrease as more investors join the pool, so now may be the last chance to lock in the highest possible returns.

If you were to spend $3K on $DOGEVERSE now and stake your tokens immediately, you’d earn an extra 5.3M $DOGEVERSE tokens in one year.

Given the current token price, that translates to a $1.6K gain, but actual profits may be 100x higher if analyst predictions are right.

$DOGEVERSE Presale Will Soon Be Over

Launched on presale in April 2024, $DOGEVERSE raised over $15M to date, reaching its hard cap. Now that less than 3% of the tokens allocated to presale are left, investors are rushing to secure their piece of the pie.

1 $DOGEVERSE is now worth $0.00031. This is the final price before the token claim.

After the presale ends, $DOGEVERSE plans to secure DEX and CEX listings. Continued marketing efforts and community incentives should ensure the project’s long-term viability.

To buy $DOGEVERSE, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet, select the chain, and enter the number of tokens you want to buy. Then, confirm the transaction and stake your tokens to maximize returns.

Read the project whitepaper and follow its X channel for more information and announcements.

Final Thoughts

While the astronomical gains of the $PEPE degen trade are an anomaly, they highlight the potential for explosive growth in the meme coin market.

$DOGEVERSE, with its unique multichain functionality and staking rewards, positions itself to become the next top meme coin in 2024.

However, we must remind you to always DYOR and never invest more than you’re prepared to lose, even if a project has strong potential.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the most popular presales right now