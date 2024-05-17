Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M From Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy
Crypto News

Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M From Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M Off Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy

An anonymous trader recently earned over $46.3M on Pepe ($PEPE) with only a $3K initial investment, representing a gain of 15,433x. The viral meme coin now stands at #9 by monthly trading volume, outperforming established meme tokens like $DOGE and $SHIB. 

While original Doge-themed coins are losing ground to $PEPE, new contenders like Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) may challenge the frog dominance.

With less than 3% of tokens left on presale, $DOGEVERSE merges memes with real utility, appealing to both degen and risk-averse investors. 

A 15,433x Gain on Zero-Utility Token 

On April 15, 2023, a degen investor spent $3K on 4.9T of the just-launched $PEPE tokens, which were worth $0.000000001 at the time. He then sold 1.41T $PEPE for $7.4M and continued to hold 3.5T $PEPE. 

Whale buys 4.9T $PEPE tokens

A year later, in May 2024, the investor sold his remaining share of $PEPE for $38.9M, raising his total profit to a whopping $46.3M

This enormous gain can be attributed to nothing more than luck and dedication.

$PEPE price hovered below $0.0000020 for almost a year before surging to $0.0000099, a 539% increase year-to-date

$PEPE price trend

Despite being a meme token with no utility beyond trading, $PEPE was committed to ‘making meme coins great again.’ The mission was successful, and now we see growing investor interest in new meme tokens like $DOGEVERSE. 

Why $DOGEVERSE May Be the Next $PEPE

$DOGEVERSE is the first multichain meme token, offering seamless interoperability with Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Base

This approach has multiple advantages, potentially positioning $DOGEVERSE for sustained growth.  

Increased adoption

$DOGEVERSE appeals to investors on six chains, dominating through choice rather than limitations.  

Future-proofing

Dogeverse doesn’t rely on a single network, which may experience security vulnerabilities or scalability issues. The multichain design allows it to distribute workloads to handle the growing user base. 

Development opportunities 

$DOGEVERSE’s potential applications are endless because developers can integrate it into dApps on any of the six networks. 

Given that $DOGEVERSE is the first meme coin to attempt such a feat, crypto analysts predict it will replicate $PEPE’s success post-listing

 

Moreover, early investors can stake $DOGEVERSE on Ethereum with a 55% dynamic APY to earn passive rewards. The rate will decrease as more investors join the pool, so now may be the last chance to lock in the highest possible returns. 

If you were to spend $3K on $DOGEVERSE now and stake your tokens immediately, you’d earn an extra 5.3M $DOGEVERSE tokens in one year

Given the current token price, that translates to a $1.6K gain, but actual profits may be 100x higher if analyst predictions are right

$DOGEVERSE Presale Will Soon Be Over 

Launched on presale in April 2024, $DOGEVERSE raised over $15M to date, reaching its hard cap. Now that less than 3% of the tokens allocated to presale are left, investors are rushing to secure their piece of the pie. 

1 $DOGEVERSE is now worth $0.00031. This is the final price before the token claim.

After the presale ends, $DOGEVERSE plans to secure DEX and CEX listings. Continued marketing efforts and community incentives should ensure the project’s long-term viability. 

To buy $DOGEVERSE, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet, select the chain, and enter the number of tokens you want to buy. Then, confirm the transaction and stake your tokens to maximize returns. 

$DOGEVERSE presale website

Read the project whitepaper and follow its X channel for more information and announcements. 

Final Thoughts 

While the astronomical gains of the $PEPE degen trade are an anomaly, they highlight the potential for explosive growth in the meme coin market.

$DOGEVERSE, with its unique multichain functionality and staking rewards, positions itself to become the next top meme coin in 2024. 

However, we must remind you to always DYOR and never invest more than you’re prepared to lose, even if a project has strong potential. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M From Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy
2 Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Moving Out of the Country
3 Netflix Inks 3-Years Deal to Stream NFL’s Christmas Day Games
4 SEC Custody Rule Turns Crypto to Political Football, Says Rep. Nickel
5 Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3

Latest News

Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Relocating
News

Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Moving Out of the Country

Krishi Chowdhary
Netflix
Streaming News & Events

Netflix Inks 3-Years Deal to Stream NFL’s Christmas Day Games

Naveed Iqbal

Besides gardening’s success as a top platform for movies and TV series, Netflix strives to become a new home for live sports events. On Wednesday, the world’s top streaming service...

SEC Custody Rule Turns Crypto to Political Football, Says Rep. Nickel
Crypto News

SEC Custody Rule Turns Crypto to Political Football, Says Rep. Nickel

Rida Fatima

The Congressman representing Carolina, Representative Wiley Nickel, has stood up against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s crypto custody rule. Notably, the Senate has yet to pass its votes...

Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3
Crypto News

Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3

Rida Fatima
Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion
Crypto News

Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion

Rida Fatima
Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token - Will it Remain There?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token – Will it Remain There?

Rida Fatima
Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for Differently-Abled Users
News

Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for Differently-Abled Users

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.