Is WienerAI the Next ScottyAI & Will It Do a 2x on Launch?
Crypto News

Is WienerAI the Next ScottyAI & Will It Do a 2x on Launch?

Alex Popa
Updated:
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

WienerAI logo

The meme coin season is in full swing with a new project launching this month. It raised over $100K only minutes after launching its presale and has more than doubled its price since.

The token is WienerAI ($WAI), an AI meme coin similar to ScottyAI ($SCOTTY), the crypto that did a 2x in six days from listing.

ScottyAI price performance

Just like ScottyAI, WienerAI is a dog-inspired meme coin with AI capabilities. According to the developers, the project is ‘infinitely scalable’ and, as an ERC-20 token, it has native interoperability with dApps.

WienerAI grew by 133% from $0.0003 to $0.0007 in 15 days since going on presale.

The project also combines two popular niches among crypto enthusiasts: meme coins and AI. Meme tokens have shown solid performance recently, with coins like $BOME and $WIF doing an 8x and an 18x post-listing.

Will WienerAI follow ScottyAI’s successful launch? Let’s discuss this below.

WienerAI Could Follow ScottyAI’s Post-Listing Performance

ScottyAI’s price on launch was $0.008595. It reached $0.0178 in four hours (+107%) and maintained the $0.015–$0.013 level for four days.

ScottyAI’s initial price performance

It dropped to $0.012 and reached an ATH of $0.03 two days later, on April 27. Then, $SCOTTY stayed at the $0.017–$0.018 level for five more days before going on a downtrend.

Overall, presale investors potentially made between 50% and 264% in 13 days since ScottyAI was listed.

WienerAI is similar to $SCOTTY in several respects:

  • Meme nature and AI fundamentals
  • ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network
  • Staking capabilities with attractive APY
  • Sizable token allocation for liquidity (10%)
  • Security audits by Coinsult
  • Similar marketing campaign (building a loyal following)

This could mean we’ll see WienerAI achieving good results post-listing, depending on the community sentiment and investor interest.

WienerAI ($WAI) – Raised $370K+ and More Than Doubled Its Price

WienerAI’s presale launched on April 11 and investors have already staked $550M tokens with a 1,888% APY.

The project aims to be the king of all dog meme coins and build a ‘Sausage Army’ of loyal supporters. The Dachshund mascot has attracted over 4,400 followers on X and 1,200 on Telegram.

$WAI will launch on CEXs and DEXs after its presale, and with 6.9B tokens allocated for liquidity, the trading experience should proceed smoothly once that happens.

Moreover, the crypto industry has shown positive performance over the last year, especially with the Bitcoin halving last week.

The total market cap has increased by 99.15% year-to-year and the 24-hour volume shows a similar pattern. This tells us that crypto investors are in buying mode, which could be a good opportunity for upcoming tokens like WienerAi.

Crypto market cap 1-year performance and 24h volume

Visit the official presale website to learn more about WienerAI and see if it’s a good fit for your portfolio.

Closing Remarks

Based on community sentiment and its similarity to ScottyAI, WienerAI has promising potential, which could translate to a successful presale and launch.

Whether it follows in ScottyAI’s footsteps and does a 2x post-listing remains to be seen. However, meme coins are a high-risk investment due to their volatility. DYOR responsibly and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

