Is Worldcoin Price Heading Towards Zero? New Cryptocurrency Token Gains Favor Among Traders

After a stellar start, Worldcoin price is down, with many traders wondering whether it is heading towards zero.

Sam Altman’s brainchild stunned the crypto world with its meteoric rise, but several key issues seem to have derailed it, and it is rapidly losing value. In the meantime, a new cryptocurrency token gains favor among traders.

Not many people could predict the meteoric rise of WLD, especially immediately after its launch. The token took the crypto world by storm, but some serious concerns were raised about the project almost immediately.

Privacy and security issues were among the main ones, but doubts about the WLD’s market cap were also voiced. As a result, Worldcoin took a tumble, losing more than 40% of its value in the last two days.

As a result, more and more investors are turning towards alternatives, and the token that is gaining favor among traders is BTC-20 (BTC20), hailed as the new Bitcoin.

Will Worldcoin Price Tank To Zero?

Amidst accusations that Worldcoin’s price is artificially inflated to increase the value of its fully diluted market cap and worries that Altman’s project can severely jeopardize privacy, WLD seems to be in free fall.

The token lost 25% of its value in just one day, almost completely wiping out all the incredible gains it made since the launch.

Altcoin Sherpa, one of Twitter’s most prominent crypto analysts with more than 190,000 subscribers, is also one of the loudest WDL critics. He warned his followers that VC investors are ready to dump WDL and leave smaller investors holding the bag.

VCs feature prominently in WDL’s financing scheme, with names like Blockchain Capital, Distributed Global, Bain Capital Crypto, and a16z investing millions into the project.

Sherpa compared WLD to other VC-backed tokens: “Study other types of Binance launchpad type of launches when you see these types of big hyped events. Other heavy VC coins like $GALA are interesting to see too.

Above all, market conditions will be the key factor for the first few weeks of trading Worldcoin. But make no mistake – this is going to dwindle down to $0 and grind down eventually.

Buying this for the long term at these prices is suicidal. Cliffs – trade this in the short term. Don’t invest long term. Know the game you’re playing and where you are in the food chain.”

Another analyst joined in, with @MacnBTC comparing WLD with DOT and ICP and urging his 418,000 followers to “nuke this ponzi to zero”.

Byzantine General, another popular crypto analyst with 160,000 followers, advised staying away from WLD, saying: “$WLD worldscam fair value is either 0 or negative.”

$WLD worldscam fair value is either 0 or negative. pic.twitter.com/bEC5710tT6 — Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral) July 24, 2023

The consensus seems to be that Worldcoin’s price is truly heading toward zero, and there are no signs of stopping it before it hits bottom.

WLD Draws Criticism Over Privacy and Security

Several key privacy advocates and activists have accused Altman of creating a dystopian world with his WorldID project. They claim that Altman’s vision is an extremely dangerous one and that it would give the world’s governments unprecedented access and control over the lives of their citizens.

Altman denied the accusation, saying that the goal of WorldID is to prevent bots from assuming real identities and influencing public opinion. While both views are valid, the truth is that WorldID and its native token WLD can set some dangerous precedents which can be easily exploited.

BTC-20 Is Blazing Though Presale

BTC-20 presale just hit $3 million, marking a halfway point toward its hard cap goal. Just weeks old, the presale is one of the most successful presales we have seen this year.

The team behind BTC20 opted for a simple route, avoiding complicated structures and keeping things as straightforward as possible. The presale has only one stage, and the price is the same from start to end.

BTC20’s presale price of $1 is an homage to Bitcoin in 2011 when it first breached the magic 1-dollar line. However, experts agree that BTC20 is severely undervalued and that the price will skyrocket once it hits the open market.

That is excellent news for early investors, and even better is that there is still time to jump on the bandwagon. Keep in mind, though, that, at this rate, BTC20’s presale will be over in less than a week, so you need to scramble.

BTC-20 Hailed as a Modern Version of Bitcoin

BTC-20 is a new token on the market, representing a promising fusion between the original Bitcoin and Ethereum network, promising the best of both worlds to its investors. One of the main issues hindering Bitcoin’s development is its outdated and obsolete network.

The original crypto coin was launched 15 years ago, and little was done to improve its infrastructure since then. In the meantime, faster, more efficient, and overall better networks were designed, compared to which Bitcoin looks like a grandpa struggling to turn on a laptop.

BTC-20 aims to remedy all that. Based on a modern Ethereum architecture, the token offers many advanced features to its holders. One of the most intriguing ones is a high-yield staking option, which can prove to be a very lucrative investment.

It acts as a replacement for mining, as you get new tokens every 10 minutes. The more tokens you stake, the bigger the reward, providing an incentive for holders to hang on to their tokens.

Conclusion

Worldcoin seems to be in freefall, with several prominent analysts saying it could very well reach zero. Investors are dumping the token, trying to get out before that happens.

At the same time, they are buying BTC20 at an increasing rate, racing with time to get as many as they can before its presale ends and the price takes off to the Moon.