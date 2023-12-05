It Will Take Several Decades For XRP To Reach $10,000, Says A Prominent Analyst

More opinions regarding the possible XRP price trajectory keep springing up within the crypto space as the XRP community remains optimistic for a bright future.

In a recent tweet, a notable crypto analyst projected the possible timeline for XRP’s price to $10,000. According to the crypto pundit, it will take several decades for XRP to attain such a five-figure dollar price tag.

Debates On XRP’s Price Reaching A 5-Figure Dollar Worth Of Value

The crypto analyst, The Modern Investor, triggered a series of reactions among the XPR community with his analysis regarding XRP’s price trend. One of the pro-XRP X users, XRP G, questioned why The Modern Investor thinks XRP can only reach $10,000 in decades.

Here's How High XRP Can Go If It Replaces SWIFT + This Is VERY Bad For Bitcoin & New Coinbase Pairshttps://t.co/6MjmqqUifa pic.twitter.com/hC14Vx6agw — The Modern Investor (@ModernInvest) December 3, 2023

He pointed out that Bitcoin reached the exact price range within just one decade.

The supply. There are 100 billion XRP & 120 Million ETH. It will take decades for the XRP supply to burn low enough for it to be able to hit a 5 figure sum. Its unrealistic to think that XRP would absorb 40 quadrillion dollars worth of value of the M1,2,3 supply in only 10 years — The Modern Investor (@ModernInvest) December 3, 2023

Further, he presented the price trend of the second-largest crypto token, Ethereum. XRP G highlighted that ETH is already making its path for high value in thousands of dollars as it trades above the $2,000 region.

The Moderator Investor replied to the questioner, pointing out that XRP’s huge number of circulating coins limits a potential price explosion. He compared XRP’s total supply of 100 billion coins against the 120 million circulating ETH tokens in the crypto market.

According to the analyst, XRP will require decades to cut down its supply and spike to a five-figure dollar value.

It will take decades for the XRP supply to burn low enough for it to be able to hit a 5-figure sum. It’s unrealistic to think that XRP would absorb 40 quadrillion dollars worth of value of the M1,2,3 supply in only ten years, said the analyst.

Another X user, Odd Fisher, showed his enthusiasm for XRP’s price growth through support from Ripple. He noted that RippleNet has created a difference via its settlement performance more than SWIFT. He believed that Ripple’s significant impact on the payment system would be a strong push for faster scaling up of XRP’s price. Meanwhile, Amid these exchanges, XRP still struggles to surpass the $1 mark.

Recent XRP’s Price Trend

Recently, the price performance of Ripple has been on a moderate scale amid the high volatility in the broader market. As of 07:35 AM EST on December 4, XRP is trading at around $0.6213, indicating a slight decrease of 0.96% over the past 24 hours.

The token has reached a daily high of $0.6411 before receding southward. The 7-day price action reflected a surge of over 3%. XRP bulls seem to be actively accumulating the token, as reflected by the token’s 25-hour trading volume.

It recorded a whopping 85.82% increase in trading volume in the last 24 hours, climbing the value to $1.72 billion. XRP parades a market cap of more than $33.5 billion and still maintains its position as the fifth largest crypto asset, according to CoinMarketCap ranking.