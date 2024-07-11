Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Italy’s Central Bank to Publish Crypto Guidelines in Coming Days
Crypto News

Italy’s Central Bank to Publish Crypto Guidelines in Coming Days

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Bank of Italy is considering releasing new guidelines to navigate the forthcoming European Union crypto regulations. The Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta announced this significant development during a speech to the Italian Banking Association on July 9.

Italian Bank’s Crypto Guidelines

The new guidelines aim to ensure the effective implementation of the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and safeguard the interests of virtual currency holders.

According to Panetta, MiCA divides tokens into two primary categories for payment purposes: electronic money tokens (EMTs) and asset-reference tokens (ARTs).

He emphasized that the Bank of Italy views EMTs as the only tokens that can truly function as a means of payment while maintaining public trust.

These EMTs are tied to a single official currency, such as a US dollar-backed stablecoin. In contrast, ARTs are pegged to multiple assets, like gold-backed tokens such as PAX Gold, also called PAXG for short.

In his speech, Panetta criticized well-known crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether, referring to them as “unbacked crypto-assets.” He stated that these coins have no inherent value and that investing in them is like gambling.

Panetta expressed concerns that many investors are primarily motivated by the potential for quick profits. He believes they might use these tokens to bypass tax regulations and laws designed to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Panetta further argued that virtual currencies fail to fulfill the fundamental functions of money, which primarily include serving as a store of value, a means of payment, and a unit of account.

Despite acknowledging the relatively low number of investors currently engaged with unbacked crypto assets, Panetta warned that this number could increase.

Crypto Regulation in Italy

In line with MiCA regulations, the Italian government is ramping up its surveillance of crypto markets. A late June Reuters report highlighted that the country plans to impose hefty fines ranging from 5,000 to 5 million euros for violations. Notable offenses include insider trading and market manipulation.

Regulating crypto assets can be difficult for the country, considering the citizens’ strong enthusiasm for them. Unlike several other European nations, Italy chose not to establish its own comprehensive regulatory structure for crypto assets.

Instead, the country requires crypto services companies to register in a specialized section of the Register of Financial Agents and Credit Mediators for anti-money laundering purposes.

Also, rather than introducing its interim regulations, Italy has decided to wait to implement the MiCA regulation. Meanwhile, Circle, a global financial technology company, appears to have scaled through MiCA’s regulatory requirements.

A July 1 announcement revealed that the company has become the first global stablecoin issuer to receive regulatory approval under the MiCA framework.

Circle’s stablecoins, USDC and EURC, are now officially compliant with the new regulations. This move alleviates investor concerns about redeeming their stablecoins or shifting their funds to other digital assets to adhere to compliance standards.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Italy’s Central Bank to Publish Crypto Guidelines in Coming Days
2 Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17
3 Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?
4 The Biggest Crypto Scams of All Time – 2024 Update
5 Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x

Latest News

Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17

Rida Fatima
Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?
Crypto News

Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?

Rida Fatima

After briefly dipping below the $140 threshold yesterday, Solana has made a strong comeback, climbing above $145 today. Although it has pulled back, the price sits steady above $142, indicating...

Biggest Crypto Scams
Crypto Statistics

The Biggest Crypto Scams of All Time – 2024 Update

Diana Ploscaru

Crypto has received a lot of attention over the past few years, but not always positively. Unfortunately, the rapid adoption of crypto and the growing number of prospective investors have...

Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x
Crypto News

Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x

Leah Alger
Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish
Crypto News

Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish

Lora Pance
Where to watch Vikings Valhalla
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Vikings Valhalla in 2024

Nicola-Jane Ford
Microsoft China Bans Android, Asks Employees to Switch to iPhone Amidst Security Concerns
News

Microsoft China Bans Android, Asks Employees to Switch to iPhone Amidst Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.