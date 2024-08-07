Japanese Firm Metaplanet Shares Strategy With $58.76 Million Bitcoin Investment Plan

Metaplanet is looking to offer stock rights to fund a $58.76M Bitcoin expansion. The plan is part of a larger fundraising goal totaling around $69.13M (10.8B yen) to bolster its Bitcoin holdings.
Both Metaplanet and Semler Scientific shares have soared after following MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin playbook. This year, the strategy inspired them to emerge from their ‘zombie’ status.
Metaplanet Described As a ‘Zombie Company’ Before Embracing Bitcoin
On July 25 at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Metaplanet’s CEO Simon Gerovich described how the firm was beginning to show characteristics of a zombie company. Gerovich eventually understood that Bitcoin could reduce the company’s exposure to the fast-depreciating yen while strengthening its balance sheet.
On August 6, Metaplanet announced ‘each common shareholder will receive one stock acquisition right for each share of common stock they hold.’ All common shareholders will receive the rights on September 5, with the allotment taking effect from September 6.
*Metaplanet announces ¥10.08 billion Gratis Allotment of Stock Acquisition Rights; proceeds to fund additional purchases of $BTC* pic.twitter.com/4OdTFdHnfF
— Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) August 6, 2024
Metaplanet’s Recent Bitcoin Buying Spree
Metaplanet first dipped its toes into Bitcoin’s waters in mid-May when it bought 117$BTC. After that, it seems to have been following a ‘Bitcoin-first, Bitcoin only‘ strategy.
Metaplanet’s recent investment in Bitcoin coincides with the current volatile financial market. Japanese stocks surged more than 10% on Tuesday, a day after experiencing their worst plunge since 1987. This plunge caused a cascading effect, with Bitcoin falling as low as $49,000.
Final Thoughts
Metaplanet’s move shows that $BTC HODLers remain bullish and are not cowed by global share markets’ recent massive falls.
Will the market stabilize or crash again? We’ll have to wait and see.
References
- Notice Regarding the Gratis Allotment of Stock Acquisition Rights (Metaplanet’s announcement)
- Metaplanet, Semler Scientific were ‘zombie companies’ until Bitcoin, execs say (Cointelegraph)
- Japanese firm Metaplanet to invest $58.76M in Bitcoin (Cointelegraph)
- Strategic Treasury Transformation and Bitcoin Adoption by Metaplanet (Metaplanet media release)
- (Progress of Disclosure) Notice Concerning the Purchase of Bitcoin (Metaplanet release)
