Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Japanese Investment Firm Sees Massive Jump After Embracing Bitcoin
Crypto News

Japanese Investment Firm Sees Massive Jump After Embracing Bitcoin

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Lately, the spotlight has been on Japan, which is slowly adopting Bitcoin and other digital assets. A few days ago, the stock price of Metaplanet (Japan MicroStrategy) surged significantly, increasing by over 150% in just a week.

Surprisingly, this incredible surge caused trading to halt for two days. As a result of the uptick, Metaplanet is now the top gainer among all Japanese stocks.

Metaplanet’s Bold Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy Ignites Stock Surge

Metaplanet captured the attention of investors with its ambitious strategy to accumulate Bitcoin. 

This act mimics MicroStrategy’s approach, which is why some call the company “Japanese MicroStrategy.” MicroStrategy is known as the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. 

On the other hand, Metaplanet has started the journey of increasing the amount of Bitcoin it has held over time. Metaplanet announced a bold initiative on Monday to facilitate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company plans to increase the number of authorized shares by 300%. 

This move mirrors a tactic previously employed by MicroStrategy on multiple occasions. By issuing new shares and generating capital through these sales, Metaplanet aims to use the proceeds to purchase additional Bitcoin. 

This strategy turns Metaplanet into a BTC ETF for investors in Japan but without the usual fees. According to its official website, it plans to build a “Web2 and Web3” environment to connect Japan with the rest of the world.

Interestingly, the company’s share price skyrocketed, climbing from just 45 Japanese yen on Monday to 93 yen, a notable increase of 127%. Further, Metaplanet’s market capitalization is reaching $1 billion.

Metaplanet defied the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s rules for two consecutive days. These rules typically limit daily price increases for stocks trading below 100 yen to a maximum of 30 yen. However, Metaplanet’s share price surge exceeded this threshold on both days.

Metaplanet Enter the Crypto Space as Yen Loses Value

Since April 8, when Metaplanet shared its plan to invest in Bitcoin, it has quickly gathered 117.7 BTC. Using its current price of 67,384, the BTCs in its possession are worth a whopping $7.9 million. 

Just like in the case of MicroStrategy in August 2020, Metaplanet’s stock prices shot up by an impressive 389% after the news. On May 13, Metaplanet said it wants to use different money tools to acquire even more Bitcoin, similar to what MicroStrategy does. 

The company claimed it is entering crypto due to Japan’s significant debt problem and the rapid loss of yen value. Currently, Metaplanet’s stocks are only available on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meaning American investors can’t easily buy them. 

However, the company plans to turn its shares into digital tokens so more people can invest. Arnab Naskar of STOKR wants to make Metaplanet’s shares into tokens on the Bitcoin network. Notably, this is the same company that did a similar token for MicroStrategy.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Japanese Investment Firm Sees Massive Jump After Embracing Bitcoin
2 Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria
3 Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?
4 Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24
5 ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge

Latest News

Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria
Crypto News

Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?

Rida Fatima

Since the start of the week, the entire crypto market has been on a rollercoaster ride, with Bitcoin at the centre of the volatility. On May 21, the coin saw...

highest-paid college football coaches
Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova

Given how huge and lucrative college football games are, it’s no surprise that the architects behind the top teams command hefty salaries. The 10 highest-paid college football coaches are a...

ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge
Crypto News

ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge

Alex Popa
Highest-Paid NFL Coaches
Sports Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?

Kate Sukhanova
You May Soon Be Able to Generate WhatsApp AI Profile Photos
News

WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization

Krishi Chowdhary
US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers
Crypto News

US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.