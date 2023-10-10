Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
John Deaton Criticizes Sam Bankman-Fried Supporters
Crypto News

John Deaton Criticizes Sam Bankman-Fried Supporters

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:

Popular pro-XRP attorney John Deaton has expressed strong criticism against those showing sympathy for Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of FTX. The attorning aired his view on X, stating that those groups trying to understand the plight of the former CEO shouldn’t hold other people’s money. 

Pro-XRP Attorney Opposes SBF’s Supporters

In his recent X post, Deaton highlighted the points some individuals use to rationalize SBF’s fraud. According to him, those who argue that he is a human being who made mistakes or that the crypto exchange grew faster than he could handle are not well-suited to manage financial matters. 

Also, he stated that they should not be allowed to air their thoughts on prominent social media like CBS’s 60 Minutes. Notably, even after the bankruptcy filing of FTX, SBF has continued to engage in a series of interviews and is often depicted as a crypto hero. 

However, online news sites have revealed that Sam Bankman-Fried still faces seven counts of conspiracy and fraud. As a result, some members express disappointment given the charges facing SBF. However, others show concern and support for him through different media channels.

These ongoing events highlight a division in the crypto community’s reaction towards the SBF fraudulent saga. However, Deaton believes that SBF and his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, are all involved in the fraud. The attorney said, “Yes, his parents are 100% complicit.” 

New FTX Leadership Recovers Over $7 Billion, Reveals Data on Previous Management.

Amid these developments, the new leadership of the FTX exchange has successfully recovered over $7 billion in assets. The current FTX CEO, John Ray, revealed this information in the June 26 FTX Debtors’ second interim report.

Notably, the total amount owed to FTX debtors, including FTX and affiliates, is estimated at $8.7 billion. Of this figure, approximately $6.4 billion was in stablecoins and fiat currencies, which the exchange did not separate in its accounting.

According to the report, the commingling and misusing of customer deposits was deliberate, which the leadership concealed, supported by a senior FTX Group attorney. The report also gave a visual representation of the flow of FTX customer primary deposits up to its release date, highlighting the extent of the chaos for the firm. 

As detailed in the report, the scheme occurred through deceptive tactics, including misrepresentations to banks and various false claims. Interestingly, even former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s statements to the United States Congress were found to be part of this misrepresentation. 

The report repeatedly pointed out the involvement of an unidentified senior attorney at FTX, noting that this attorney had fired a junior attorney who had raised concerns about the company’s deceptive practices.

It was also revealed that FTX’s senior executives, including SBF, Nishad Singh, Gary Wang, and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, informally monitored the undisclosed fiat currency liability to customers. 

Meanwhile, a report from Bloomberg noted that Standford University has decided to return all donations from FTX, which amounts to about $5.5 million. Their estimates placed this liability between $8.9 billion and $10 billion, slightly exceeding the estimate FTX Debtors provided.

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 John Deaton Criticizes Sam Bankman-Fried Supporters
2 XRP’s Bullish Trajectory: Anticipated Surge to $5.8 After Recent Correction
3 Information Overload: Excessive Surveillance to Blame for Israel’s Failure to Stop the Hamas Attack
4 Lenovo Ventures Into The Android PC Market With ThinkCentre M70a
5 OpenAI Considering Manufacturing Its Own AI Chips Amidst Shortage

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

XRP’s Bullish Trajectory: Anticipated Surge to $5.8 After Recent Correction

Damien Fisher
Excessive Surveillance Behind Israel’s Failure to Stop Hamas
News

Information Overload: Excessive Surveillance to Blame for Israel’s Failure to Stop the Hamas Attack

Krishi Chowdhary

Israel’s inability to prevent the devastating attack by Hamas sheds light on an unusual problem – excessive surveillance. The deadly barrage of attacks is a stark reminder that even the...

Lenovo Ventures into Android PC Market with ThinkCentre M70a
News

Lenovo Ventures Into The Android PC Market With ThinkCentre M70a

Krishi Chowdhary

Lenovo, the renowned Chinese PC manufacturer, has decided to venture into the Android PC market. Lenovo is traditionally known for its dominance in the traditional PC segment. With its latest...

OpenAI Considering Manufacturing Its Own AI Chips
News

OpenAI Considering Manufacturing Its Own AI Chips Amidst Shortage

Krishi Chowdhary
Google & Apple Potentially Face $50.4 MN in Fines In South Korea
News

Google and Apple Potentially Face Over $50.4 MN in Fines for Breaching South Korea’s In-App Billing Rules

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Settles Lawsuit Alleging Wage Theft for Salespeople
News

Apple Settles Lawsuit Alleging Wage Theft for Salespeople

Krishi Chowdhary
Google’s Demand Response Can Reduce Power Consumption
News

Google’s New “Demand Response” Feature To Temporarily Reduce Power Consumption During Peak Hours 

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.