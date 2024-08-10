Countries
Crypto News

JPMorgan Stays Cautious On Bitcoin Amid Potential Price-Spike Catalysts

Rida Fatima
Updated:
The US-based banking giant JPMorgan remains cautious regarding Bitcoin investments and the overall trend in the broader crypto market

In a recent note, the bank acknowledged that Bitcoin and the broader crypto market had witnessed all the positive catalysts for a price increase. However, it is still hesitant due to the current positioning in the Bitcoin futures market and other macro concerns.

Crypto Market Marks Bitcoin Decline Via Recent Turbulence and Massive Sell-Offs

Amid the recent crypto market turbulence, JPMorgan released a caution regarding Bitcoin and the broader crypto industry. 

The bank noted that earlier this week, the crypto market witnessed massive sell-offs, the kind never seen since the FTX implosion of 2022. The selloff was driven by tension in traditional markets as most stocks plummeted dramatically.

The entire saga started last week when the Bank of Japan increased its benchmark interest rate. This decision centered on strengthening the Japanese yen but triggered the ‘carry-trade’ strategy for investors.

So, traders who borrowed yen at low interest rates had to forcefully liquidate these investments to escape the increased rates effect. However, the moves impacted traditional and crypto markets, creating fears among several market participants.

Consequently, retail investors panicked to dispose of their crypto assets. Similarly, momentum investors aided the downward trend as they exited their long positions and shifted to shorts.

Bitcoin’s price dropped below the $50,000 threshold on August 5, slipping by over 15%. Moreover, this latest event has raised concerns among many crypto analysts, traders, and other participants.

However, the turbulence is gradually sliding as the broader crypto market shows some signs of recovery.

Institutional Investors Apply Caution While Maintaining the Pace

Among different crypto market participants, institutional investors seem to reflect the least signs of panic over the market turbulence. JPMorgan pointed out a no “de-risking” stance from institutional investors in the Bitcoin futures market.

According to the bank, open interest in Bitcoin futures is stable, with just a slight shift in the price spread. This stability could suggest that institutional investors have yet to make remarkable changes in their investment positions.

Instead, they may have adopted a waiting approach and are observing the market before any changes.

Further, JPMorgan analysts recognized that institutional investors’ lack of change doesn’t reflect confidence. However, certain positive catalysts could retain institutional investors’ optimism in crypto.

These key driving factors include the conclusion of bankruptcy paybacks by failed crypto-related companies and Morgan Stanley’s wealth advisors offering digital asset investments to customers. Another factor is the US bipartisan support for favorable crypto regulations.

However, the bank noted that Bitcoin and the broader market have already priced in almost all the factors. 

So, JPMorgan says it remains cautious regarding the crypto market’s future and potential turns. Moreover, it highlighted the correlation between crypto and the equity markets.

The bank stated: “With limited de-risking in the CME bitcoin futures space and with equity markets still looking vulnerable … we remain cautious on the crypto market despite the recent correction.” 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

