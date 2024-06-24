Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Judge Indicates Inclination To Deny Motion Dismissal In SEC VS. Kraken Lawsuit
Crypto News

Judge Indicates Inclination To Deny Motion Dismissal In SEC VS. Kraken Lawsuit

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The legal representatives for both parties in the SEC vs. Kraken lawsuits laid out their arguments on whether digital assets on the Kraken crypto exchange fall within the class of securities or not.

In their motion, Kraken counsel reproved the legal theory that the exchange operates as an ecosystem for crypto asset securities, thereby pushing for the dismissal of the case. However, the federal court judge said he was inclined to deny Kraken’s motion for dismissal.

Judge Indicates a Denial of Kraken’s Motion For Dismissal

The legal representatives for the two parties met to dismiss Kraken’s motion for dismissal. While Matthew Solomon represented the Kraken exchange, Peter Moores stood as the SEC’s counsel.

The presiding judge in the lawsuit indicated the possibility of denying Kraken’s motion for dismissal. Judge Orrick made the statement during a hearing on June 20 in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

The crypto exchange filed a dismissal motion in February 2024 regarding the SEC’s lawsuit against the company.

In his argument, attorney Solomon pointed out some discrepancies between Kraken’s lawsuits and those the SEC initiated with other companies such as Terraform and Telegram.

Further, the lawyer cited the SEC vs. Ripple case and Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling, noting that the judgment labeled XRP security only when sold to institutional investors. Further, Solomon added that Coinbase’s case is the best comparison to Kraken’s.

However, the SEC counsel Moores countered the argument, stating that Kraken operated mainly as an ecosystem that allowed the sale of investment contracts.

Additionally, the attorney maintained that under the Howey test, Kraken’s activities aligned with the test’s classification of securities.

However, the exchange legal team disagreed with such theories. They argued that the agency should not rely only on the Howey test. Instead, it should show that Kraken brokered, traded, or cleared securities.

Following the lawyers’ presentations, Judge Orrick didn’t issue any ruling on the motion. However, he mentioned that he may likely deny Kraken’s motion for dismissal.

According to the judge, it was “plausible” that the crypto exchange offered and sold digital assets as investment contracts. Also, Orrick pointed out that a year would be enough for discovery of where the case would proceed.

The SEC initiated its first enforcement action against the Kraken crypto exchange in early 2023. The regulator claimed the exchange’s staking program on its platform was an offering of unregistered securities.

Consequently, Kraken agreed to settle with the regulator by paying a $30 million penal fine and halted its staking program. The SEC cracked down on Kraken again in November 2023. The agency sued the exchange, alleging that it operates as an unregistered exchange, dealer, broker, and clearing platform.

Both parties have been battling each other in court until the recent dismissal motion filed by Kraken Exchange, which has yet to be accepted or rejected by the presiding judge.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Judge Indicates Inclination To Deny Motion Dismissal In SEC VS. Kraken Lawsuit
2 U.S. Lawmakers Advocate for ‘Humanitarian Release’ of Binance Exec Due to Health Conditions
3 American Retail Giant to Introduce Generative AI Chatbot in 2,000 US Stores
4 Bitwise Launches Ethereum Ad Campaign with First Mintable National TV Spot NFT
5 MicroStrategy Accumulates an Additional 11,931 Bitcoin; Scales Holdings To 226,331 BTC

Latest News

U.S. Lawmakers Advocate for 'Humanitarian Release' of Binance Exec Due to Health Conditions
Crypto News

U.S. Lawmakers Advocate for ‘Humanitarian Release’ of Binance Exec Due to Health Conditions

Rida Fatima
American Retail Giant to Introduce Generative AI Chatbot in 2,000 US Stores
News

American Retail Giant to Introduce Generative AI Chatbot in 2,000 US Stores

Rida Fatima

Leading American retail giant Target Corporation announced the forthcoming launch of a groundbreaking generative AI tool on June 20. The tool, dubbed Store Companion, is designed to assist its extensive...

Bitwise Launches Ethereum Ad Campaign with First Mintable National TV Spot NFT
Crypto News

Bitwise Launches Ethereum Ad Campaign with First Mintable National TV Spot NFT

Rida Fatima

Fresno-based digital asset manager Bitwise has launched its first spot Ether ETF commercial and allowed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) enthusiasts to mint it on Ethereum. Bitwise will channel part of the...

MicroStrategy Accumulates an Additional 11,931 Bitcoin; Scales Holdings To 226,331 BTC
Crypto News

MicroStrategy Accumulates an Additional 11,931 Bitcoin; Scales Holdings To 226,331 BTC

Rida Fatima
4 Illegal Streamers Arrested in the UK as Online Piracy Continues
News

4 Illegal Streamers Arrested in the UK as the Problem of Online Piracy Continues

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Records Massive Whale Activity, Germany's $3 Billion BTC Holdings Facing Liquidations
Crypto News

Bitcoin Records Massive Whale Activity, Germany’s $3 Billion BTC Holdings Facing Liquidations

Rida Fatima
Solana ETF on the Horizon? Canada's 3iQ Seeks SOL ETP Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Crypto News

Solana ETF on the Horizon? Canada’s 3iQ Seeks SOL ETP Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.