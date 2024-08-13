German Banking Giants KfW and BSD Prepare To Issue New Blockchain-Based Bond As Part of ECB’s Trials

German banking giants KfW and the Deutsche Bundesbank are exploring crypto as part of the ECB’s tests for leveraging blockchain technology to manage central bank funds.
KfW will soon launch a blockchain-powered digital bond (a crypto security), while Deutsche Bundesbank is exploring how blockchain technology can enhance transaction speed and security.
Let’s explore what joining the blockchain movement means for traditional finance entities.
Leading German Entities Back KfW’s Blockchain Bonds
Cashlink Technologies GmbH is the crypto securities registrar for KfW’s blockchain-based digital bond. Boerse Stuttgart Digital (BSD) will manage and safeguard the private keys and digital wallets under the Electronic Securities Act (eWpG).
There are several benefits to KfW and BSD’s bond partnership:
Notably, KfW introduced Germany’s first blockchain bond in 2024 – a €100M Polygon-based crypto security with a 3.125% yield that expires on December 10, 2025.
Leading German banks Deutsche Bank, LBBW, DZ Bank, and Bankhaus Metzler were the bond’s bookrunning consortium. They helped ensure the rest of Germany’s banking system got involved.
Other ECB Blockchain-Powered Tests
As part of the ECB’s blockchain technology trials for settling centralized financial transactions, the Deutsche Bundesbank created a new system dubbed the ‘Trigger Solution.’
The Trigger Solution connects blockchain platforms with existing Eurozone payment systems, making transactions faster and more secure.
Initially, it was developed by the Finance Agency and Deutsche Börse. However, it has since migrated to TARGET2 and T2 infrastructure.
Verdict – Blockchain May Enhance Germany’s Financial Systems
Both the KfW and Deutsche Bundesbank’s blockchain initiatives signify the next step in uniting traditional financial systems with the blockchain.
By leveraging blockchain technology, Germany may become a hub for innovative financial solutions and technological talent.
If the tests are successful, decentralized technology will likely be integrated into more financial systems under the ECB.
