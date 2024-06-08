Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Kraken Plans to Go Public Via IPO Next Year, Says Report
Crypto News

Kraken Plans to Go Public Via IPO Next Year, Says Report

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Crypto firms are spreading their tentacles daily, attracting more participants across the globe. A US-based and one of the long-existing crypto exchanges, Kraken, is considering going public next year.

The company plans to run a final fundraising round to generate $100 million as it prepares for an IPO soon. Notably, the exchange seeks to on-board more investors on its platform will increase its global adoption.

Kraken Prepares for an Initial Public Offering (IPO)

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Kraken crypto exchange has set plans to go public. Citing some people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg revealed that the crypto exchange is considering a fundraising round.

Further, two people familiar with the matter hinted that Kraken aims to raise a whopping $100 million. They said the exchange will likely generate the money through a pre-IPO round. 

Also, the anonymous sources noted that the exchange could complete an IPO by next year. Kraken has indicated its vision to explore more approaches to fulfilling its mission through massive adoption. However, it failed to comment categorically on an IPO or fundraising.

Instead, the exchange stated:

We are always exploring strategic paths toward Kraken’s Mission: accelerating the global adoption of crypto. We remain fully focused on investing in this goal.

Payward, Kraken’s parent entity, emerged in 2011. Kraken stands as one of the oldest crypto exchanges in the United States. The exchange had long considered going public. However, the company has suffered from different ups and downs due to crypto market volatility and US regulatory crackdowns.

In February 2023, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Kraken’s parent firm, Payward, for its unregistered staking program. Kraken paid a $30 million settlement fee in the case. The crypto exchange also had to discontinue its online staking-as-a-service program.   

Currently, Kraken is still in another legal battle with the SEC. The regulator initiated another lawsuit against the exchange for listing unregistered crypto securities on its platform.

A Promising Crypto Market Landscape

The crypto market landscape seems relaxed, with a potential and attractive outlook for companies and investors. With the ongoing presidential campaign in the US, there appears to have been a shift in its regulatory approaches recently.

Moreover, the start of the bull season is gradually pushing most crypto assets to potential new highs.

After trading within the $60,000 region for several weeks, Bitcoin has finally crossed the $70,000 threshold. The primary crypto asset has hit a daily high of $71,918 as of June 7. However, it’s still 3.32% down from its all-time of $73,750 in mid-March.

Meanwhile, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs are making waves with impressive daily inflows. On June 6, the products hit their eighteenth trading day of continuous inflows, with a total inflow of $217.7 million

Similarly, some altcoins have reflected signs of reclaim within the past 24 hours. The positive trend has pushed the overall crypto market up with a 0.13% increase as the cumulative market sits at $2.65 trillion.

Besides Kraken, some crypto-related entities are repositioning their operations with strategic inclusion. On Thursday, June 6, Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed its plans to acquire the Bitstamp crypto exchange for $200 million.  

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Kraken Plans to Go Public Via IPO Next Year, Says Report
2 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Experts Are Bullish on the Meme Coin. Can it Reach $1?
3 Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?
4 Legal Concerns Don’t Dampen Keith Gill’s $GME Frenzy
5 FTC & the DOJ Launched an Antitrust Investigation against OpenAI, Microsoft & Nvidia

Latest News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Experts Are Bullish on the Meme Coin. Can it reach $1?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Experts Are Bullish on the Meme Coin. Can it Reach $1?

Rida Fatima
Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?
Crypto News

Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?

Alex Popa

Sealana recently announced on X that the presale will end on June 25 at 18:00 UTC. The project has raised over $3M, and the token currently costs $0.022. Sealana’s ($SEAL)...

Crypto News

Legal Concerns Don’t Dampen Keith Gill’s $GME Frenzy

Leah Alger

Renowned retail investor Keith Gill (Roaring Kitty) faces regulatory scrutiny and concerns after a post about his GameStop ($GME) shares sent the stock price surging by 94.68% in under 24...

FTC & The DoJ Launch An Antitrust Investigation Against AI Firms 
News

FTC & the DOJ Launched an Antitrust Investigation against OpenAI, Microsoft & Nvidia

Krishi Chowdhary
Major Whales Bag Cardano, SHIB, and JASMY, Indicating a Buy Signal
Crypto News

Major Whales Bag Cardano, SHIB, and JASMY, Indicating a Buy Signal

Rida Fatima
US Appeals Court Says SEC Overstepped Authority in New Rules for Hedge Funds
Crypto News

US Appeals Court Says SEC Overstepped Authority in New Rules for Hedge Funds

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Bagged $10 Million in SHIB; Can it Reach the $0.0001 Level?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Bagged $10 Million in SHIB; Can it Reach the $0.0001 Level?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.