Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Kraken Rebuffs the SEC’s Claims of Unregistered Securities Trading
Crypto News

Kraken Rebuffs the SEC’s Claims of Unregistered Securities Trading

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Kraken has rejected the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegations of trading unregistered securities. 

The exchange filed a reply to the SEC’s April letter, highlighting flaws in the regulator’s legal interpretations. Kraken urges the court to dismiss SEC claims, saying it lacks precision. 

The latest move has intensified the legal battle between Kraken and the US securities regulator.

Kraken Rebuffs The SEC’s Claims Against the Exchange 

One of the top US-base crypto exchanges, Kraken, has filed a motion regarding the SEC’s lawsuit against the firm. The filing came as a response to the regulator’s April letter.

In its May 9 filing, Kraken refutes the SEC’s allegations of trading unregistered securities in the US. The crypto exchange challenged the SEC’s case, pointing out its lack of precision and misinterpreting major legal concepts.

Kraken identified inconsistencies in the SEC’s argument. It noted that the agency failed to ascertain the correct investment contracts on its trading platform. 

Also, Kraken contested the regulator’s use of terminologies that reflect a wrong interpretation of the legal framework in the case. Some of such terms include ‘investment concept’ and ‘ecosystem’ rather than’ investment contract’ and ‘enterprise.’

The exchange maintained that such discrepancies in wording weaken the SEC’s case. Moreover, it shows a lack of specificity in identifying the regulator’s claims against the exchange.

Additionally, Kraken contended the SEC’s complaints concerning the need for written contracts in investment contracts. The exchange stressed that such contracts can exist in different forms, including implied, expressed, and oral forms.

Also, Kraken pointed out that the agency’s motives for refuting arguments that the exchange didn’t present indicate a misunderstanding of the core arguments in the case.

Further, the exchange highlighted similar SEC cases on initial coin offerings as supporting proof. It noted that those cases revolved around contractual rights and obligations. 

Meanwhile, in an April filing, the agency justified its language use. The SEC stated:

The words themselves do not delimit the security type because the reach of the act does not stop with the obvious and commonplace.”

The Trend in SEC’s Lawsuits Against Crypto Firms

The SEC has embarked on a hawkish stance on crypto, reflected in its numerous crackdowns on crypto firms. The regulator has filed several lawsuits against crypto firms, including Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase, Binance, etc.

The SEC sued Kraken in November 2023 for operating as an unregistered broker, exchange, clearing house, and dealer. The SEC alleged that Kraken’s unregistered operations deprived investors of the necessary protections and accused the exchange of making unlawful gains at the expense of investors. 

Recall that Kraken paid the SEC a settlement fine of $30 million in February 2023 for operating as an unregistered securities broker. Also, the exchange shut down its staking program in the US according to the regulator’s demand.

The SEC’s case with the blockchain payment company Ripple is the longest-existing crypto lawsuit. The regulator is also at odds with Coinbase over an alleged US securities law violation.

Additionally, the regulator has set its eyes on the Ethereum Foundation, intending to classify Ethereum as security. It sent subpoenas to some Ethereum-related entities, demanding documents about deals with the Ethereum Foundation.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Kraken Rebuffs the SEC’s Claims of Unregistered Securities Trading
2 Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million by 2030; But How?
3 SBI VC Trade Launches Validator on XRP Ledger
4 OpenAI Is Not Working on an AI Search Engine: Sam Altman Refutes Rumors
5 Data of 49 Million Dell Users Compromised in Cyber Attack – Experts Unhappy with Dell’s Late Response

Latest News

Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million by 2030
Crypto News

Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million by 2030; But How?

Rida Fatima
SBI VC Trade Launches Validator on XRP Ledger
Crypto News

SBI VC Trade Launches Validator on XRP Ledger

Rida Fatima

SBI VC, the crypto exchange arm of Japan’s top financial institution, SBI Holdings, announced its participation as a validator on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This move reflects the firm’s unwavering...

OpenAI Is Not Working on an AI Search Engine
News

OpenAI Is Not Working on an AI Search Engine: Sam Altman Refutes Rumors

Krishi Chowdhary

Sam Altman has denied any claims of his company working on an AI-powered search engine. “Not GPT-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new...

Data of 49 Million Dell Users Compromised in Cyber Attack – Experts Unhappy with Dell’s Handling
News

Data of 49 Million Dell Users Compromised in Cyber Attack – Experts Unhappy with Dell’s Late Response

Krishi Chowdhary
Deutsche Bank Claims Tether and Others Lack Transparency and Credibility - Predicts Stablecoin Doom
Crypto News

Deutsche Bank Claims Tether and Others Lack Transparency and Credibility – Predicts Stablecoin Doom

Rida Fatima
Grayscale (GBTC) Loses Momentum; Outflows Outpace Combined Spot Bitcoin ETFs Inflows
Crypto News

Grayscale (GBTC) Loses Momentum; Outflows Outpace Combined Spot Bitcoin ETFs Inflows

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes - Is SHIB Gearing Up to Rally?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes – Is SHIB Gearing Up to Rally?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.