Kuwait Implements Ban on Cryptocurrency and Virtual Currency Transactions 
Crypto News

Kuwait Implements Ban on Cryptocurrency and Virtual Currency Transactions 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

The Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait has implemented a complete umbrella ban on virtual assets and cryptocurrency transactions. Furthermore, domestic regulators are also restricted from issuing operational licenses to crypt-related platforms, according to the new circular. 

These new rules were implemented to tally with the worldwide cryptocurrency recommendation sent by the Financial Action Task Force

Also, the CMA warned investors in Kuwait about the risks related to the highly volatile and unregulated virtual asset industry before implementing the recent ban. 

Crypto Transaction Restrictions by Kuwait

Kuwait’s primary financial regulator, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), issued a recent circular concerning the country’s regulation and issuance of cryptocurrencies and digital currencies. 

On July 18, the country emerged as the latest jurisdiction to terminate all crypto-related transactions for users and legal entities.  According to the circular, the authority banned all use of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for transactions and investments

The regulatory watchdog emphasizes the risks of investing and engaging in digital assets, pointing to the high volatility, lack of legitimacy, and backing from the government. The authority further claimed that digital assets are not considered legal and are also not supported or issued. 

According to the CMA, the crypto industry is not linked to any issuer or viable asset, and various speculations always influence prices. This exposes them to a sharp decrease and other related risks. 

The regulatory bodies made clear that no business licenses have ever been granted in Kuwait for the supply of virtual asset services, and they vehemently prohibit providing such permits to individuals or companies. The circulars expand their bans to include all domestic cryptocurrency mining operations.

Kuwait and Cryptocurrencies

The regulator claims that Kuwait’s new regulations align with the nation’s efforts to fight money laundering and terrorism financing. 

In a recent interview with a representative of The Banker, Basel Al Haroon, governor of Kuwait’s central bank, discussed continuing research into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and the future use of blockchain EKYC solutions.

In response to the increasing interest in these products, local regulatory bodies have started raising public awareness of virtual assets and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. 

Its purpose is to inform the public of the hazards that could result from the extremely volatile nature of these assets and the absence of oversight or regulation in Kuwait.

In addition to warning citizens of digital assets’ volatility and unregulated status, the watchdog stated that violations of the recent measures on the industry would attract penalties. 

These punishments for breaking the Kuwait Anti-Money Laundering rules are stated in Article 15 of Law Number 106 of 2013. The circulars were published in alignment with the research by the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financial Terrorism. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple CTO Says XRP Volume by Market Capitalization is Now 4x Above BTC
2 Stellar (XLM) Reveals Strong Bullish Sentiment, aims for $0.20
3 Kuwait Implements Ban on Cryptocurrency and Virtual Currency Transactions 
4 Terraform Labs Appoints Former CFO as New CEO 
5 Fourth Amendment Puddle — US Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

Ripple CTO Says XRP Volume by Market Capitalization is Now 4x Above BTC

Damien Fisher
Stellar
Crypto News

Stellar (XLM) Reveals Strong Bullish Sentiment, aims for $0.20

Damien Fisher

Stellar XLM created an upward triangle as bulls aim for a breakout above the $0.1793 mark. Amid the ever-dynamic crypto landscape, Stellar’s native coin XLM has recently seen a massive...

Terraform Lab
Crypto News

Terraform Labs Appoints Former CFO as New CEO 

Nick Dunn

Terraform Labs has appointed Chris Amani, the firm’s former CFO, and COO, as interim CEO while the former CEO is incarcerated in Montenegro on scam charges. The executive has been serving...

Fourth Amendment Puddle — Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying
News

Fourth Amendment Puddle — US Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying

Krishi Chowdhary
SHIB
Crypto News

A Wallet Burns 77M SHIB, 109M SHIB Totally Burned in 24 Hours

Nick Dunn
Best Crypto Coins on 20th July - XLM, XDC, LINK, And XTZ
Crypto News

Best Crypto Coins on 20th July – XLM, XDC, LINK, And XTZ

Nick Dunn
evil pepe 2
Crypto News

EVIL PEPE: The Best Crypto Among Pepe Contenders? Analyzing Its Potential Amidst Trending Cryptos

Will Macmaster

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.