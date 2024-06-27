New L2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $1M in 1 Week – Could This Be The Unbeatable Pepe?

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) aims to outdo $PEPE with its own L2 blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) aims to outdo $PEPE with its own L2 blockchain Its presale has raised $1M in less than a week

Its presale has raised $1M in less than a week The coin offers high staking rewards with an estimated 1,927% APY

While Pepe’s ($PEPE) price has been fluctuating, a new meme coin has hopped onto the market, drawing attention and sparking investor interest.

Inspired by $PEPE, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) sets itself apart with its own Layer-2 (L2) blockchain network, offering swift transaction speeds, low gas fees, and attractive staking rewards.

It raised $200K just minutes after going on presale and surpassed the $1M barrier in just one week. With no sign that the presale’s momentum is slowing, let’s dive into the frog coin’s appeal.

$PEPU Aims to Capitalize On $PEPE’s Success

Currently, $PEPE is the top frog-themed coin with a $5.14B market cap. Since being listed on CoinMarketCap, it has spiked by 21,412.82%, with not even $16M worth of stolen $PEPE deterring its progress.

As an example, if you invested $123 $PEPE last year, today you would have $145M — an astounding 118M% ROI.

Early $PEPU investors might see similar (if not greater) gains – especially once the meme coin lists on major exchanges like Binance.

Is $PEPU Set For $PEPE Dominance?

Ethereum L1 networks often face congestion that causes slow and expensive transactions, while $PEPU’s L2 network increases transaction throughput by 100x and reduces costs, making it more scalable, faster, and cost-effective.

Unlike $PEPE, which is constrained by the limitations of its native chain (Ethereum L1), $PEPU sets the original frog free from its L1 restrictions by launching its own L2 blockchain ecosystem.

The result is enhanced scalability, faster transactions, and lower gas fees. And lower transaction costs mean more of your money can go toward earning profits.

Pepe Unchained The reduced operational costs and increased efficiency mean more rewards for you, ser.​

20% of the presale’s funds go toward staking. 82M $PEPU has already been staked with an estimated 1,927% APY, suggesting massive rewards for early investors.

The project has strategically distributed its tokens, focusing on long-term development and investor rewards.

Allocating 10% of $PEPU to chain inventory means Pepe Unchained can maintain and upgrade its L2 network, which already offers numerous benefits:

Instant bridging between Pepe Unchained and $ETH

Instant bridging between Pepe Unchained and $ETH Higher volume capacity – 100x faster than $ETH

Higher volume capacity – 100x faster than $ETH Dedicated block explorer to explore and analyze transactions

Dedicated block explorer to explore and analyze transactions Lower transaction fees for increased accessibility and savings

Additionally, Pepe Unchained has much to look forward to. Its roadmap highlights the project’s dedication to ‘make Pepe great again’ through L2 technology, double staking rewards (1,927% APY), and developing an entire ecosystem.

Its innovative ecosystem suggests additional features, like a marketplace, could be in the pipeline, making it one of the best crypto presales this year.

Buying $PEPU is easy. Head to the official Pepe Unchained website, connect a compatible wallet, and choose the amount you want to invest through the widget.

1 $PEPU is currently $0.0080964 (before it rises in two days), and there are four purchase methods: $ETH, $USDT, $BNB, or fiat.

Final Thoughts

Pepe Unchained’s advanced technology aims to offer a better user experience compared to the original frog-themed coin Pepe.

Given tokens supporting L2 protocols have a 21.8B market cap, topped with $PEPE’s success (despite offering no real-world utility), $PEPU is poised for future gains.

All things considered, analysts predict the price of $PEPE may propel to $0.7 in 2030. However, we will have to wait and see whether or not $PEPU (like $PEPE) leads to considerable growth.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now