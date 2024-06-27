New L2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $1M in 1 Week – Could This Be The Unbeatable Pepe?

While Pepe’s ($PEPE) price has been fluctuating, a new meme coin has hopped onto the market, drawing attention and sparking investor interest.
Inspired by $PEPE, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) sets itself apart with its own Layer-2 (L2) blockchain network, offering swift transaction speeds, low gas fees, and attractive staking rewards.
It raised $200K just minutes after going on presale and surpassed the $1M barrier in just one week. With no sign that the presale’s momentum is slowing, let’s dive into the frog coin’s appeal.
$PEPU Aims to Capitalize On $PEPE’s Success
Currently, $PEPE is the top frog-themed coin with a $5.14B market cap. Since being listed on CoinMarketCap, it has spiked by 21,412.82%, with not even $16M worth of stolen $PEPE deterring its progress.
As an example, if you invested $123 $PEPE last year, today you would have $145M — an astounding 118M% ROI.
Early $PEPU investors might see similar (if not greater) gains – especially once the meme coin lists on major exchanges like Binance.
Is $PEPU Set For $PEPE Dominance?
Unlike $PEPE, which is constrained by the limitations of its native chain (Ethereum L1), $PEPU sets the original frog free from its L1 restrictions by launching its own L2 blockchain ecosystem.
The result is enhanced scalability, faster transactions, and lower gas fees. And lower transaction costs mean more of your money can go toward earning profits.
20% of the presale’s funds go toward staking. 82M $PEPU has already been staked with an estimated 1,927% APY, suggesting massive rewards for early investors.
The project has strategically distributed its tokens, focusing on long-term development and investor rewards.
Allocating 10% of $PEPU to chain inventory means Pepe Unchained can maintain and upgrade its L2 network, which already offers numerous benefits:
Additionally, Pepe Unchained has much to look forward to. Its roadmap highlights the project’s dedication to ‘make Pepe great again’ through L2 technology, double staking rewards (1,927% APY), and developing an entire ecosystem.
Its innovative ecosystem suggests additional features, like a marketplace, could be in the pipeline, making it one of the best crypto presales this year.
Buying $PEPU is easy. Head to the official Pepe Unchained website, connect a compatible wallet, and choose the amount you want to invest through the widget.
1 $PEPU is currently $0.0080964 (before it rises in two days), and there are four purchase methods: $ETH, $USDT, $BNB, or fiat.
Final Thoughts
Pepe Unchained’s advanced technology aims to offer a better user experience compared to the original frog-themed coin Pepe.
Given tokens supporting L2 protocols have a 21.8B market cap, topped with $PEPE’s success (despite offering no real-world utility), $PEPU is poised for future gains.
All things considered, analysts predict the price of $PEPE may propel to $0.7 in 2030. However, we will have to wait and see whether or not $PEPU (like $PEPE) leads to considerable growth.
