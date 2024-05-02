Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Large Whale Accumulates 1.75 Trillion SHIB Tokens From Robinhood Exchange
Crypto News

Large Whale Accumulates 1.75 Trillion SHIB Tokens From Robinhood Exchange

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Shiba Inu significantly declined over the past seven days, slipping off a high of $0.000026 to levels below $0.000023. Whales have continued their SHIB accumulation spree, capitalizing on declining prices. 

According to reports, an anonymous wallet withdrew 1.75 trillion SHIB coins from the Robinhood exchange. 

SHIB Whales Enter Accumulation Phase Despite Price Uncertainty

Market tracker Whale Alert reveals two large transactions involving 1.75 trillion Shiba Inu coins from Robinhood to an unknown wallet. The first transfer involving 875 million SHIB worth over $19.67 million was sent to an anonymous wallet at 10:48 PM UTC on May 1.  

Within a minute after the first transaction, a similar quantity of Shiba Inu was transferred from Robinhood to the same anonymous wallet.

In total, this whale has acquired a massive 1.75 trillion Shiba Inu tokens from Robinhood with a value of approximately $39.34 million. Data from Etherscan reveals that this whale address still holds the SHIB tokens withdrawn from the exchange. 

Before the $1.75 trillion SHIB transfer, the whale sent 3 trillion SHIB tokens to Robinhood on April 24. In the last 30 days, the whale address has transferred 8.7 trillion Shiba Inu tokens to Robinhood 2. It also retained 5.88 trillion SHIB tokens valued at approximately $128.07 million.

Most Shiba Inu token transactions within this wallet labeled “0x73af3bcf” come from the Robinhood wallet. Therefore, the whale wallet could have a close link with the Robinhood crypto exchange. 

However, Shiba Inu is not the only token that caught the interest of this whale. Data shows the wallet has been accumulating several other tokens, such as LIBRA and LINK, for weeks. 

Further, Whale Alert data shows a massive accumulation of Shiba Inu by CryptoCom and Wintermute.

Despite Shiba Inu’s price declining by over 20% in the last month, the whales continue to accumulate. The SHIB tokens accumulated by these platforms are slightly over $1.15 trillion within the last 30 days.

What’s Next for Shiba Inu? 

Shiba Inu trades at $0.00002209 as of 6:25 AM. Est, with a 4.5% price gain in the last 24 hours. 

Large Whale Accumulates 1.75 Trillion SHIB Tokens From Robinhood Exchange

SHIB suffered a notable price decline in the past week, dropping below $0.00002333 on April 30. It faced stiff resistance at this level after the buyers attempted to force a rally on May 1. 

However, SHIB has found support at the $0.00002108 price level, ushering in buyers to to facilitate a recovery. The long lower wick on today’s candle suggests the buyers are returning. SHIB is now approaching the Donchian Channel (DC) median band, and a break above this will signal a recovery. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.03, approaching the neutral zone. If the RSI rises to 50, SHIB will likely break above the $0.00002333 price in the coming days.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Large Whale Accumulates 1.75 Trillion SHIB Tokens From Robinhood Exchange
2 Former PayPal President Envisions Bitcoin as the Native Currency of AI
3 FCC Will Vote to Ban Huawei, ZTE from Certifying Wireless Equipment in the US
4 $DOGEVERSE Rolls Out Sixth Native Chain – Less Than 20% To Go Until Presale Is Over
5 Crypto Prices Crash, Token Presales Still Do Well

Latest News

Former PayPal President Envisions Bitcoin as the Native Currency of AI
Crypto News

Former PayPal President Envisions Bitcoin as the Native Currency of AI

Rida Fatima
FCC Will Vote to Ban Huawei, ZTE from Certifying Wireless Equipment in the US
News

FCC Will Vote to Ban Huawei, ZTE from Certifying Wireless Equipment in the US

Krishi Chowdhary

On Wednesday (May 1), a source close to the Federal Communications Commission revealed that the agency is planning to ban Huawei, ZTE, and other Chinese companies from approving wireless equipment....

Dogeverse rolls out 6th native blockchain
Crypto News

$DOGEVERSE Rolls Out Sixth Native Chain – Less Than 20% To Go Until Presale Is Over

Alex Popa

The first multichain meme coin has just launched on the sixth major blockchain, Solana. The other five are Ethereum, Base, Avalanche, Polygon, and BNB Chain. By completing this roadblock, Dogeverse...

Crypto prices crash, Token presales still do well
Crypto News

Crypto Prices Crash, Token Presales Still Do Well

Lora Pance
Dropbox Hit by Security Breach: Names And Passwords Stolen
News

Dropbox Hit by a Security Breach: Names, Passwords, API Keys Stolen

Krishi Chowdhary
Real-World Asset (RWA) Protocols Hit New All-Time High of Nearly $8 Billion TVL
Crypto News

Real-World Asset (RWA) Protocols Hit New All-Time High of Nearly $8 Billion TVL

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Miners Show No Signs of Capitulation Despite Declining Mining Revenue
Crypto News

Bitcoin Miners Show No Signs of Capitulation Despite Declining Mining Revenue

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.