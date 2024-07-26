Countries
Latvia to Allocate €210M By 2035 to Crypto and Blockchain Innovation
Latvia to Allocate €210M By 2035 to Crypto and Blockchain Innovation

Lora Pance
Updated:
  • The Crypto Asset Services Law was enacted on June 30 and outlines licensing requirements for crypto businesses. 
  • The country plans to allocate 183M for digitalization and €210M for innovation by 2035. 
  • Latvia’s economics minister hopes blockchain will spur economic growth by attracting foreign investment and changing local market sentiment. 

Latvia to Allocate €210M By 2035 to Crypto and Blockchain Innovation

Recently, Latvia passed the Crypto Asset Services Law, which aims to provide regulatory clarity for blockchain businesses and foster innovation. 

Let’s take a closer look at Latvia’s strategic vision for becoming Europe’s Web3 hub. 

Latvia’s Crypto Industry Faces Regulatory Overhaul

On April 30, the Latvian government assessed a draft of the Crypto Asset Services Law, which concerns firms and individuals involved in the issuance, public offering, and trading of blockchain assets. 

Previously, crypto companies could provide services without a relevant permit. This resulted in a lack of consumer protections and anti-money laundering regulations.

The Latvian Saeima (Parliament) passed the Crypto Asset Services Law on June 30. Here are the key takeaways:

  • Crypto services providers must obtain a license from the Bank of Latvia.
  • The cost of applying for a permit starts at €1.25K and may exceed €3K, depending on the nature of the business. 
  • Firms and individuals that consult on blockchain technology and trading must prove sufficient competence in the field
  • Crypto service providers must pay a monitoring fee each year of 0.6% of their gross revenue.
  • Failure to comply with the law may result in a fine of up to €5M for individuals and €15M for companies. 

Interestingly, the law doesn’t define any other responsibilities of crypto service providers in Latvia. 

However, Latvia has also adopted the EU-wide Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCa) framework, which outlines specific provisions for protecting investors and fighting financial crime. 

In the future, Latvia’s Ministry of Finance plans to enable tax payments and capital contributions in crypto. Moreover, crypto firms can receive funding from the Bank of Latvia through its Innovation Hub.

Latvia Bets on Blockchain for Economic Growth

Currently, there are approximately 30 crypto companies in Latvia. That’s a small number, even for a country with just over 1.8M residents. For comparison, Lithuania received over 600 applications for crypto company registration in 2023. 

The new legislation strives to drive blockchain innovation in Latvia and attract foreign investments.

Since the law’s enactment, Latvian Parliament member Reinis Znotins notes that several Lithuanian companies have already expressed interest in obtaining an operational license in Latvia. 

Meanwhile, Minister of Economics Valainis said the country aims to double its GDP over the next decade and allocate €183M for digitalization and €210M for innovation.

Valainis believes blockchain technology may catalyze Latvia’s economic growth, helping it become Europe’s hub for Web3 businesses. 

Final Thoughts 

As many countries struggle to define their stance on digital assets, Latvia pioneers the regulatory environment

The new legislation has the potential to transform the country’s economy and attract a wave of crypto entrepreneurs and investors. However, the impact of these policies ultimately depends on their effective implementation. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
