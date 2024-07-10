Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x

The cryptocurrency market has risen by 604.2% over the past five years but has been marked by significant volatility.

The cryptocurrency market has risen by 604.2% over the past five years but has been marked by significant volatility. Given the market’s unpredictable nature, there’s a need for crypto and blockchain education so investors can make more informed decisions.

Given the market’s unpredictable nature, there’s a need for crypto and blockchain education so investors can make more informed decisions. Learn-to-Earn (L2E) projects like 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) provide a fun and rewarding way for people to learn about cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency market is up by around 22B today, reaching a total market cap of over $2.106T.

However, with the industry’s growth, there’s been an increase in scams. Plus, research shows that most investors have only been investing for less than two years. Coupled with market volatility, L2E initiatives like 99Bitcoins are becoming increasingly important.

L2E programs increase crypto adoption by teaching potential investors about the market. This helps them make more informed investment decisions while unlocking token rewards. Read on to learn more.

Crypto’s Growing Popularity and the Need For Education

Several factors have contributed to the growing appeal of cryptocurrencies:

Decentralized networks promote inclusivity and transparency

Decentralized networks promote inclusivity and transparency Potential for high and quick returns

Potential for high and quick returns Increased institutional interest from governments, corporations, and institutions legitimizing the technology

Increased institutional interest from governments, corporations, and institutions legitimizing the technology A greater number of trading platforms and exchanges make it easier to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies

A greater number of trading platforms and exchanges make it easier to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies Facilitates international fund transfers and promotes financial inclusion

Facilitates international fund transfers and promotes financial inclusion High level of security because each crypto transaction is recorded on the blockchain and cannot be tampered with

Despite growing by 604.2% over the past five years, the crypto market’s journey has been far from plain sailing. For example, the total crypto market cap was $2.127T in March 2022 before dropping by 85.70% to $851B just months later.

Given the crypto industry’s previous fluctuations and the fact that 98% of people do not understand the basics of cryptocurrencies, there remains a need for education to ensure investors manage risks effectively.

Gamified Crypto Education for Greater Gains

L2E initiatives are becoming more popular because they offer a rewarding way for users to learn about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

They replace complex technical documentation, such as whitepapers, with fun educational content like interactive modules and quizzes and offer token rewards upon completion.

These L2E models provide several benefits:

Reduce the financial barrier of investing in crypto because people can earn crypto (instead of buying crypto) while learning about it

Reduce the financial barrier of investing in crypto because people can earn crypto (instead of buying crypto) while learning about it Promote adoption by boosting knowledge in a fun and engaging way

Promote adoption by boosting knowledge in a fun and engaging way Build communities around specific platforms and projects where they can ask questions and share experiences

Build communities around specific platforms and projects where they can ask questions and share experiences Give people the tools to navigate the crypto space with confidence

Some popular L2E platforms include Binance Learn and Earn and Robinhood Learn and Earn. Another L2E project that stands out is 99Bitcoins.

Unpacking $99BTC’s $2.4M Presale Achievement

Currently in presale, 99Bitcoins rewards users in its native token, $99BTC, for completing courses.

The more learning materials users complete, the more $99BTC they earn, incentivizing users to come back to the platform and learn more.

On top of its token rewards, 99Bitcoins’ model delivers an array of perks:

Exclusive webinars with professional crypto analysts

Exclusive webinars with professional crypto analysts Advanced training courses to further enhance crypto expertise

Advanced training courses to further enhance crypto expertise Community group membership and network opportunities to foster friendships with like-minded individuals

99BTC’s 4.6K Telegram members and 21.6K X followers are a testament to its popularity.

The project has raised $2.4M in its presale, and 1 $99BTC currently costs $0.00113.

Analysts predict the token’s price will surge 7x from 0.10 in 2025 to 0.70 by 2030.

The project’s tokenomics highlight long-term growth opportunities, with 14% of the total token supply being distributed to staking – 1.5B tokens with a 705% APY have already been staked.

99Bitcoins isn’t stopping at crypto education. The project’s whitepaper highlights $99BTC’s move from an ERC-20 token to BRC-20. This will enable token owners to join Bitcoin, the world’s largest blockchain with a $1.2T market cap.

To buy $99BTC, visit the official 99Bitcoin website, connect your crypto wallet, and select the amount you want to buy.

Conclusion

Although the popularity of cryptocurrencies is growing, their fluctuating nature cannot be ignored. Together with the education gap about the market and a growing risk of scams, Bitget warns that deep fake scams could cost the crypto industry $25B in 2024.

L2E programs like 99Bitcoins provide users with knowledge, fun, and potential financial gain. They give potential investors fun and rewarding tools to navigate the market safely.

References

Click to expand and view sources Total Crypto Market Cap (TradingView)

99Bitcoins Whitepaper (99Bitcoins)

ERC-20 vs BRC-20 Token Standards | A Comparative Analysis (Medium)

Crypto Learn and Earn (Robinhood)

Earn Crypto by Learning (Binance)

Bitcoin Price Today (CoinMarketCap)

6 Reasons Crypto Has Become So Popular in the Past Two Years (Yahoo Finance)

Crypto Comprehension Study: 98% of People Don’t Grasp Basics of Bitcoin, Stablecoins or NFTs (Yahoo Finance)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now