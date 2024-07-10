Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x

The cryptocurrency market is up by around 22B today, reaching a total market cap of over $2.106T.
However, with the industry’s growth, there’s been an increase in scams. Plus, research shows that most investors have only been investing for less than two years. Coupled with market volatility, L2E initiatives like 99Bitcoins are becoming increasingly important.
L2E programs increase crypto adoption by teaching potential investors about the market. This helps them make more informed investment decisions while unlocking token rewards. Read on to learn more.
Crypto’s Growing Popularity and the Need For Education
Several factors have contributed to the growing appeal of cryptocurrencies:
Despite growing by 604.2% over the past five years, the crypto market’s journey has been far from plain sailing. For example, the total crypto market cap was $2.127T in March 2022 before dropping by 85.70% to $851B just months later.
Given the crypto industry’s previous fluctuations and the fact that 98% of people do not understand the basics of cryptocurrencies, there remains a need for education to ensure investors manage risks effectively.
Gamified Crypto Education for Greater Gains
L2E initiatives are becoming more popular because they offer a rewarding way for users to learn about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.
They replace complex technical documentation, such as whitepapers, with fun educational content like interactive modules and quizzes and offer token rewards upon completion.
These L2E models provide several benefits:
Some popular L2E platforms include Binance Learn and Earn and Robinhood Learn and Earn. Another L2E project that stands out is 99Bitcoins.
Unpacking $99BTC’s $2.4M Presale Achievement
Currently in presale, 99Bitcoins rewards users in its native token, $99BTC, for completing courses.
The more learning materials users complete, the more $99BTC they earn, incentivizing users to come back to the platform and learn more.
On top of its token rewards, 99Bitcoins’ model delivers an array of perks:
99BTC’s 4.6K Telegram members and 21.6K X followers are a testament to its popularity.
Analysts predict the token’s price will surge 7x from 0.10 in 2025 to 0.70 by 2030.
The project’s tokenomics highlight long-term growth opportunities, with 14% of the total token supply being distributed to staking – 1.5B tokens with a 705% APY have already been staked.
99Bitcoins isn’t stopping at crypto education. The project’s whitepaper highlights $99BTC’s move from an ERC-20 token to BRC-20. This will enable token owners to join Bitcoin, the world’s largest blockchain with a $1.2T market cap.
To buy $99BTC, visit the official 99Bitcoin website, connect your crypto wallet, and select the amount you want to buy.
Conclusion
Although the popularity of cryptocurrencies is growing, their fluctuating nature cannot be ignored. Together with the education gap about the market and a growing risk of scams, Bitget warns that deep fake scams could cost the crypto industry $25B in 2024.
L2E programs like 99Bitcoins provide users with knowledge, fun, and potential financial gain. They give potential investors fun and rewarding tools to navigate the market safely.
