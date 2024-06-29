Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Logan Paul Initiates Legal Action Against Coffeezilla, But Why?
Crypto News

Logan Paul Initiates Legal Action Against Coffeezilla, But Why?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Social media influencer Logan Paul has taken legal action against Stephen Findeisen, a popular YouTuber known as CoffeeZilla. Paul’s lawsuit centered on a defamation claim against Findeisen over CryptoZoo videos.

The YouTuber made videos in 2022, citing Paul’s failure with CryptoZoo, an NFT project the latter developed. In the recent legal action, Paul claimed that Coffeezilla accused him, with maliciously false statements, of pioneering a scam on CryptoZoo. 

Logan Paul Sues Findeisen “Coffeezilla” For Defamation Using YouTube Videos

Paul filed the lawsuit against Stephen Findeisen on June 27 in a San Antonio District Court in Texas.

The suit alleged that Findeisen “maliciously and repeatedly” used false statements to accuse Paul of pioneering a scam NFT project, CryptoZoo, the blockchain project that later failed. 

According to the lawsuit, Findeisen explained CryptoZoo as “Logan Paul’s biggest scam” in his video. He accused Paul of misleading his supporters and never fulfilling any of the project’s promises but kept their money to himself.

Further, the lawsuit document mentioned that Coffeezilla purposefully omitted vital information about Paul’s activities in his videos. For instance, the plaintiff maintained that he showed commitment to the success of CryptoZoo.

However, bad advisors like Eduardo “Eddie” Ibanez, and Jake Greenbaum, misled him, resulting in the decline of the blockchain project.

Paul said that Ibanez is a swindler but fronted himself with fake credentials. Similarly, Greenbaum gave him advice on the blockchain but secretly coveted his personal profit. So, Paul blamed the duo for CryptoZoo’s fall.

A part of the suit reads, “Findeisen knew full well that Paul had never set out to scam anybody, but to the contrary had always intended to build a legitimate blockchain-based game for participants to enjoy with a like-minded community.” 

Additionally, the suit said that Paul intends to hold Findeisen accountable for his defamation acts and hold the defendant liable for the huge damage his videos caused to Paul’s reputation.

The plaintiff claimed that Findeisen acted intentionally and recklessly by spreading defamatory falsehoods via his YouTube videos. 

Paul Dropped Coffeezilla’s Defamation Earlier While Trying To Restore CryptoZoo

Paul pointed out that he had earlier considered suing Coffeezilla in late 2022 for defamation but later backed down.

The ex-NFT founder noted that he channeled his efforts into moves that could restore CryptoZoo. So, he laid out a $1.5 million recovery strategy for the blockchain project during the period.

However, Paul felt disappointed as his efforts failed to yield any positive difference. Instead, he spent $1 million to re-purchase the NFTs between January and March, although he never profited from the project.

In his filing, Paul seeks damages above $75,000 with interest and legal fees from Findeisen. He also demands additional damages and relief that will be determined by the court.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Logan Paul Initiates Legal Action Against Coffeezilla, But Why?
2 BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading
3 Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?
4 South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi
5 Cardano Reveals New Governance Role in Preparation for Upcoming Chang Hard Fork

Latest News

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading
Crypto News

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading

Rida Fatima
Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?
Crypto News

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?

Rida Fatima

The native token of the Tron blockchain, TRX, is approaching a significant price level of $0.128. TRX has been growing and outperforming strong contenders in the crypto market for a...

South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi
Crypto News

South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi

Rida Fatima

Hashed Ventures, a South Korean Crypto firm, plans to expand its services and operations to Abu Dhabi. The company is leveraging its latest partnership with Hub71, a prominent tech ecosystem...

Cardano Reveals New Governance Role in Preparation for Upcoming Chang Hard Fork
Crypto News

Cardano Reveals New Governance Role in Preparation for Upcoming Chang Hard Fork

Rida Fatima
Reddit Introduces Update to Protect Its Platform from Web Scrapers
News

Reddit Introduces Update to Protect Its Platform from Web Scrapers

Krishi Chowdhary
SOL Jumps 6.72% on Solana ETF Filing – Sealana Airdrop Starts July 2
Crypto News

SOL Jumps 6.72% on Solana ETF Filing – Sealana Airdrop Starts July 2

Lora Pance
Nokia and Infinera strategic benefits for the optical market
News

Nokia to Acquire Infinera for $2.3 billion to Scale Optical Network Capabilities

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.