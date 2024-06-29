Logan Paul Initiates Legal Action Against Coffeezilla, But Why?

Social media influencer Logan Paul has taken legal action against Stephen Findeisen, a popular YouTuber known as CoffeeZilla. Paul’s lawsuit centered on a defamation claim against Findeisen over CryptoZoo videos.

The YouTuber made videos in 2022, citing Paul’s failure with CryptoZoo, an NFT project the latter developed. In the recent legal action, Paul claimed that Coffeezilla accused him, with maliciously false statements, of pioneering a scam on CryptoZoo.

Logan Paul Sues Findeisen “Coffeezilla” For Defamation Using YouTube Videos

Paul filed the lawsuit against Stephen Findeisen on June 27 in a San Antonio District Court in Texas.

The suit alleged that Findeisen “maliciously and repeatedly” used false statements to accuse Paul of pioneering a scam NFT project, CryptoZoo, the blockchain project that later failed.

According to the lawsuit, Findeisen explained CryptoZoo as “Logan Paul’s biggest scam” in his video. He accused Paul of misleading his supporters and never fulfilling any of the project’s promises but kept their money to himself.

Further, the lawsuit document mentioned that Coffeezilla purposefully omitted vital information about Paul’s activities in his videos. For instance, the plaintiff maintained that he showed commitment to the success of CryptoZoo.

However, bad advisors like Eduardo “Eddie” Ibanez, and Jake Greenbaum, misled him, resulting in the decline of the blockchain project.

Paul said that Ibanez is a swindler but fronted himself with fake credentials. Similarly, Greenbaum gave him advice on the blockchain but secretly coveted his personal profit. So, Paul blamed the duo for CryptoZoo’s fall.

A part of the suit reads, “Findeisen knew full well that Paul had never set out to scam anybody, but to the contrary had always intended to build a legitimate blockchain-based game for participants to enjoy with a like-minded community.”

Additionally, the suit said that Paul intends to hold Findeisen accountable for his defamation acts and hold the defendant liable for the huge damage his videos caused to Paul’s reputation.

The plaintiff claimed that Findeisen acted intentionally and recklessly by spreading defamatory falsehoods via his YouTube videos.

Paul Dropped Coffeezilla’s Defamation Earlier While Trying To Restore CryptoZoo

Paul pointed out that he had earlier considered suing Coffeezilla in late 2022 for defamation but later backed down.

The ex-NFT founder noted that he channeled his efforts into moves that could restore CryptoZoo. So, he laid out a $1.5 million recovery strategy for the blockchain project during the period.

However, Paul felt disappointed as his efforts failed to yield any positive difference. Instead, he spent $1 million to re-purchase the NFTs between January and March, although he never profited from the project.

In his filing, Paul seeks damages above $75,000 with interest and legal fees from Findeisen. He also demands additional damages and relief that will be determined by the court.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

