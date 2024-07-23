Countries
Crypto News

MAGASHIB Trends Sideways on DexTools While The Meme Games Continues To Gain Traction

Rida Fatima
MAGASHIB, a new entrant in the Ethereum ecosystem, has been trading sideways on DexTools. After a dramatic surge to $0.11, MAGA Shiba has plummeted to $0.04, sparking questions among investors. 

However, while MAGASHIB grapples with bearish pressure, The Meme Game ($MGMES) protocol is gaining significant traction. Its unique blend of humor and utility keeps the community engaged. Will MAGASHIB recover and soar higher, or is it time to buy $MGMES? 

MAGASHIB Surged 61,000% in 24 Hours

The MAGASHIB token is already turning heads in the crypto world. According to speculation, the project hopes to list on top exchanges like MEXC or Bybit.

Importantly, this move could expose MAGASHIB to millions of new investors, triggering a significant price surge. Early buyers might see huge returns.

According to data from Dextools, the token’s founders locked in $379,800 of liquidity. Moreover, this gives MAGASHIB an edge over many new shitcoins in the crypto space. 

These low-cap meme coins are trending following the lead of successors like DOGE and SHIB. This shift drives investors towards new tokens like MAGASHIB, hoping to catch the next big wave.

In the past 24 hours, MAGASHIB has surged more than 61,000% to hit $0.11. This incredible performance suggests strong market interest and potential for continued momentum.

However, its rally has lost steam. As of 07:20 a.m. EST, MAGASHIB is hovering at $0.04745. According to Dexscreener data, the coin launched less than 48 hours ago, and surprisingly, its market cap is already above $5.23 million. Currently, you can only buy MAGASHIB on Ethereum-based DEX Uniswap.

MAGASHIB Price Analysis: Key Level of $0.04 Could Determine Next Move

MAGASHIB’s price recently fell from $0.11 to $0.04, where it found strong support. Following this decline, it rebounded to $0.11 as buying strength increased.

Unfortunately, this rally was short-lived as MAGASHIB quickly dropped to $0.04 as more traders sold for profit.

This level is now crucial for its next move. If MAGASHIB breaks above $0.04, it could signal a bullish trend, potentially propelling it to $0.11. Conversely, more sellers might jump in if it falls below $0.04, possibly pushing the price lower.

However, some indicators suggest a positive outlook. The MACD is above its signal line, hinting at upward momentum. The RSI sits at 52, indicating MAGASHIB is neither overbought nor oversold.

Given the current market setup, traders might want to wait for a clear direction. The $0.04 level is critical to watch; a decisive move above or below this price could confirm the next trend.

MAGASHIB: Another Meme Coin Gamble

Like most meme coins, including PEPE, BONK, and BOME, MAGASHIB has no intrinsic value or utility. However, meme coins are known for their explosive price movements, mirroring Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s early days, when they saw notable price surges. 

Speculations are that MAGASHIB would bask in the meme coin virality and its similarity to Trump-linked MAGA coins to gain massively.

However, investors must remember that MAGASHIB is purely speculative and hype-based. There is no certainty of a value increase, so the risks of losing funds are high. 

Moreover, MAGASHIB has no visible team working to improve it. Also, it needs a lot of buyers to increase in value. Remember, there are many losers for every meme coin winner. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

The Meme Games ($MGMES): A Fun Alternative to Risky Meme Coins

Unlike MAGA Shiba, which lacks utility, The Meme Games (MGMES) emerges as a fresh alternative. This new presale project combines entertainment with potential rewards.

Investors seeking better options might consider the Meme Games presale.

Why The Meme Games Presale is Worth Considering?

The Meme Games offers a unique twist on crypto investing, combining Olympic-style competition with popular memes. It allows investors to earn money while enjoying their favorite athletics. Investors can participate in meme races and earn bonuses. 

The $MGMES presale is nearing $250,000, showing strong investor interest. This early traction suggests the potential for growth after launch.

Also, investors can stake their tokens immediately after purchase to earn an estimated annual yield of 1,123%. This staking offers a passive income opportunity while holding tokens.

Moreover, the project has a solid marketing plan, with 15% of the token supply reserved for promotion. This could help increase awareness and adoption after launch.

The Meme Games aligns with ongoing Olympic hype and could benefit from increased interest in sports-related content. Furthermore, the development team has planned for smooth trading, reserving 10% of tokens for liquidity. 

While still an investment with risks, The Meme Games ($MGMES) offers more features than many memecoins. It combines entertainment, potential rewards, and a timely theme.

So, investors looking for a less risky alternative might find The Meme Games appealing. However, even projects with features carry risks in the volatile crypto market.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
