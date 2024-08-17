Countries
MakerDAO Halts New WBTC-Collaterized Loans Due To Its BitGo Concerns
Crypto News

MakerDAO Halts New WBTC-Collaterized Loans Due To Its BitGo Concerns

Rida Fatima
Updated:
The decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Maker DAO has discontinued the issuance of new loans with wrapped BTC as collateralThe DAO’s executive vote reduced the WBTC debt ceiling to zero DAI, cutting out BitGo’s WBTC-backed fresh loans

The decision came amid growing concerns over the asset’s security stance and BitGo’s management.

MakerDAO Governance Approves The Halt Of WBTC-Backed New Loans

MakerDAO governance approved the contributors’ proposal to discontinue new loans with BitGo’s wrapped bitcoin as collateral.

The DAO upheld the decision through an executive votebringing down the WBTC debt ceiling to zeroAs a result, the platform revealed its move to stop new borrowing against WBTC. Further, the decision has set the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for WBTC to 0%.

Usually, MakerDAO allows its users to mint DAI coins as an over-collateralized loan. The new decision will not impact all existing WBTC-backed loans since their liquidation limits won’t change

MakerDAO’s decision is based on the project’s commitment to standard safety measures and risk management. It conducted a risk analysis on BitGo, the company behind wrapped bitcoin (WBTC)

Notably, the DAO is skeptical of BitGo’s recent disclosure of collaborating with BiT Global, an entity affiliated with Tron founder Justin Sun. Sun is prominent in the crypto space as a controversial personality, and his contentious background speaks volumes.

The partnership will transfer WBTC’s custody from the US to several jurisdictions, such as Hong Kong and Singapore. These indications in the collaboration between BitGo and BiT Global would be alarming to MakerDAO contributors. 

Also, there are concerns about the emergence of a centralized authority on wBTC via the partnership. However, BitGo has tried to calm the situation in a statement, emphasizing security as its priority.

In an online discussion on X, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe disclosed the tenets of the collaboration. He reiterated that the two companies will maintain strict legal and security measures to ensure continuous protection and integrity of the assets.

Again, Belshe explained that Justin Sun has no access to the crypto custodian’s asset keys. He reassured the public that the asset was not under the influence of a centralized authority.

Belshe stated: “There is no single party that has the ability to mint or steal from the underlying treasury.” 

MakerDAO Commits To High-Standard Security Practices

The need for continuous scrutiny of digital asset custodians can’t be over-emphasized in the industry. MakerDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that operates in a decentralized pattern by using smart contracts. 

The group creates and enforces agreements as software codes that it executes on the Ethereum blockchain. Through democratic practices, members of the DAO use the governance token Maker (MKR) to vote for changes and decisions on the platform.

MakerDAO’s latest decision reflects its move to maintain a transparent operational system for its community.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
