Meme Coin Roundup – Investors are Flocking to Popcat, Doland Tremp, and The First Youtube Cat
Crypto News

Meme Coin Roundup – Investors are Flocking to Popcat, Doland Tremp, and The First Youtube Cat

Alex Popa
Updated:
Meme Coin Roundup – Investors are Flocking to Popcat, Doland Tremp, and The First Youtube Cat

Following the recent crypto market dump, investors have taken to meme coins, especially Solana-based coins. In fact, the first three coins on our list are on Solana.

The blockchain’s price increased by 538% in the last year, currently trading at $139.44.

Solana’s performance in the last year

Solana presales have also gained popularity recently due to the past success of Solana meme coins like DigWifHat, BONK, and Book of Meme.

The crypto market might be in a temporary downtrend, but this isn’t stopping investors from flocking to meme coins.

Let’s discuss the meme coins that gained significant investor interest in the last week.

1. The First Youtube Cat ($PAJAMAS)

The First Youtube Cat is a project that plays on the first-ever cat video on YouTube. One of the platform’s co-founders, Steve Chen, posted the video on May 22, 2005. The cat’s name was Pajamas.

The coin gained over 430% in the last month, jumping from $0.0058 to $0.029. The uptrend began shortly after the Bitcoin halving.

The First Youtube cat’s performance in the last month

$PAJAMAS has over 8,400 followers on X and relies mostly on hype and FOMO to drive the price upward. The project launched on Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, and Meteora VD.

As a Solana meme coin, The First Youtube Cat’s performance mirrors the blockchain’s increasing popularity, especially after the Bitcoin halving.

2. Popcat ($POPCAT)

Popcat is a SOL coin that has gained 105% in the last month, from $0.27 to $0.55, reaching a market cap of $540M.

Popcat’s performance in the last month

$POPCAT also relies entirely on FOMO and community support, as the project has no utility or roadmap. Its site only has a pop-meter with a country leaderboard.

The coin has attracted significant investor interest since launching in December 2023, growing by 5,500% historically. It seems the crypto community loves cats, as you can see on their X channel.

You can buy Popcat on Raydium, Gate.io, MEXC, and Orca.

3. Doland Tremp ($TREMP)

Doland Tremp is another Solana-based meme coin that plays on Donald Trump’s name. According to CoinMarketCap, it gained 24.54% in the last 24 hours.

Doland Tremp’s 24-hour performance

The project lacks utility, a roadmap, and specific tokenomics – it’s a purely speculative meme coin with a political twist.

Its current market cap is $32M and growing.

$TREMP was listed on CoinMarketCap on March 8, 2024, and had a 160% historical growth, reaching a peak of $0.9793 on March 29. It’s available on Raydium, Orca, and MEXC.

Based on past trends, political coins seem to be attracting significant attention, especially from self-proclaimed degen investors.

4. Grok & Ponke

Grok ($GROK) and Ponke ($PONKE) are two other meme coins that have gained popularity in the last 24 hours.

Grok and Ponke daily performance

Grok is an Ethereum-based project inspired by Elon Musk’s Grok AI, while Ponke is a Solana-based monkey token. Both projects rely on hype and FOMO, though Grok has tokenomics.

Grok is currently in a reconsolidation phase and might recoup its losses –14% in the past month – while Ponke is green all around, going on an uptrend during the Bitcoin halving.

Ponke has over 62,900 followers on X, while Grok only has 19,400 X followers. Both seem to have attracted significant investor interest in the last week since the crypto dump.

5. Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE)

Dogeverse recently launched on Solana, its sixth main blockchain, fulfilling its initial promise to investors and closing a chapter in its journey as the first multichain meme coin. 

The project is still in presale, having raised over $13M in less than a month. 1 $DOGEVERSE is currently worth $0.000305.

Dogeverse uses the Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies to provide seamless interoperability between Ethereum, Base, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Solana.

Investors have transacted over $116,000 worth of $DOGEVERSE in the last four days.

Dogeverse’s transactions in the last four days

Almost 19B $DOGEVERSE tokens are currently staked with an 84% APY, and the presale is 80% done. Depending on investor interest, it could end in the coming days.

Visit the official presale website to learn more about the project’s multichain mechanism.

6. WienerAI ($WAI)

WienerAI is a new presale meme coin launched on April 11 that has already raised $886,000. The project introduces an AI-based trading bot that helps users find hidden crypto gems.

According to the whitepaper, the bot is instant, predictive, beginner-friendly, and offers seamless swaps with zero fees.

WienerAI’s presale widget

The ERC-20 token offers lower transaction costs, interoperability with dApps, and even more utility through the trading bot feature.

1 $WAI is currently valued at $0.000703, and investors have staked over $996B.

The project is gaining a lot of interest on X lately, with over 6,000 followers and growing. Furthermore, given the 20% token allocation for marketing, the developers clearly want the project to succeed.

Visit the official presale website for more information.

Closing Remarks

Despite the temporary crypto downtrend, meme coins are gathering a lot of investor attention, with coins like The First Youtube Cat and Popcat gaining between 100% and 500% in the last month.

Two promising meme coins that are still in presale are Dogeverse and WienerAI. Both bring additional utility and have sparked popularity among investors.

However, DYOR before investing in crypto, as the market is ruthless to uninformed investors. Always research the project’s whitepaper, roadmap, and tokenomics.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Alex Popa

