Meme Coins See Explosive Growth: 5 Tokens to Keep an Eye On

The meme coin market has been exploding in the past few weeks. It has reached a total market cap of over $26 billion, and it’s not showing any signs of stopping. Moreover, multiple new memes went live in the past few months, with dozens more about to launch before mid-2024.

Leading meme coins, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, are surging after years of dormancy, while newer platforms like Pepe, DogWifHat, Smog, and Scotty AI are practically exploding daily. If you’re looking for the best meme coins to invest in as the bullish market ramps up, the following options are your safest bet.

1. Smog Token (SMOG) – Highest-Growing Solana Meme Promising Biggest Airdrop Ever

Smog is a dragon-themed meme coin that has gained significant momentum among crypto traders in the past few weeks. It’s the latest Solana-based meme that follows the path paved by Bonk, DogWifHat, and Myro, and it’s growing faster than anyone expected. The platform went live a few weeks ago directly on the Jupiter exchange, and it took off instantly, resulting in 400% growth in the past week alone.

The platform reached a total market cap of over $480 million and has over 64,450 token holders. While initially a Solana meme, Smog is also compatible with Ethereum-based wallets after introducing the PortalBridge feature, ensuring it has a broader reach.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?

Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Smog promises to provide the “Greatest Solana token airdrop of all time,” motivating holders to stake their $SMOG tokens, which allows them to earn airdrop points. Up to 100,000 holders will be rewarded with significant $SMOG tokens, and everyone wants to participate. If you invest in $SMOG through the official website, you will get a 10% discount, allowing you to get higher gains in the future.

>>> Visit Smog Token Now<<<

2. Scotty AI (SCOTTY) – High-Utility AI-Driven Meme Coin Focusing on Blockchain Security Solutions

Scotty AI is a meme coin with broad applications in the blockchain industry. Its goal is to help build better blockchain security solutions by introducing a wide range of AI-driven security and fraud detection solutions to prevent potential breaches across other blockchains. Considering that blockchain technologies will become more prevalent moving forward, Scotty AI’s unique features contribute to its massive potential and investor backing.

$SCOTTY tokens are still available in presale, but the event will likely hit its goal by mid-March, so you should invest as soon as possible. The event raised over $4 million in just a few weeks, breaking all records in the meme coin sector.

According to the official roadmap, the platform will go live on major DEX and CEX listings in the upcoming period, followed by introducing the Scotty Chat. In this online community, users can collaborate to create new AI-driven security solutions in the future. Dubbed as the best meme coin presale of 2024, Scotty AI is a platform that will likely explode in the next few months.

>>>Visit Scotty AI Now<<<

3. DogWifHat (WIF) – Leading Solana Meme Reaching More Exchange Listings

DogWifHat is another Solana meme that has broken numerous records in the past few weeks. It became the first major meme coin to reach prices over $2. It also gained over 920% in the past month, less than four months after going live on major DEXs. The platform now has a market cap of over $2.2 billion, and its growth is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Its growth is truly impressive, and WIF tokens are still the most valuable Solana-based meme coins with the highest number of token holders. The latest price surge is the result of a listing on Binance,

>>> Vist DogWifHat Now<<<

4. Pepe (PEPE) – Popular Meme Platform Reaching New All-Time Highs Daily

Pepe’s incredible surge of over 137% in the past week is attracting new investors to the table. The platform reached a market cap of over $3.5 billion, marking a new milestone, while PEPE tokens keep pushing for new all-time highs almost daily. PEPE is now selling for $0.0000085, over 14,800% higher than its listing price less than a year ago.

The platform’s impressive gains allowed it to become the third-largest meme coin on the market, right behind Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, despite having no token utilization. According to the latest price predictions, PEPE will likely stay in an uptrend for months to come and could reach prices of up to $0.000012 in the next few months. It’s one of the most popular memes on the market, and its daily trade volume keeps growing, so it definitely deserves a spot on this list.

>>> Visit Pepe Now<<<

5. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Second-Largest Meme Making a Huge Comeback

Shiba Inu is known as the second-largest meme coin by market cap and has exploded in the past week. SHIB tokens have risen by 165% in the last seven days and over 290% in the past month. The platform is just shy of a $21 billion market cap, and it became the 10th most valuable crypto on the market. SHIB got an influx of over $13 billion in the past week, a feat unseen in the meme coin sector for years.

Shiba Inu’s new token-burning mechanism largely contributed to its meteoric rise, with billions of tokens being deleted from circulation in the past few months. If it manages to regain the support of investors worldwide, it’s likely to keep pushing through new all-time highs throughout 2024, so it’s another meme coin you should consider adding to your portfolio.

>>> Visit Shiba Inu Now<<<

Final Words

The meme coin markets are exploding as the next Bitcoin halving event draws nearer, showing that the sector is becoming increasingly popular among investors everywhere.

Most established platforms report gains, but if you’re looking for investment options with the highest return potential, look no further than Smog, Scotty AI, DogWifHat, Pepe, and Shiba Inu.

These five memes are the most likely candidates for the highest gains in 2024, and the sooner you invest, the higher the returns you can expect in the next few months. Good luck!