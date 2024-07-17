Meme Games ($MGMES) Raises $122K in Hours – Gamification and High APY Fuel FOMO

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) raised $122K hours from the presale launch, with one token now selling for $0.009.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) raised $122K hours from the presale launch, with one token now selling for $0.009. Set presale period, limited-time discounted price, gamification, and 4,073% staking APY create a perfect blend for FOMO.

Set presale period, limited-time discounted price, gamification, and 4,073% staking APY create a perfect blend for FOMO. The presale will end on September 8, and analysts predict $MGMES will surge 100x after its listing on DEXs on September 10.

$MGMES presale kicked off yesterday and raised over $122K in hours, indicating explosive early momentum. Launched just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer, $MGMES is considered the ‘official’ Olympic meme coin by the crypto community.

What attracts investors to $MGMES, and will the presale hype translate into long-term value? Let’s unpack the appeal of $MGMES.

Get Lucky, Get Rich – Meme Mania Meets Betting

$MGMES merges degen meme coin mania with the Olympics craze, allowing investors to wager on their favorite ‘memethlete’ for a chance to multiply their holdings.

Participants can choose from five iconic characters: $PEPE, $DOGE, $WIF, $BRETT, or $TURBO. If the chosen champion crosses the finish line first, the investor receives a 25% token multiplier.

This means anyone can turn 10K $MGMES into 12,5K with pure luck. The race outcome is random, so every character has an equal chance of winning.

And, since there’s no minimum purchase amount or limit on betting frequency, early birds can maximize their odds by entering multiple times while the presale lasts.

The gamification layer is one of $MGMES’ key attractions and should help it build a loyal, engaged community.

Another factor contributing to the hype is staking, with up to 4,073% APY. By locking up 10K $MGMES now, investors can get over 16K tokens in two months, nearly doubling their holdings.

This unique blend of competition, chance, and rewards, strengthened by meme appeal, is what helped $MGMES gain immediate traction.

Discounted Price and 4,073% Staking APY

The $MGMES presale will run concurrently with the 2024 Olympics and wrap up on September 8 alongside the Paralympics closing ceremony. On September 10, we may see $MGMES first listings on DEXs.

The first investors can buy $MGMES at the lowest price of $0.009 per token, so $90 gets 10K $MGMES. Only three days are left until the price increases, which, coupled with the short presale, contributes to the FOMO.

Analysts predict $MGMES to surge 100x post-listing, bringing nearly 10,000% gains for early supporters.

To buy $MGMES, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet, select the network (Ethereum or BNB Chain), enter the number of tokens you wish to buy, and confirm the transaction. Don’t forget to place a bet on your favorite meme!

Follow The Meme Games on X and Telegram for the latest updates.

Final Thoughts

$MGMES strategically combines the meme coin trend, Olympics fever, gamification, and dual revenue to attract both degen and risk-averse investors seeking long-term value.

Will $MGMES become a champion in the crypto arena like its ‘memethletes’? Only time will tell, but the starting pistol has fired.

References

Click to expand and view references The Meme Games Website

The Meme Games Whitepaper

The Meme Games X

The Meme Games Telegram

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now