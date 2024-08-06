Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Memecoin Plummets and Later Surges To an ATH After Vitalik Buterin Dumps Airdrop Stash
Crypto News

Memecoin Plummets and Later Surges To an ATH After Vitalik Buterin Dumps Airdrop Stash

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Meme coin Neiro on Ethereum (CTO) witnessed a steep decline before hitting an all-time high (ATH). Notably, the token tried to gain traction in the industry by using Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s fame.

The meme coin made Buterin its largest token holder by airdropping 4% of its total supply to him. Meanwhile, Buterin dumped all the stash, triggering a drastic 60% decline in NEIRO’s price. 

However, the token quickly recovered with over a 200% surge to hit an ATH.

NEIRO Surges to Hit ATH After a Drop as Vitalik Buterin Bails Out

The new dog-themed meme coin, Neiro on Ethereum, saw a staggering 200% increase in its price to hit an ATH after a drastic 60% drop.

The coin’s trend started following attempts to gain popularity by using Ethereum co-founder Buterin’s fame. Though Buterin bailed on the coin, its latter price pattern indicated a positive overturn.

On August 4, the project airdropped about 4% of its total supply to Buterin, making him its largest token holder.

The project stated: “And a little fun fact: @Vitalik Buterin is currently our largest holder. (4% of supply, $130k value as of the time of this post).

However, Buterin disposed of all airdropped NEIRO stash within an hour of receipt. During the period, the Ethereum co-founder swapped 17.1 billion NEIRO coins for 44.5 ETH, worth about $103,000.

Consequently, the First Neiro on Ethereum’s price crashed almost 60% due to Buterin’s sell-off pressure. However, the southward trend was short-lived.

According to data from DexScreener, NEIRO rebounded within the next few hours, with an over 200% increase, reaching an all-time high of $0.000038 on August 5.

Meanwhile, the meme coin developers have acknowledged Buterin’s sell-off of the tokens and urged the founder to donate some of his sales proceeds to a stray dog shelter.

The project wrote: “Hey @VitalikButerin, we see that you sold your $Neiro bag. Our humble ask is that you donate part of the proceeds to a stray dog shelter. And thank you for building our playground!

Several Versions of Neiro Tokens Flood the Crypto Market

The crypto market is flooded with several versions of Neiro coins. CoinGecko has about four versions, and six different types exist on Uniswap. Some of these include potential scams with Neiro-affiliated accounts in the X platform.

The frenzy around Neiro on Ethereum and its recent spike in activity came after “Kabosumana” (Kabosu’s owner) adopted a Shuiba Inu dog called Neiro. 

Subsequently, many projects based on Neiro tokens emerged in the industry, leveraging the growing hype of this Shiba Inu breed

However, blockchain investigator Wazz (@WazzCrypto) took to X on July 28 to warn about the growing scams of some Neiro tokens. He stated that the biggest $NEIRO coin on Ethereum is a honeypot.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Neuralink Successfully Completes Chip Implantation on Its Second Trial Patient
2 Memecoin Plummets and Later Surges To an ATH After Vitalik Buterin Dumps Airdrop Stash
3 Bitcoin Plunges Below $50K, Wiping Out $400 Billion from Crypto Market
4 Trading Firm Moves $46 Million in Ethereum As it Dips by 20%
5 Australian Federal Police Investigates as Phishing Scams Hit 2000 Crypto Wallets

Latest News

Neuralink Completes Chip Implantation On Its Second Trial Patient
News

Neuralink Successfully Completes Chip Implantation on Its Second Trial Patient

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Plunges Below $50K, Wiping Out $400 Billion from Crypto Market
Crypto News

Bitcoin Plunges Below $50K, Wiping Out $400 Billion from Crypto Market

Rida Fatima

The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn today, August 5, with Bitcoin falling below $50,000 for the first time since February.  This decline triggered a widespread sell-off across the crypto...

Trading Firm Moves $46 Million in Ethereum As it Dips by 20%
Crypto News

Trading Firm Moves $46 Million in Ethereum As it Dips by 20%

Rida Fatima

Ethereum (ETH) sharply declined on August 5, dropping over 20%. This decline occurred on the heels of significant transactions by a prominent trading firm, sparking concerns about a possible liquidation....

Australian Federal Police Investigates as Phishing Scams Hit 2000 Crypto Wallets
Crypto News

Australian Federal Police Investigates as Phishing Scams Hit 2000 Crypto Wallets

Rida Fatima
Report Shows On-Chain Liquidations Across DeFi Surpass $350 Million in 24 Hours
Crypto News

Report Shows On-Chain Liquidations Across DeFi Surpass $350 Million in 24 Hours

Rida Fatima
Chainlink (LINK) Plunges to Yearly Low of $8.4 – Should You Bag More Now?
Crypto News

Chainlink (LINK) Plunges to Yearly Low of $8.4 – Should You Bag More Now?

Rida Fatima
Where to Watch Oppenheimer Movie
Streaming News & Events

A Full Guide on Where to Watch the Award-Winning Oppenheimer Movie

Aidan Weeks

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.