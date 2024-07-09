Countries
Crypto News

MetaMask Delegation Toolkit Set To Transform Web3 And Blockchain Adoption

Lora Pance
Updated:
  • Globally, there’s a concerning lack of awareness about Web3 that hinders its adoption. 
  • MetaMask Delegation Toolkit benefits developers and users by streamlining dApp creation and interactions.
  • The Delegation Toolkit will work across all popular Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chains. 
  • Consensys is on a mission to make Web3 more accessible and secure, propelling it to mainstream adoption. 

MetaMask Delegation Toolkit Set To Transform Web3 And Blockchain Adoption

At the recent Ethereum Community Conference, blockchain software developer Consensys introduced the MetaMask Delegation Toolkit. Let’s explore how this developer tool and smart contract suite improves security and user experience within Web3 applications. 

Delegation Toolkit – What It Is And Why We Need It  

A Consensys report found a surprising disparity in understanding: although 92% of respondents globally know about cryptocurrencies, only 24% are familiar with the Web3 concept

Consensys report on web3 awareness

So, people have heard about Bitcoin but don’t understand how it works or that decentralization goes beyond digital currencies.  

A lack of public awareness about the crypto ecosystem prompted Consensys to release the MetaMask Delegation Toolkit, which will improve user experience in several ways.

Traditional wallet setups with downloads, extensions, and seed phases create friction for users. The Toolkit bypasses this step, allowing users to interact with dApps directly.

Many dApps require users to confirm multiple transactions and actions, which can be tedious. The Toolkit allows developers to automate certain user actions, like approving gas fees or managing permissions.

The Toolkit simplifies development by providing a flexible framework for setting permissions and functionalities within dApps. Furthermore, reduced reliance on costly intermediary smart contracts makes development cheaper. 

The Delegation Toolkit achieves these goals with various features:

  • Flexible account creation and user authentication methods 
  • Custom account recovery paths
  • Enhanced gas fee management (gas deferral, gas-free interactions)
  • Compatibility with most dApps through React, JavaScript, or Node.js environment 

Consensys confirmed the Delegation Toolkit will work on all EVM-compatible chains with User Operation Bundler support. This includes popular networks like Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Linea, Optimism, and Polygon.

Consensys On a Mission to Combat Crypto Scams  

The Delegation Toolkit announcement comes six days after Consensys acquired crypto security firm Wallet Guard to protect MetaMask from scams and malicious dApps. Wallet Guard’s entire team will join Consensys as part of the Product Safety Department. 

MetaMask is unique among wallets in providing not only strong default security features, but also security-enhancing plugins through our Snaps extensibility platform.Patrick Berarducci, MetaMask Business Group Lead

Scammers stole over $1.7B from user wallets in 2023 and twice that in 2022. Crypto presales are among the most common targets due to FOMO, novelty, and lack of community awareness.  

Once integrated, Wallet Guard will use advanced algorithms to identify suspicious transactions and malicious smart contracts. Additionally, it will employ client-side heuristics – checks performed directly on the user’s device to identify potentially risky transactions before they are submitted through MetaMask.

Final Thoughts 

The Wallet Guard and Delegation Toolkit embody Consensys’ philosophy of making Web3 solutions more accessible, user-friendly, and secure

Ultimately, these advancements could increase awareness and speed up mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in general, not just cryptocurrencies. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

