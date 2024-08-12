Michael Saylor Comments on $BTC’s Biggest Flaw – Volatility Is a Feature, Not a Bug

- Michael Saylor believes Bitcoin’s ($BTC) volatility is a positive attribute rather than a flaw.
- MicroStrategy’s stock soared by over 1,000% after acquiring $BTC in 2020.
- $BTC has outperformed major stock indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq during recent market turbulence.
$BTC’s notorious volatility raises concerns about its suitability as a store of value. Despite its growing adoption, critics widely consider it a gamble rather than an alternative to gold or fiat currencies.
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor disagrees, saying that $BTC is the money of the future and that its volatility is ‘a feature, not a bug.’
Saylor – $BTC Volatility Is a Goldmine
In a recent X post, Saylor showed how MicroStrategy’s $MSTR stock soared nearly 1,000% after the company adopted $BTC as the primary treasury asset four years ago.
Saylor compared $BTC’s 408% increase with the S&P 500’s modest 59% bump and stated that ‘volatility is vitality.’ Significant price swings create opportunities for profits both on the upside and downside.
In a podcast with Altcoin Daily, Saylor noted that crypto is the only financial market that operates 24/7, which becomes particularly important in times of economic turbulence, such as the recent stock market crash.
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Hoarding Pays Off
In 2020, MicroStrategy invested in 21K $BTC and has been accumulating the token since. This year, the company acquired another 12.2K $BTC, bringing its $BTC portfolio to $14.7B. Saylor has also invested in $BTC personally, owning at least 17.7K tokens worth over $1B.
This move helped MicroStrategy become one of the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index, outpacing Nvidia, Targa Resources, and Arista Networks.
Earlier this month, Saylor revealed to Bloomberg TV that he had no plans to sell his or MicroStrategy’s $BTC holdings and was eyeing other digital currencies.
$BTC Bounces Back, Outperforms Stocks
Despite the recent market hurdles, when $BTC dropped below $50K, it has now rebounded to $59K, with a 15.72% weekly and 3.95% monthly increase.
Popular stock indices have also started to recover, but their monthly trend remains bearish:
- S&P 500 (–4.83%)
- Nasdaq (–8.99%)
- Nikkei 225 (–14.97%)
$BTC’s resilience against economic turbulence suggests that Saylor’s claims hold some truth.
Closing Remarks
Saylor’s steadfast belief in $BTC’s volatility as a positive force is evident in MicroStrategy’s performance.
While stock indices experienced significant losses, $BTC demonstrated relative strength, suggesting it might be a more stable store of value in times of economic uncertainty.
