Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home MicroStrategy Announced Plans to Raise $700M to Fund Bitcoin Purchases
Crypto News

MicroStrategy Announced Plans to Raise $700M to Fund Bitcoin Purchases

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

MicroStrategy X Cyberattack Results in Investors Losing Over $440K

MicroStrategy has increased the amount of its convertible debt offering to $700 million as it pushes for more Bitcoin acquisitions.

The business intelligence firm initially announced plans to offer convertible notes on March 5. At the time, it proposed raising $600 million from the offering, but this amount has since been increased by $100 million.

“MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional Bitcoin and for general corporate purposes,” the official statement said.

The convertible notes offering is closing on March 8, 2024, if it meets customary closing conditions. Participants will receive a 0.625% interest per annum, which is payable semi-annually. The notes are set to mature on March 15, 2030.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

The offering is dubbed senior notes as the holders will have priority in case MicroStrategy files for bankruptcy or goes into liquidation.

The notes are convertible into MicroStrategy’s Class A common stock, cash, or a combination of the two.

MicroStrategy Continues to Buy More Bitcoin

MicroStrategy is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with the total holdings currently at 193,000 BTC. Last month, the company revealed a recent purchase of 3,000 Bitcoin.

The filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows the recent purchase was made between February 15 and February 25. These tokens were purchased at an average price of $51,813 each. The company has purchased its entire Bitcoin holdings for $6.09 billion, bringing the average purchase price for each coin to $31,544.

With Bitcoin’s price above $67,000, the unrealized profit on MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stash surpasses $6 billion.

The company has been buying Bitcoin aggressively during both bear and bull markets. The recent convertible notes offering shows that the firm will continue buying despite the price recently hitting an all-time high.

Bitcoin has been on an uptrend over the past month as interest in spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) grows. The buzz around the upcoming Bitcoin halving event scheduled for next month is also driving the price.

Bitcoin is up 56% over the past month to trade at $67,412 on March 8 at 05:57 EST. MicroStrategy’s stock, whose performance mirrors that of Bitcoin, has also been gaining.

MSTR is up by more than 120% over the past month. The stock is trading at yearly highs above $1,300.

Michael Saylor Is Bullish On Bitcoin ETFs

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy, is bullish on the performance of spot Bitcoin ETFs, which started trading on January 11 following approval by the US securities regulator.

In a recent interview, Saylor opined that Bitcoin ETFs, which are nearing $10 billion in net flows in barely two months, could surpass gold ETFs. These products could compete with the S&P 500 index according to Saylor.

The Bitcoin bull has likened Bitcoin ETFs to a “universal API” with which investors can trade Bitcoin. He also said the framework offered by ETFs could set the global standard for trading volatile assets and issuing credit.

Before the launch of Bitcoin ETFs, Saylor says getting a loan against the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was challenging and attracted high-interest rates. However, these products made it possible for people to use shares as collateral to secure a mortgage using reputable Wall Street giants like JPMorgan and Merrill Lynch.

Besides opening up credit issuance, spot Bitcoin ETFs have also presented a new financial setting. It has increased awareness for institutional investors.

With Bitcoin ETFs driving Bitcoin’s price and raising interest in Bitcoin, MicroStrategy will likely continue buying more Bitcoin.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban
2 MicroStrategy Announced Plans to Raise $700M to Fund Bitcoin Purchases
3 Exploring New Cryptocurrencies with 100x Potential Returns: Insights into Investment Prospects
4 Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic
5 Telegram’s Free Premium Membership Is a Privacy Nightmare

Latest News

TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban
News

TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban

Ali Raza
Crypto News

Exploring New Cryptocurrencies with 100x Potential Returns: Insights into Investment Prospects

Alex Popa

The crypto industry has been booming recently, with many projects making significant gains. Just look at how Slothana, a Solana meme coin, raised almost $700,000 in one day after going...

Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic
News

Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic

Krishi Chowdhary

Facebook is in trouble for snooping on users’ Snapchat traffic. On Tuesday, a federal court in California released new documents along with some internal emails from the company that exposed...

Telegram’s Peer-to-Peer Login Is a Privacy Nightmare
News

Telegram’s Free Premium Membership Is a Privacy Nightmare

Krishi Chowdhary
SWIFT Plans to Unveil a New CBDC System Within Two Years
News

SWIFT Plans to Unveil a New CBDC System Within Two Years

Ali Raza
Ethereum Records Growth in Non-Geth Clients Following Client Diversity
Crypto News

Ethereum Records Growth in Non-Geth Clients Following Client Diversity

Asad Gilani
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surges: Will it Hit $4,000 Again Amid SEC Hurdles?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Price Surges: Will it Hit $4,000 Again Amid SEC Hurdles?

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.