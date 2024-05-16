Countries
Crypto News

MicroStrategy Launches into MSCI World Stock Index – Will MSTR Price Rally Soon?

Rida Fatima
Updated:
MicroStrategy, recognized as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, has earned a coveted spot in the prestigious MSCI World Stock Index.

This achievement follows its remarkable performance, marked by a staggering rally in 2023 that continued into early 2024. Following this noteworthy feat, MicroStrategy’s stock (MSTR) soared 4.15% to trade at approximately $1,300.

MicroStrategy Enters MSCI

MicroStrategy’s stock, listed as MSTR on the NASDAQ exchange, outpaced Bitcoin’s growth throughout 2023 and early 2024. As of May 14, the MSTR share price surged 4.15%, reaching a few inches below the $1,300 mark.

This surge has sparked speculation among investors and analysts alike, hinting at the possibility of further price rallies shortly.

Currently, the MSTR price trades at $1,365, an increase of over 5% in the last 24 hours. This performance could be attributed to MicroStrategy’s addition to the MSCI Index, a popular global equity index provider. 

In a May 14 announcement, MSCI Inc. revealed that MicroStrategy is now among the top three additions to its MSCI World Index by market capitalization. This recognition clarifies the growing integration of digital assets, especially Bitcoin, into traditional investment portfolios. 

This trend aligns with the emergence of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US and Hong Kong, which allows institutional investors to hold digital assets indirectly. 

Such ETFs could attract interest from diverse investment products, like multi-asset funds, as investors seek exposure to the growing cryptocurrency market.

MicroStrategy Stock Outlook: More Rallies Ahead for MSTR?

MicroStrategy is known for its consistent accumulation of Bitcoin. Its co-founder, Michael Saylor, is a staunch Bitcoin advocate, often making bold moves and predictions on Bitcoin price. 

The company’s popularity grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic after it allocated a portion of its cash reserves to Bitcoin. As of April 26, MicroStrategy holds a massive 214,400 Bitcoins.

Notably, MicroStrategy (MSTR) has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past year, with its share price skyrocketing fourfold. This surge outpaced the remarkable rally in Bitcoin by an impressive 130% during the period.

When Bitcoin hit its peak at $74,000 earlier this year, MicroStrategy’s stock, MSTR, followed suit, reaching $1,919. However, it has since recorded a significant setback, dropping by over 30% over the past month.

For many investors, MicroStrategy has become synonymous with Bitcoin, which serves as a proxy for holding digital assets. Nonetheless, the industry has shifted with the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US this year, posing a challenge to MicroStrategy’s dominance in the market.

In March, Kerrisdale Capital Management LLC made headlines by revealing its decision to place a sell trade on MicroStrategy’s stock. They cited concerns about the company’s rapid growth outpacing the rise in Bitcoin’s price.

Despite this, MicroStrategy still maintains four analyst buy ratings. According to Bloomberg data, the average 12-month price target for MicroStrategy is $1,678.75. This figure represents a nearly 30% increase from the stock’s current level, reflecting optimism about its future performance.

With the potential for further price rallies on the horizon, all eyes remain firmly fixed on the company as it navigates this present era of finance.

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

