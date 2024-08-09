Countries
Crypto News

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Continues To Expand His $1B Bitcoin Holdings

Yi Ping Bao
Updated:
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

  • In a recent Bloomberg interview, Michael Saylor said he personally owns at least 17.7K $BTC, currently valued at approximately $1B.
  • In July, enterprise software firm MicroStrategy acquired 169 $BTC, bringing its total holdings to 226.5K $BTC.
  • Saylor says that ‘there’s never a bad time to buy Bitcoin’, urging investors to understand that Bitcoin volatility is a feature, not a bug.

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Continues To Expand His $1 Billion Bitcoin Holdings

In an interview on Bloomberg TV, MicroStrategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor emphasized his commitment to $BTC.

Saylor has been one of $BTC’s most vocal supporters for years. Read on to learn more about Saylor’s $BTC holdings and strategy. 

A Look Into Michael Saylor’s $BTC Holdings

In August, Saylor told Bloomberg TV that he hadn’t sold any of his $BTC since tweeting four years ago that he owned 17.7K $BTC.

Saylor also revealed that he has no plans to sell his $BTC stash, emphasizing his commitment to expanding his $BTC holdings and investing in other digital tokens.

The presidential candidate Donald Trump and Senator Cynthia Lummis proposed creating a US strategic $BTC reserve

Senator Cynthia Lummis previously filed The Bitcoin Act, which directed the Treasury to purchase 1M $BTC. In July, Donald Trump also promised to ‘never sell $BTC’ if he becomes president at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville. 

Embracing $BTC’s Volatility

Despite $BTC fluctuations, Saylor asserted that its volatility is ‘a feature and not a bug.’ 

We look at Bitcoin as cyber-Manhattan. So, there’s never a bad time to buy up scarce, desirable real estate in the greatest city in North America. There’s never a bad time to buy Bitcoin. Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy began buying $BTC in August 2020 and has since been accumulating it as part of its long-term investment strategy.

Although $BTC dipped below $50K this week, MicroStrategy acquired an additional 169 $BTC for $11.4 M, boasting an impressive aggregate of approximately 226.5K $BTC.

MicroStrategy’s stock surges over 9%

MicroStrategy’s stock increased over 9% in the last 24 hours, while $BTC experienced a 6.12% increase and now trades at $60.7K. As the value of $BTC surges, so does the firm’s $BTC stash value – the total worth of their portfolio.

  Bitcoin’s price

Beyond the Horizon

While Saylor emphasizes the importance of HODLing, we strongly remind you to DYOR before investing in any crypto

Will the next few months be a turning point for crypto amid US presidential elections? We’ll have to wait and see.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Yi Ping Bao

Yi Ping Bao, also known as Belinda, is a UK-based journalist. Her areas of interest are web3, tech, startups and crypto with a special focus on fast growth businesses. She started from freelance and has written for Nottingham Post, Greatest Hits Radio and Quantum Bits Magazine.

