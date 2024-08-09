MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Continues To Expand His $1B Bitcoin Holdings

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Michael Saylor said he personally owns at least 17.7K $BTC , currently valued at approximately $1B.

In July, enterprise software firm MicroStrategy , bringing its total holdings to 226.5K $BTC. Saylor says that ‘there’s never a bad time to buy Bitcoin’, urging investors to understand that Bitcoin volatility is a feature, not a bug.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV, MicroStrategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor emphasized his commitment to $BTC.

Saylor has been one of $BTC’s most vocal supporters for years. Read on to learn more about Saylor’s $BTC holdings and strategy.

A Look Into Michael Saylor’s $BTC Holdings

In August, Saylor told Bloomberg TV that he hadn’t sold any of his $BTC since tweeting four years ago that he owned 17.7K $BTC.

Saylor also revealed that he has no plans to sell his $BTC stash, emphasizing his commitment to expanding his $BTC holdings and investing in other digital tokens.

#Bitcoin is a capital investment you can hold for decades that a corporation, competitor, counterparty, or country can’t take away from you. It will create generational wealth for your family, corporation, or country. pic.twitter.com/amQNn4JQwR — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) August 7, 2024

The presidential candidate Donald Trump and Senator Cynthia Lummis proposed creating a US strategic $BTC reserve.

Senator Cynthia Lummis previously filed The Bitcoin Act, which directed the Treasury to purchase 1M $BTC. In July, Donald Trump also promised to ‘never sell $BTC’ if he becomes president at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville.

Embracing $BTC’s Volatility

Despite $BTC fluctuations, Saylor asserted that its volatility is ‘a feature and not a bug.’

Michael Saylor We look at Bitcoin as cyber-Manhattan. So, there’s never a bad time to buy up scarce, desirable real estate in the greatest city in North America. There’s never a bad time to buy Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy began buying $BTC in August 2020 and has since been accumulating it as part of its long-term investment strategy.

Although $BTC dipped below $50K this week, MicroStrategy acquired an additional 169 $BTC for $11.4 M, boasting an impressive aggregate of approximately 226.5K $BTC.

MicroStrategy’s stock increased over 9% in the last 24 hours, while $BTC experienced a 6.12% increase and now trades at $60.7K. As the value of $BTC surges, so does the firm’s $BTC stash value – the total worth of their portfolio.

Beyond the Horizon

While Saylor emphasizes the importance of HODLing, we strongly remind you to DYOR before investing in any crypto.

Will the next few months be a turning point for crypto amid US presidential elections? We’ll have to wait and see.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

