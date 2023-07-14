crypto news
Crypto News

Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin ETF is the Required ‘Approval Seal’ for BTC

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

Galaxy Digital’s founder recently said that approving a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund would act as a US regulator and government agreement for Bitcoin

Novogratz also believes many are skeptical about investing in the crypto industry. Thus, the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF would provide traders with an easy means of accessing and trading the asset. Also, Novogratz projects Bitcoin’s (BTC) price to skyrocket at the end of the year. 

Mike Novogratz on Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on July 12, Mike Novogratz, the founder and CEO of the crypto investment company Galaxy Digital, commented on the situation of spot Bitcoin ETF

He discussed several spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund applications before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

Some of the top investment companies that applied for a spot in Bitcoin ETF in the US include the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco, Valkyrie, VanEck, Fidelity Digital Assets, Ark Invest, and 21Shares. 

Novogratz highlighted that seeing BlackRock, Invesco, and the other ETF providers filing for a Bitcoin ETF is a true signal that broader adoption is coming. He also believes most of these filings will be approved at the end. 

Many are Uncertain About Investing in Cryptocurrency

Mike Novogratz also noted that many people are skeptical about indulging in the cryptocurrency industry. Therefore, approving a spot Bitcoin ETF would provide a simplified first step for many individuals to access the asset

He explained that a large infrastructure is set for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Moreover, he was evasive when asked whether Invesco and Galaxy’s spot Bitcoin ETF would be approved before year’s end. 

Novogratz stated that the SEC has been stubborn and hard on the crypto industry. In addition, he pointed out that no prominent legal entity has passed through the listing procedures. Even while they are in that process, it has been a strenuous and frustrating journey so far. 

Furthermore, Mike Novogratz views a profitable future for the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin

According to his projections, Bitcoin’s price should skyrocket at the end of the year. His current focus is on the token’s consolidation between the $28,000 and $32,000 range.  

One of the interesting aspects of Novogratz’s projection is the predicted effect of the United States Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Thus, he believes the token’s price should spike after the recent interest rate hike by the FR. 

In Novograt’s statement, the current market conditions have been influenced by ‘supply pressures.’ Thus, he suggests that the primary profits made by some traders largely influence this situation. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

Most Popular News

1 Cardano’s 24-Hour Volume Surges Across DEX, Expert Bullish on ADA
2 BNB Beacon Chain Introduces ‘Panic’ Feature that Can Pause Blockchain
3 Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin ETF is the Required ‘Approval Seal’ for BTC
4 Dapper Labs Makes Third Round of Layoffs in Just 9 months amid NFT Dip
5 SHIB Ecosystem Token BONE Surges 82% In a Month; Is $2 Possible as Shibarium Launch Draws Near?

Latest News

ADA
Crypto News

Cardano’s 24-Hour Volume Surges Across DEX, Expert Bullish on ADA

Nick Dunn
Binance
Crypto News

BNB Beacon Chain Introduces ‘Panic’ Feature that Can Pause Blockchain

Nick Dunn

BNB Beacon Chain mainnet is ready to undergo its “ZhangHeng” hard fork on July 19, introducing novel upgrades focused on advancing network security.  Binance explained that this move will positively...

NFT
Crypto News

Dapper Labs Makes Third Round of Layoffs in Just 9 months amid NFT Dip

Damien Fisher

NFT collectibles firm Dapper Labs has fired another 51 staff members only a few months following its 20% employee reduction in February.  Gharegozlou noted that this move is a tough...

Bone
Crypto News

SHIB Ecosystem Token BONE Surges 82% In a Month; Is $2 Possible as Shibarium Launch Draws Near?

Nick Dunn
Ripple
Crypto News

Breaking News, Ripple Just Won The case Against the US SEC, XRP Skyrockets 

Damien Fisher
Russian Hackers Attack Foreign Diplomats in Ukraine
News

Russian Hackers Attack Foreign Diplomats in Ukraine Using Cheap BMW Ad

Krishi Chowdhary
Beyond Borders: Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Departments
News

Beyond Borders: Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Departments & MS

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.