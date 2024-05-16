Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion
Crypto News

Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Millennium Management, an international hedge fund, recently disclosed its substantial investment in spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It revealed a holding close to $2 billion as of the first quarter of 2024. 

According to its 13F filing with the SEC, Millennium has allocated $1.94 billion to five distinct spot BTC ETFs as of March 31, 2024.

Millennium Management’s Bitcoin ETF Holdings Revealed

The hedge fund diversified its investment across various spot Bitcoin ETF products, including the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF.

Among these, BlackRock’s Bitcoin fund emerged as Millennium’s largest allocation, with investments surpassing $844 million. This figure was closely followed by Fidelity’s fund, with holdings exceeding $806 million.

In a May 16 X post, Bloomberg’s ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, dubbed Millennium the King of BTC ETFs. The analyst revealed that Millennium’s holdings are 200 times the average for new ETFs out of over 500 holders.

According to Balchuna, most (about 60%) new ETF investors are investment advisory firms, while hedge funds comprise around 25%.

Meanwhile, the increased transparency resulting from mandatory 13F filings has garnered attention from industry experts. Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, views this development positively and expresses growing optimism about Bitcoin’s prospects.

This heightened visibility into Bitcoin ETF investment suggests a broader acceptance and interest in digital assets. This could position the industry above traditional financial institutions and investors as it continues to influence future market dynamics.

In a recent memo to investors dated May 13, Hougan emphasized the significance of quarterly 13F filings, which provide valuable insights into the investors behind various funds.

He highlighted the notable presence of institutional investors in BTC ETFs, pointing out critical firms like Bracebridge Capital, Hightower Advisors, and Cambridge Investment Research among the investors in Bitcoin products.

Anticipating further growth, Hougan predicted that by the May 15 filing deadline, over 700 professional firms could be revealed as holders of BTC ETFs. He added that such a possibility could drive the total assets under management (AUM) to nearly $5 billion.

Other Organizations Acquiring Bitcoin

A May 14 report from The State of Wisconsin revealed its significant investment in the crypto market. According to the report, it achieved a total investment of $164 million in two funds offered by BlackRock and Grayscale.

Also, MicroStrategy (MSTR), led by its CEO and avid Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, boldly acquired 12,000 Bitcoins in March. The purchase was made using the $782 million they raised through a convertible debt offering.

With this acquisition, MicroStrategy’s BTC holdings soared to 205,000 BTC, valued at $14.7 billion.

Michael Saylor revealed the details of the purchase, noting that each Bitcoin was acquired at an average price of around $68,477. This means the company spent approximately $821.7 million on this batch of digital gold.

Notably, the organization didn’t just rely on the funds raised from the debt offering to make this purchase. They also dipped into their existing cash reserves. This move positions MicroStrategy as a significant player in the digital asset market.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3
2 Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion
3 Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token – Will it Remain There?
4 Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for Differently-Abled Users
5 OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever Resigns After 10 Years of Service

Latest News

Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3
Crypto News

Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3

Rida Fatima
Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token - Will it Remain There?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token – Will it Remain There?

Rida Fatima

Ripple (XRP) has rebounded to $0.51 today, May 16, after slipping off the $0.5 level. With the minor comeback, whales have intensified their accumulation speed, shuffling up to 151 million...

Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for Differently-Abled Users
News

Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for Differently-Abled Users

Krishi Chowdhary

After launching the new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups, as well as a couple of updated accessories, Apple has now announced a bunch of new features for iPhones and...

OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever Resigns After 10 Years
News

OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever Resigns After 10 Years of Service

Krishi Chowdhary
streaming
Streaming News & Events

56% of New Subscribers Opt for Ad-supported Plans: Streaming Survey

Naveed Iqbal
AI Coins Outperform Bitcoin, $5SCAPE Nearing $6 Million
Crypto News

AI Coins Outperform Bitcoin, $5SCAPE Nearing $6 Million

Lora Pance
Comcast
Streaming News & Events

Comcast to Bundle Streaming Channels, Combines Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+

Naveed Iqbal

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.