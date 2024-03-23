Missed the Initial PEPE Boom? Buy These Crypto Assets To Maximize Profits

2024 is shaping up to be the year when the crypto market hits unprecedented heights. With the market rebounding strongly from the setbacks of 2023, investors are buzzing with anticipation for the next big boom.

If you’re on the hunt for the next big thing in crypto investment, look no further.

Our guide is packed with promising projects that have the potential to skyrocket in value, offering you the opportunity for significant returns both in the short and long term.

From Green Bitcoin to Dogecoin 20 and Smog to Scotty AI, these assets are capturing the attention of savvy investors who missed out on the initial Pepe coin craze.

With innovative features and robust growth projections, these projects are primed to lead the charge in the crypto revolution of 2024 and beyond. So, explore these opportunities to join the wave of the crypto bull market and reap the rewards of smart investing.

Newly Launched Crypto Assets Expected to Skyrocket as Meme Coin Frenzy Continues

Why Buy These Crypto Assets?

Green Bitcoin, Dogecoin 20, Smog, and Scotty AI are new coins in presale with significant performances so far. These assets offer innovative solutions to real-world issues backed by a bullish market trend.

Their diversity caters to various investment strategies, supported by active communities and dedicated development teams, making them prime candidates for high ROI.

Let’s explore them to learn more!

Dogecoin 20 (DOGE20) – Fresh Dog-based Meme Coin with real Potential thanks to the Meme Coin Frenzy

Dogecoin 20 (DOGE20), the token fueling the Dogecoin20 ecosystem, is a fresh take on meme coins, drawing inspiration from the iconic Shiba Inu meme universe.

What sets this project apart is its integration of on-chain staking, coupled with a commitment to charitable endeavors encapsulated in the ‘Do Only Good Everyday’ philosophy inherited from its Doge lineage.

At the heart of $DOGE20 lies an innovative staking mechanism offering an impressive annual return of 187%. This feature not only encourages active community participation but also provides substantial passive rewards, making it an attractive investment option.

Powered by Ethereum’s smart contracts, DOGE20 transcends its meme coin origins to emerge as a dynamic asset with significant passive earning potential. With 15% of tokens allocated for staking, holders are incentivized to contribute to network stability and growth while earning rewards.

Currently in its presale phase, DOGE20 has already generated over $5.96 million in sales within a short period. Investors keen on acquiring DOGE20 tokens can do so through the project’s website, where each token is priced at $0.000204.

However, this price is set to increase in less than three days, emphasizing the importance of acting swiftly to seize this investment opportunity.

For those who missed out on the PEPE boom, DOGE20 presents a promising investment avenue with its unique features and potential for significant returns.

Green Bitcoin (GBTC) – Eco-conscious Substitute for Bitcoin with Gamified Eco-friendly Staking

Green Bitcoin is a cool new crypto project where you can earn rewards for guessing the price of Bitcoin correctly.

Here’s how it works: First, you buy some $GBTC tokens when they’re on sale before the game starts. Then, you “stake” those tokens, which means you lock them up for a while.

Every week, you get a chance to guess the price of Bitcoin. The better your guesses and the longer you’ve staked your tokens, the more rewards you get.

Right now, $GBTC tokens are on sale during what’s called the “presale.” This is like a special early bird sale where you can buy tokens at possibly lower prices. It’s a great time to get in before the game begins. The presale is divided into different phases, each with slightly higher token prices.

To join, you need some ETH, USDT, or a credit card, as well as a crypto wallet to connect to the website. During the presale, your tokens are locked up, but you can still stake them.

And here’s the cool part: you can earn a high Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 700% by staking.

However, as more people start staking, the APR might go down. People are really excited about Green Bitcoin. The team raised over $300,000 on the first day of the presale and over $1 million in a few weeks. Once the presale is over, $GBTC will be available on different exchanges.

Then, the game where you predict Bitcoin’s price will begin, adding even more fun to the project. To keep up with all the news, you can follow Green Bitcoin on social media and join their Telegram channel.

If you want to dive deeper, you can read their whitepaper to understand more about how the project works.

Smog (SMOG) – Fuming Solana Airdrop-Focused Meme Coin with Enriching Staking APY

Smog Token is now a viral sensation in the crypto space and one asset that has yielded a high return on investment for early investors. Notably, SMOG’s utility token has rallied almost 1000% since February 8, which is a massive profit rate.

Smog is renowned as an ecosystem for rewards, hosting one of the biggest airdrop events in the Solana ecosystem. Remarkably, Smog Token is now a cross-chain asset and operates on the Ethereum blockchain, enabling it to reach more participants.

Smog Token Wraps Up Successful Season 1 Airdrop Round

https://twitter.com/SMOGToken/status/1768653467067838623

According to an announcement from the Smog Token developers, Season 1 of the Airdrop will end on April 3. Also, Season 2 will begin immediately after Season 1 concludes, and there will be more rewards for people who buy and hold $SMOG. So, participants will be rewarded based on XP points realized from completed quests.

Also, Smog Token holds weekly giveaway events to reward loyal followers who participate actively. SMOG has over 107,000 holders and has risen to a market cap of $161.39 million less than two months after its launch. Also, over 2.7 million quests have been completed by airdrop hunters hoping to receive their share of the tokens.

Additionally, Season 2 of the Smog Token airdrops will focus on promoting buying, holding, and swapping to preserve the long-term value of SMOG. With a supply cap of 1.4 billion tokens, SMOG will likely increase in value as more buyers purchase the tokens, and the demand pushes its price.

Scotty AI (SCOTTY) – Leader of Widespread AI Security Adoption

Scotty AI is a product of an initiative called Guardian of the Crypto Universe. It harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to achieve its objectives.

These objectives include establishing Scotty AI as a trusted figure in the crypto community and providing AI-based solutions for fraud detection and risk control in the crypto ecosystem.

Additionally, the developers hope to promote community engagement, collaboration of crypto enthusiasts, and sharing of knowledge. Also, the widespread adoption of $SCOTTY, the native token of the platform, is a major goal for the project.

Scotty AI Claiming is Live

The $SCOTTY presale was recently concluded with over $10.7 million raised. Notably, SCOTTY listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange on March 21 leading to an increase in its value. $SCOTTY’s price in the market at 8:58 a.m. EST is $0.01419, with a 27.1% increase in the past 24 hours.

This confirms that there is an inflow of liquidity from investors for the token, leading to an increase in its value.

Also, SCOTTY claiming is now live on the official website, and investors who purchased the tokens during the presale rounds can claim their tokens. Moreover, liquidity for SCOTTY has been locked, which is vital for trading in the crypto market.

Therefore, SCOTTY will likely record significant success based on its early performance in the crypto market.

Why Scotty AI is a Potential Crypto Gem

There are several features that set Scotty AI apart and primed for success in the crypto market. One of them is its AI capacity. These advanced algorithms help users to analyze blockchain data and quickly identify potential threats.

Also, it is fast and can detect fraud quickly, neutralizing suspicious transactions, security risks, and abnormalities.

Additionally, Scotty AI runs a transparent project focused on community engagement as a top priority. Furthermore, $SCOTTY is an ERC-20 complaint, and staking is a big part of its ecosystem as a means of passive income for additional rewards.

According to the roadmap, other features will eventually be included, such as the Scotty Swap Tool for effortless swaps and Chat with Scotty for community engagement. So, Scotty AI will likely yield rewards for investors in the coming weeks and is still quite affordable at the current price.

Verdict

The crypto market is rallying again, and investors are filling their bags with tokens they believe will yield rewards. While large-cap projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum might be out of reach for most investors, new projects such as $SCOTTY, GBTC, DOGE20, and SMOG offer investors an alternate route to earn exciting rewards.

However, crypto trading has no guarantees, so investors must manage risk exposure properly and conduct proper research.