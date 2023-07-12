Mr. Hankey: The New Crypto Shitcoin Making Waves Online – $500K Presale Hard Cap Only!

We love a good shitcoin over here and it looks like this new project has taken that name very literally. Mr. Hankey (HANKEY) is the latest shitcoin to take the internet by storm, and the South Park fans among our readers will remember this smelly fan favourite.

Based on a character that is literally a piece of poo, this project certainly has a sense of humour and is leaning into the shitcoin name. It is projects like this, with clever thought put in behind the scenes that tend to succeed in this market.

Judging by the internet rumblings it looks like this comedic new crypto is about to be a hit. The presale doesn’t even launch until Thursday but already there are influencers and Youtubers discussing its potential and joining the party before the big flush.

We are sure many of you already know what shitcoins are but let’s take a look first at what you should be looking for when trying to decide which shitcoin project to invest in.

>>> Join The Mr Hankey Community Now<<<

What Should I Be Looking For in a Shitcoin?

Many investors who take themselves too seriously are turning their noses up at shitcoins mostly just because of the name. This is a huge mistake as they tend to pump much faster than their counterparts.

Of course, this volatility goes both ways, so it means investors need to practice caution and demonstrate some comprehension skills when investing.

Shitcoins are basically just crypto projects with no use or utility. Most of these are meme coins, but there are a number of coins like Mr Hanky that are just normal cryptocurrencies.

The thing to take from this is we can apply the same strategy that we use for meme coins to shit coins.

The most important two factors you should be considering then are virality and community. You want your shitcoin to be able to go viral and thus build a community.

This is why a coin like Mr Hankey is so promising, it hasn’t even launched yet, and already it seems to be going viral.

So now we know what we are looking for, let’s see how it applies to the market’s hottest new shitcoin.

Why Mr. Hankey Can Be The Market’s No1 Shitcoin

One look at Mr. Hankey (HANKEY) site and seasoned shitcoin investors will know that this coin has virality.

The team has really leaned into the joke, and if there is one thing shitcoins investors love, it’s a joke. The whole page is filled with puns like for example, they don’t have white paper they have brown paper, and of course, their slogan, ‘Not all coins are supposed to shine’

They are a shitcoin that knows its place and isn’t trying to tie on a lot of bells and whistles, they just want to create a community based on humour, and it looks like they will be able to do this which in turn should help the coin pump.

It isn’t all fun and games either, as clearly, there has been some serious thought put into the project. The hard cap for the presale that begins on Thursday is set at $500,000, which is very low for a presale.

It is likely that the people behind the project have done their research and understand that long drawn-out presales eventually deflate hype and by capping the presale at this number, they can bring the momentum they have just started right into the listings.

With 40% of the total allocation of tokens earmarked for liquidy, Mr Hankey has made a calculated gamble that gives it a great chance to pump once its listings begin.

For this to work, they will need to have built hype during the presale, and as we mentioned, that is already happening online.

However, their marketing team are no slouches either, as despite not being launched, the token has featured in Dexscreener, Coingecko, Poocoin (a match made in heaven), and Beincrypto, so again, we think the team behind this shitcoin certainly no what they are up to.

All-in-all, we think it has created a great opportunity to be the next big shitcoin. Humour is a huge weapon in the crypto world when it comes to virality, and we haven’t even mentioned the cult following that South Park has.

If the coin continues to pick up attention on social media, expect the presale to end very quickly.

This is why it is important to join now before it launches so you can guarantee your place a spot on the bandwagon. Many will not be familiar with such a small hard-cap on a presale, so it will be over before you know it and suddenly, the best price has slipped through your fingertips.

Conclusion

Shitcoins are all the rage now, as we seem to have more projects popping up than ever before. A project like Mr Hankey that doesn’t pretend to be anything it isn’t while being a project full of humour and fun is likely to be a winner within the community.

The presale begins Thursday but will not last long so make sure to join before it begins to be guaranteed a piece of the pie.