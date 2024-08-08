Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Mt. Gox Creditors Hold $BTC After a Decade-Long Wait, Fueling Bullish Sentiment
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Creditors Hold $BTC After a Decade-Long Wait, Fueling Bullish Sentiment

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Mt. Gox has distributed 59K Bitcoins ($BTC) to its creditors to date, but the market hasn’t yet seen a sell-off related to these repayments.
  • The decision to receive claims in $BTC rather than fiat indicates Mt. Gox creditors share a HODLer mentality.
  • $BTC lost over 20% from its former peak of $73K, but the community remains bullish.

Mt. Gox Creditors Hold $BTC After a Decade-Long Wait, Fueling Bullish Sentiment

Once one of the largest crypto exchanges, Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014 following a security breach that wiped out nearly $9B worth of user assets. Approximately 127K creditors waited over a decade to recover their crypto until Mt.Gox began repayments in 2024.

Mt. Gox distributed 59K $BTC out of the total 141K to its creditors to date, which triggered major FUD in the community as the $BTC price plunged over 17% since the first repayments.

However, $BTC’s drop appears to be unrelated to the Mt. Gox case and instead results from global macroeconomic turmoil. Moreover, most reimbursed Mt. Gox creditors didn’t sell off their funds, which hints at their long-term HODLer mentality.

Early Adopters Believe in $BTC’s Potential

Bitpanda deputy CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad believes that Mt. Gox users see $BTC as more than an asset. For them, it’s an idea shaping the future.

Since Mt.Gox was one of the first exchanges around, its users were the early adopters of $BTC when it hadn’t yet gained traction.

StealthEX’s CEO Maria Carola shares this opinion, adding that Mt. Gox users expect further $BTC price appreciation. While this doesn’t mean they won’t ever sell $BTC, a temporary downturn is unlikely to catalyze such a decision.

Significant capital gains taxes could be another problem for Mt. Gox creditors wishing to sell their holdings. They acquired $BTC at a minuscule price compared to today’s, so the difference in valuation could be too high.

Market Correction Fails to Derail $BTC

A Binance Research representative notes that many of Mt. Gox’s creditors are ‘forced HODLers.’ While they didn’t necessarily believe in the token’s long-term potential when they bought it, they witnessed an incredible appreciation.

Beyond growing adoption, $BTC value soared due to the recent launch of spot $BTC ETFs, which increased institutional investment due to enhanced credibility and accessibility.

Moreover, the fourth halving reinforced $BTC’s fixed supply and pushed its price above $70K. Although $BTC suffered a substantial correction last week, losing nearly 11% of its value and hitting $50K for the first time since February, the overall community sentiment remains bullish.

Bitcoin price crash

Final Thoughts

July’s $BTC distribution marked the final chapter in the Mt. Gox saga, but we’ve yet to see its full impact on the crypto market.

The decision to be reimbursed in $BTC rather than fiat suggests Mt. Gox creditors believe in $BTC’s long-term potential. Still, the ongoing market volatility will be the true test of their conviction.

References

Click to expand and view sources
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 Mt. Gox Creditors Hold $BTC After a Decade-Long Wait, Fueling Bullish Sentiment
2 The Top 10 Richest Ballet Dancers in The World – En Pointe Statistics
3 A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption
4 How to Watch Prison Break for Free or for Next to Nothing — From Anywhere in the World
5 Tech Crash Could Drag $BTC Below $50K as the Sell-off Continues

Latest News

Ballet dancers on stage
Entertainment Statistics

The Top 10 Richest Ballet Dancers in The World – En Pointe Statistics

Kate Sukhanova
A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption
Crypto News

A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption

Leah Alger

Telegram, the third most downloaded messaging app worldwide with 950M monthly active users, may propel 1B people to mainstream crypto adoption.  The X10 exchange is developing a Telegram mini app...

How to Watch Prison Break
Streaming News & Events

How to Watch Prison Break for Free or for Next to Nothing — From Anywhere in the World

Aidan Weeks

If you’re wondering how to watch Prison Break for free from anywhere, you’re in the right place. Prison Break, the thrilling and binge-worthy TV series, has captivated audiences for many...

Tech Crash Could Drag $BTC Below $50K as the Sell-off Continues
Crypto News

Tech Crash Could Drag $BTC Below $50K as the Sell-off Continues

Lora Pance
13,000 Singaporean Students' Devices Wiped In a Hacking Attempt
News

13,000 Singaporean Students Are Suffering after a Hacking Attempt Wiped Their Devices Clean

Krishi Chowdhary
MicroStrategy’s Success Inspired Semler Scientific’s Bitcoin Strategy Adoption
Crypto News

MicroStrategy’s Success Inspired Semler Scientific’s Bitcoin Strategy Adoption

Rida Fatima
Hong Kong-based Virtual Bank Mox Introduces Crypto ETF Trading
Crypto News

Hong Kong-based Virtual Bank Mox Introduces Crypto ETF Trading

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.