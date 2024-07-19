Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Mt. Gox Creditors Observe Login Attempts While Company’s Website Remains Down
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Creditors Observe Login Attempts While Company’s Website Remains Down

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

In the past day, users in the Mt. Gox creditor community have been raising the alarm over a surge in suspicious login attempts on their accounts. This incident has prompted fears of a potential cyberattack.

The “r/mtgoxinsolvency” subreddit has become a hub of activity as creditors share their experiences and concerns. The defunct exchange’s claims website is under maintenance following the recent flood of login attempts.

Mt. Gox Cyberattack Concern

Several members reported difficulties accessing their accounts on the Mt. Gox website. Some even posted screenshots that show numerous unauthorized login attempts.

This pattern has led many to suspect a coordinated brute-force attack aimed at compromising user accounts. One concerned Redditor highlighted the situation by posting a message stating that he had just received 15 notifications regarding account login.

When he revealed this information, the user reported that he could not access his account and wondered if the platform was under attack

Notably, his sentiment resonates with many other users who shared similar experiences. Those who managed to regain access to their accounts faced uncertainty about whether they should change their passwords to enhance security.

Meanwhile, the nature of these login attempts has sparked a debate within the community about the motives behind the attack. Some users are puzzled as to why hackers would target the system now. These thoughts hinge on the firm’s recent transfers of most of its digital assets to Kraken.

One user raised this query, noting that the exchange no longer permits creditors to alter their repayment details.

Moreover, the Mt. Gox website subsequently went into maintenance mode and displayed a message. The message context indicated that the company appreciated its users’ patience and asked them to check back later to access the site

Undoubtedly, this response has left creditors anxious and uncertain about the security of their accounts and personal information. Meanwhile, in recent months, Mt. Gox has made significant progress in repaying its creditors.

It distributed 36% of the Bitcoin owed after moving over 140,000 BTC to a cold wallet and two undisclosed addresses. The total amount of Bitcoin transferred at the time was valued at nearly $9 billion.

Bitcoin Reacts to Recent Events

This move has stirred fears among the 127,000 creditors that a sudden release of such a large volume of Bitcoin could destabilize the market. Indeed, these concerns were a factor in Bitcoin’s decline to a nearly five-month low of $53,600 on July 5.

On a positive note, Bitcoin recorded a swift yet brief price surge, reaching $59,516 on Bitstamp. This uptick followed the release of the latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which indicated that inflation was slowing down more than anticipated.

The June CPI figures showed year-on-year and month-on-month inflation rates coming in 0.1% lower than predicted. This news met with positive responses from the crypto and U.S. stock markets.

In the meantime, Bitcoin has recorded a slight positive change of 0.09% over the past 24 hours. It now trades at a little above the $64,900 price mark.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Mt. Gox Creditors Observe Login Attempts While Company’s Website Remains Down
2 Santiment Reveals Bitcoin Holders Dropping by 672,000 Signals a Possible Recovery
3 Solana Price Prediction: SOL Break $154 Resistance Level, Analyst Sees $1,000 Mark
4 ‘Trump Trade’ Potential Impact on Crypto Ahead of US Elections
5 How and Where to Watch the Award-Winning Barbie Movie Online From Anywhere

Latest News

Santiment Reveals Bitcoin Holders Dropping by 672,000 Signals a Possible Recovery
Crypto News

Santiment Reveals Bitcoin Holders Dropping by 672,000 Signals a Possible Recovery

Rida Fatima
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Break $154 Resistance Level, Analyst Sees $1,000 Mark
Crypto News

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Break $154 Resistance Level, Analyst Sees $1,000 Mark

Rida Fatima

The crypto market has recently seen a significant increase. This renewed optimism saw Bitcoin soaring over $64,000, with top coins like Solana basking in the wave.  Amid the bullish momentum,...

‘Trump Trade’ Potential Impact on Crypto Ahead of US Elections
Crypto News

‘Trump Trade’ Potential Impact on Crypto Ahead of US Elections

Leah Alger

With the upcoming US presidential election on November 5, the ‘Trump Trade’ (investments and divestments capitalizing on Trump’s potential win) is back.  For example, since Donald Trump’s failed assassination attempt,...

Where to watch Barbie movie
News

How and Where to Watch the Award-Winning Barbie Movie Online From Anywhere

Anwesha Roy
How to lie with statistics
Science Statistics

How to Lie with Statistics – Misleading Ways to Use Numbers

Diana Ploscaru
Pepe Bullish Trend Continues – Pepe Unchained Breaks $4M Barrier
Crypto News

Pepe Bullish Trend Continues – Pepe Unchained Breaks $4M Barrier

Alex Popa
Researchers Shed Light on DarkGate Malware That Targeted Users from North America, Europe, and Asia
News

Researchers Shed Light on DarkGate Malware That Targeted Users from North America, Europe, and Asia

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.